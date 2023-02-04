ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon Marruffo
2d ago

Yep.. Just like I was accidentally smoking weed in the trees behind eureka high school 26 years ago

Reply
9
 

KTLA

Middle school students sickened by marijuana gummies in Rancho Cucamonga

Several students at Vineyard Junior High School in Rancho Cucamonga needed medical treatment after consuming marijuana gummies on campus last week, authorities said. Last Thursday, several students complained to school staff members that they were feeling ill after consuming the THC-laced candy. “The Rancho Cucamonga Fire District responded to the school and provided medical treatment […]
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
KGUN 9

Janitor, 72, gets locked in holding cell over weekend

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (CNN) — A terrifying ordeal for a 72-year-old janitor in Orange County after she spent a weekend accidentally locked inside of a jail cell. "I prayed to God that He would take care of my health, body, mind, soul and spirit," Libia Vargas De Dinas shared.
nbcpalmsprings.com

Riverside Toddler, Mother Found in Ontario After Alleged Abduction

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A 3-year-old boy and his mother, who allegedly kidnapped him, have been found, with the boy unharmed and the 25-year-old mother under arrest, authorities said. Samantha Hernandez was believed to have taken Elias Cruz at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a Riverside Police Department release....
ONTARIO, CA
pasadenanow.com

Sunday Robbery Leaves Employees Traumatized

A robbery took place at a store located in the 3400 block of East Foothill on Sunday evening about 5:09 p.m. which left the store’s employees traumatized, police said. According to Lieutenant Rudy Lemos, the incident occurred at around 5:09 p.m. and involved four male suspects in their 20s.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lansing Daily

California Police Discover Underground Gang Hideout With Shooting Range, Several Thousand Rounds of Ammo

Police in Southern California have released images of a covert underground “hiding area” they say was discovered beneath a house linked to a gang member. According to the Fontana Police Department in San Bernardino County, the secretive area also contained a section that was being used as a shooting range. It was uncovered by experts from … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
FONTANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Trujillo, Greggio are named Fontana P.D. Employees of the Month

Two officers who arrested a suspected drug dealer were named the Fontana Police Department’s Sworn Employees of the Month for November of 2022. Officer Marcio Greggio and Officer Jorge Trujillo were honored during a recent Fontana City Council meeting. The Fontana P.D. gave this account of the incident:. On...
FONTANA, CA
CBS LA

Another Long Beach restaurant robbed in recent rash of break-ins

Yet another Long Beach restaurant was robbed in the latest of a string of break-ins happening in the past two weeks.Ubuntu Café owner Fellippe Esteves said he knows the risk of having an all-patio restaurant, which is why he has a lot of security cameras monitoring his business. "It's all glass, and there's always in my mind," he said. "It's just a matter of when."On Saturday at 4 a.m., his fear finally came to fruition. One of his cameras captured two people with crowbars smashing a double-pane door and rummaging around the cafe. In the last two weeks, at least six...
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Inmate Found Dead in Downtown Riverside Jail

A 26-year-old inmate died at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside, but there were no indications of foul play, authorities said Monday. The detainee, whose identity was not immediately released, was found comatose in a cell within Housing Unit 4-B of the downtown jail shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
RIVERSIDE, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Killer is sentenced to life terms

SANTA ANA (AP) – An Orange County man who killed his girlfriend and her two young sons and left their bodies to rot on a balcony while he partied was sentenced Friday to three consecutive life terms in prison, prosecutors said. Shazer Fernando Limas, 42, of Orange, was sentenced...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian killed while crossing street in Orange County

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – A woman was fatally injured Sunday evening as she tried to cross a busy road in Laguna Beach. The crash happened around 6 p.m. near the 30600 block of South Coast Highway, according to Laguna Beach police. The woman was treated at the scene, then...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Moreno Valley man arrested for Riverside fast food restaurant robberies

A 29-year-old Moreno Valley man has been arrested in a string of multiple fast food holdups in Riverside ranging from June 1, 2022 to Dec. 29, 2022. Gabriel Molina was arrested Jan. 27 at his Moreno Valley home after allegedly committing an armed robbery, according to the Riverside Police Department.Molina was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery, kidnapping to commit robbery, carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon and is being held on $250,000 bail.Officers said that during the robberies, the suspect entered the restaurants with a gun and demanded money from the cash registers and safe before forcing employees into a back room before fleeing. During some of the robberies, Molina allegedly forced employees to give him their car keys and fled in their vehicles. The reported Riverside restaurants involved were Baker's fast food and Del Taco. 
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

48-year-old Morongo Valley woman reported missing

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Dept. is asking for the community's help in finding a woman who went missing in the Morongo Basin area over the weekend. Jessica Almendarez, 48, was reported missing on Sunday, Feb 5. Authorities said that at around 11 p.m., Almendarez left her residence on foot. She lives in the 48900 The post 48-year-old Morongo Valley woman reported missing appeared first on KESQ.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA

