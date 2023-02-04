ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast

A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin Price Target For 2023 Is Revealed

It’s been just revealed that Bitcoin’s price target for this year has been addressed by an important analyst who called the 2021 Bitcoin crash. Check out the latest reports below. Bitcoin price analysis. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green and the...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Move $743,000,000 in Crypto in Three Massive Transfers

As BTC floats above $23,000, three huge Bitcoin and Ethereum whales are turning heads among crypto traders. In total, the whales moved a staggering $743 million in crypto in just three transactions. A Bitcoin whale made the first move on Friday, sending 13,369 BTC worth $311 million from one unknown...
u.today

Largest Bitcoin Corporate Holder With 132,500 BTC Posts Quarterly Loss, Here's How Much

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ValueWalk

82% Of Millionaires Seek Advice On Crypto As Bitcoin Soars

Eight out of 10 high net worth (HNW) individuals have asked their financial advisers about including cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, into their portfolios over the last 12 months – despite the market experiencing a difficult year in 2022. According to the results of a study by deVere Group, one...
cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin And Ethereum Forecast For 2023 Revealed By Raoul Pal

Raoul Pal is revealing a new forecast for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Check out the latest reports about all this below. Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal recently explained the fact that he believes that 2023 is going to be a positive year for crypto. In a new interview on the Overpriced...
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Says Bitcoin (BTC) Now Setting Up for Major Impulse Shift As Multiple Indicators Align

A closely followed crypto analyst says that several indicators are all lining up to suggest that Bitcoin (BTC) is now ready to launch into a new chapter. The pseudonymous analyst known as TechDev tells his 406,000 Twitter followers that he believes Bitcoin follows global cycles of dollar liquidity, which he portrays with a chart that pits Chinese ten year bonds (CN10Y) against the US dollar index (DXY).
dailyhodl.com

Top Trader Issues Warning to Bitcoin and Crypto Bulls – Here’s His New Outlook

A crypto analyst known for accurately calling Bitcoin’s bottom in 2018 is issuing an alert on BTC’s short-term trajectory. The pseudonyous analyst Smart Contracter says BTC appears ready to retrace, and he’s stepping out of the market. The trader, who is known for using Elliot wave theory...
bitcoinist.com

New Record: Half Of Bitcoin Supply Hasn’t Changed Hands In 2 Years

Bitcoin has experienced a bullish trend in 2022, which is reflected in the number of BTC held in storage. Savings or long-term storage of Bitcoin reached a new record in early February as holders anticipate a return to pre-2022 price levels. 49% Of Bitcoin In Long-Term Holdings. According to data...
cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin Could See Massive Trend Shift, New Reports Say

It’s been just revealed that the most important digital asset out there could see a trend shift. Check out the latest news about this below. It’s been just revealed that a popular crypto analyst followed crypto strategist is bullish on Bitcoin (BTC), saying that the king crypto could be gearing up to do the unthinkable.

