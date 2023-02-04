Read full article on original website
Brandon Marruffo
2d ago
Yep.. Just like I was accidentally smoking weed in the trees behind eureka high school 26 years ago
Middle school students sickened by marijuana gummies in Rancho Cucamonga
Several students at Vineyard Junior High School in Rancho Cucamonga needed medical treatment after consuming marijuana gummies on campus last week, authorities said. Last Thursday, several students complained to school staff members that they were feeling ill after consuming the THC-laced candy. “The Rancho Cucamonga Fire District responded to the school and provided medical treatment […]
KGUN 9
Janitor, 72, gets locked in holding cell over weekend
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (CNN) — A terrifying ordeal for a 72-year-old janitor in Orange County after she spent a weekend accidentally locked inside of a jail cell. "I prayed to God that He would take care of my health, body, mind, soul and spirit," Libia Vargas De Dinas shared.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Riverside Toddler, Mother Found in Ontario After Alleged Abduction
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A 3-year-old boy and his mother, who allegedly kidnapped him, have been found, with the boy unharmed and the 25-year-old mother under arrest, authorities said. Samantha Hernandez was believed to have taken Elias Cruz at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a Riverside Police Department release....
pasadenanow.com
Sunday Robbery Leaves Employees Traumatized
A robbery took place at a store located in the 3400 block of East Foothill on Sunday evening about 5:09 p.m. which left the store’s employees traumatized, police said. According to Lieutenant Rudy Lemos, the incident occurred at around 5:09 p.m. and involved four male suspects in their 20s.
California Police Discover Underground Gang Hideout With Shooting Range, Several Thousand Rounds of Ammo
Police in Southern California have released images of a covert underground “hiding area” they say was discovered beneath a house linked to a gang member. According to the Fontana Police Department in San Bernardino County, the secretive area also contained a section that was being used as a shooting range. It was uncovered by experts from … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Video shows brutal beating of teen outside high school in Jurupa Valley
Parents are calling for action after video captured the brutal beating of a teen at a high school in Jurupa Valley. The video shows a group of teens hitting and kicking another boy as he’s curled up on the ground. “They’re stomping on his head, my son is on the floor in a […]
Man shot and killed by Riverside County deputies in Moreno Valley, family says
Riverside County sheriff's deputies shot and killed a 33-year-old man diagnosed with schizophrenia after they say he came toward them with a spike-tipped baseball bat.
Anthony Avalos death: Pediatrician testifies boy was 'skin and bones' when he arrived at hospital
A UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital pediatrician testified Monday that a Lancaster boy who died of alleged physical abuse by his mother and her boyfriend was extremely malnourished when he got to the hospital, describing him as "skin and bones."
californiaexaminer.net
Bicycling Doctor In California Hit By Lexus, Allegedly Stabbed To Death By Driver; Witnesses Detain Suspect
According to authorities, a driver was detained after reportedly running into a bicycle on the road in Southern California before fatally stabbing him. On Wednesday, Long Beach resident Vanroy Evan Smith, 39, was detained on suspicion of murder in connection with the attack that day at Dana Point. Before being...
theavtimes.com
Nurse testifies boy’s mother faked emotions, was in waiting room when son died
A UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital nurse testified Monday, Feb. 6, that a Lancaster woman accused of joining her then-boyfriend to physically abuse her 10-year-old son appeared to fake being emotional and was in the waiting room instead of at her child’s bedside when the boy died of his injuries in 2018.
Fontana Herald News
Trujillo, Greggio are named Fontana P.D. Employees of the Month
Two officers who arrested a suspected drug dealer were named the Fontana Police Department’s Sworn Employees of the Month for November of 2022. Officer Marcio Greggio and Officer Jorge Trujillo were honored during a recent Fontana City Council meeting. The Fontana P.D. gave this account of the incident:. On...
California teen arrested after violent puppy-snatching; pet returned to owner
Police in Bell Gardens, California, have arrested a teen girl suspected of stealing a one-month-old Maltipoo puppy during a violent robbery in broad daylight last week.
Another Long Beach restaurant robbed in recent rash of break-ins
Yet another Long Beach restaurant was robbed in the latest of a string of break-ins happening in the past two weeks.Ubuntu Café owner Fellippe Esteves said he knows the risk of having an all-patio restaurant, which is why he has a lot of security cameras monitoring his business. "It's all glass, and there's always in my mind," he said. "It's just a matter of when."On Saturday at 4 a.m., his fear finally came to fruition. One of his cameras captured two people with crowbars smashing a double-pane door and rummaging around the cafe. In the last two weeks, at least six...
mynewsla.com
Inmate Found Dead in Downtown Riverside Jail
A 26-year-old inmate died at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside, but there were no indications of foul play, authorities said Monday. The detainee, whose identity was not immediately released, was found comatose in a cell within Housing Unit 4-B of the downtown jail shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
orangecountytribune.com
Killer is sentenced to life terms
SANTA ANA (AP) – An Orange County man who killed his girlfriend and her two young sons and left their bodies to rot on a balcony while he partied was sentenced Friday to three consecutive life terms in prison, prosecutors said. Shazer Fernando Limas, 42, of Orange, was sentenced...
Fontana Herald News
Four Fontana officers are honored for rescuing 35 dogs who were living in terrible conditions
For their work in rescuing 35 dogs who were found living in deplorable conditions on a ranch in Fontana, four officers were named Fontana Police Department Non-Sworn Employees of the Month for November of 2022. Supervising Animal Services Officer Vanessa Valverde and Officers Isabel Jimenez, Adam Sturgess, and Carmen Sanchez...
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian killed while crossing street in Orange County
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – A woman was fatally injured Sunday evening as she tried to cross a busy road in Laguna Beach. The crash happened around 6 p.m. near the 30600 block of South Coast Highway, according to Laguna Beach police. The woman was treated at the scene, then...
Moreno Valley man arrested for Riverside fast food restaurant robberies
A 29-year-old Moreno Valley man has been arrested in a string of multiple fast food holdups in Riverside ranging from June 1, 2022 to Dec. 29, 2022. Gabriel Molina was arrested Jan. 27 at his Moreno Valley home after allegedly committing an armed robbery, according to the Riverside Police Department.Molina was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery, kidnapping to commit robbery, carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon and is being held on $250,000 bail.Officers said that during the robberies, the suspect entered the restaurants with a gun and demanded money from the cash registers and safe before forcing employees into a back room before fleeing. During some of the robberies, Molina allegedly forced employees to give him their car keys and fled in their vehicles. The reported Riverside restaurants involved were Baker's fast food and Del Taco.
vvng.com
19-year-old arrested for attempted murder after shooting at a house party in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 19-year-old from Apple Valley was arrested for attempted murder after a shooting at a house party in Victorville. It happened on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at approximately 1:55 a.m., in the 13000 block of Round Oak Way. Sheriff’s officials said deputies were dispatched to...
48-year-old Morongo Valley woman reported missing
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Dept. is asking for the community's help in finding a woman who went missing in the Morongo Basin area over the weekend. Jessica Almendarez, 48, was reported missing on Sunday, Feb 5. Authorities said that at around 11 p.m., Almendarez left her residence on foot. She lives in the 48900 The post 48-year-old Morongo Valley woman reported missing appeared first on KESQ.
