Read full article on original website
Related
Bitcoin reached $164,000 USD on the Mexican exchange, Bitso
For a few minutes, the Bitso cryptocurrency exchange had a sharp rise in the BTC/USD pair reaching $164,903 USD for 1 BTC, which led to the excitement and fear of many users in a short time.
Here's How Much $100 In Bitcoin Could Be Worth If BTC Returns To All-Time Highs
Ark Funds CEO Cathie Wood has called for more companies to add Bitcoin to their balance sheets. Bitcoin hit all-time highs in November 2021 and could have upside for investors if another bull run happens. Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD remains the most valuable in the world with a market capitalization...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast
A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
Cathie Wood, Ark Invest Have Bold Prediction for What Bitcoin's Price Will Be In 2030
Ark Investment's Cathie Wood believes the world's largest cryptocurrency will go far in the next seven years.
u.today
Dogecoin (DOGE) Gearing up for Massive 'Revenge Pump' Against Bitcoin (BTC), Top Trader Says
Bluntz, a popular cryptocurrency trader, has predicted a massive price surge for meme coin Dogecoin (DOGE) against Bitcoin (BTC), the flagship cryptocurrency. According to Bluntz, DOGE/BTC is "gearing up for a revenge pump of probably 100% or more." This bullish outlook on Dogecoin might come as a surprise to some...
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin Price Target For 2023 Is Revealed
It’s been just revealed that Bitcoin’s price target for this year has been addressed by an important analyst who called the 2021 Bitcoin crash. Check out the latest reports below. Bitcoin price analysis. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green and the...
If You Had $1000 Right Now, Would You Buy Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Ethereum Classic Or Bitcoin Cash?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on altcoin investing: If you had $1,000 right now,...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Move $743,000,000 in Crypto in Three Massive Transfers
As BTC floats above $23,000, three huge Bitcoin and Ethereum whales are turning heads among crypto traders. In total, the whales moved a staggering $743 million in crypto in just three transactions. A Bitcoin whale made the first move on Friday, sending 13,369 BTC worth $311 million from one unknown...
u.today
Largest Bitcoin Corporate Holder With 132,500 BTC Posts Quarterly Loss, Here's How Much
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Betting on Bitcoin, Ethereum and One Altcoin That’s Causing ‘Excitement’
The chief investment officer (CIO) of Bitwise Investments, Matt Hougan, is naming his top three crypto assets. Hougan says in a new Stansberry Research interview that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are the “two big horses” that investors should have in their crypto portfolio. “I’ll talk about three...
ValueWalk
82% Of Millionaires Seek Advice On Crypto As Bitcoin Soars
Eight out of 10 high net worth (HNW) individuals have asked their financial advisers about including cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, into their portfolios over the last 12 months – despite the market experiencing a difficult year in 2022. According to the results of a study by deVere Group, one...
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin And Ethereum Forecast For 2023 Revealed By Raoul Pal
Raoul Pal is revealing a new forecast for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Check out the latest reports about all this below. Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal recently explained the fact that he believes that 2023 is going to be a positive year for crypto. In a new interview on the Overpriced...
dailyhodl.com
Whales Abruptly Move $202,000,000 in XRP and Ethereum-Based Altcoin Project – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Now
After moving huge amounts of Bitcoin (BTC) and (ETH) over the weekend, crypto whales are now shifting millions in XRP and the metaverse project The Sandbox (SAND). The crypto whale tracker Whale Alert has spotted four massive XRP transactions in the last 24-hours, moving a total of $126 million. The...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Says Bitcoin (BTC) Now Setting Up for Major Impulse Shift As Multiple Indicators Align
A closely followed crypto analyst says that several indicators are all lining up to suggest that Bitcoin (BTC) is now ready to launch into a new chapter. The pseudonymous analyst known as TechDev tells his 406,000 Twitter followers that he believes Bitcoin follows global cycles of dollar liquidity, which he portrays with a chart that pits Chinese ten year bonds (CN10Y) against the US dollar index (DXY).
zycrypto.com
1 BTC to $1 Million: Cathie Wood Doubles Down On Decade-long Bitcoin Price Prediction
Fresh off the t-zone of a tempestuous 2022, Bitcoin is slowly picking up the pace to touch the halfway mark on its all-time high. A reclaim in 2023 would mark the most remarkable comeback, especially among underwater holders except one — Cathie Wood. The self-styled founder, CEO and Chief...
dailyhodl.com
Top Trader Issues Warning to Bitcoin and Crypto Bulls – Here’s His New Outlook
A crypto analyst known for accurately calling Bitcoin’s bottom in 2018 is issuing an alert on BTC’s short-term trajectory. The pseudonyous analyst Smart Contracter says BTC appears ready to retrace, and he’s stepping out of the market. The trader, who is known for using Elliot wave theory...
bitcoinist.com
New Record: Half Of Bitcoin Supply Hasn’t Changed Hands In 2 Years
Bitcoin has experienced a bullish trend in 2022, which is reflected in the number of BTC held in storage. Savings or long-term storage of Bitcoin reached a new record in early February as holders anticipate a return to pre-2022 price levels. 49% Of Bitcoin In Long-Term Holdings. According to data...
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin Could See Massive Trend Shift, New Reports Say
It’s been just revealed that the most important digital asset out there could see a trend shift. Check out the latest news about this below. It’s been just revealed that a popular crypto analyst followed crypto strategist is bullish on Bitcoin (BTC), saying that the king crypto could be gearing up to do the unthinkable.
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin Could Reach Multitrillion Dollar Market, New Forecast From ARK Invest Says
There’s a mind blowing prediction about the price of Bitcoin that will definitely make your day, especially if you are a BTC maxi. Check out the latest amazing projection for the future of the king coin. Bitcoin price prediction is out. A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Rival That’s Soared 160% in Just One Month May Be in Early Days of Massive Rally, According to Crypto Analytics Firm
A leading crypto analytics firm is suggesting that Fantom (FTM), a top Ethereum (ETH) rival, is only in the beginning stages of a major rally. Smart contract platform Fantom is trading for $0.635 at time of writing, up 27% in the last 24 hours, and up over 164% since 2023 began.
Comments / 0