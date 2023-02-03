Read full article on original website
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
Supply Chain Destruction: Massive Fire Demolishes U.S. Manufacturing Plant After 100+ Food Plants ExplodeEden ReportsChicago, IL
In 1981, a Chicago Mayor moved into the Cabrini-Green Homes housing projectLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy familiesMark StarChicago, IL
WTTW News Chicago Mayoral Forum
The candidates for the office of Chicago mayor will participate in a live forum moderated by Chicago Tonight co-anchor Paris Schutz.
In These Times
Why Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Is Facing an Uphill Battle for Re-Election
On January 26, community members packed the pews at New Mount Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church on Chicago’s West Side, where Grassroots Collaborative, a progressive organization, was holding a mayoral candidate forum alongside the People’s Unity Platform coalition. Candidates — including Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, Illinois State Rep. Kam Buckner, former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas, organizer Ja’Mal Green and City Council Member Roderick Sawyer — vied for the approval of the many union members and community activists ready to vote in the February 28 municipal primary election. If no mayoral candidate receives over 50% of the vote, the top two vote-getters will proceed to a run-off in April. Not in attendance at the forum, however, was incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
Ranked Choice Voting In Chicago? System Would Save City Money And Be More Democratic, Alderman Says
CHICAGO — As Chicagoans face the daunting prospect of selecting from nine candidates in this month’s mayoral race, a North Side alderperson wants to explore changing how the city votes in local elections. Ald. Matt Martin (47th) introduced a resolution to City Council last week calling for a...
Facing Tough Reelection Battle, Lightfoot Finds Herself Losing City Council Allies
Facing an intense battle to win a second term as Chicago mayor, Lori Lightfoot is shedding support from the members of the City Council she relied on to advance her agenda – spotlighting criticism that her abrasive approach has alienated not only those on the other side of the ideological spectrum but also her allies.
Mayor Lightfoot’s INVEST South/West is Delivering For Chicago’s Black and Brown Developers
THE AUBURN GRESHAM Apartments (838 W. 79th St.) shown in the rendering above, was the first INVEST South/West project to be approved by the City Council in 2022. (Photo credit: Department of Planning and Development) By: Torrey Barrett, Principal Imagine Development Group; Larry Huggins, CEO Riteway-Huggins Construction Services, Inc; AJ...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago alderwoman fires back after Archbishop pens letter saying proposed city ordinance was rushed
CHICAGO - Archbishop of Chicago Blase Cupich wrote a letter to Mayor Lori Lightfoot and City Council members calling a new proposed ordinance rushed. The letter from Cupich outlines concerns over the Human Service Work Advancement Ordinance. The cardinal wrote that the legislation is being "pushed through with great haste...
New poll shows 22% of Chicago voters undecided in mayor's race, with 16% Lightfoot, 14% Wilson
"It is a good poll for Willie and Lori and a couple other candidates," said Benjamin Bobo of 1983 Labs. "But I would be cautious about drawing too much from saying, you know, 'This is saying who's gonna be in the runoff.'" Political Editor Mike Flannery reports.
Archbishop of Chicago voices concern over new ordinance
Archbishop of Chicago Blase Cupich has written Mayor Lori Lightfoot with concerns over rushing an ordinance that he says would hamper Catholic Charities' services in the community.
Chicago Mayoral candidates participating in open forum on South Side tonight
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Candidates for Chicago mayor will face off in an open forum, this time on the city's south side.Bethany Union Church will play host to the event, which starts tonight at 7 p.m.If you'd like to attend tickets are free - but you must register ahead of time.You can head online to illinois123go.com.
Chicago mayoral candidates meet for second forum of the week
CHICAGO — With Election Day just weeks away, Chicago’s mayoral candidates are looking to lock in their place as a top contender in the nine-person field. This is the second one this week after a heated forum moderated by WGN on Tuesday. Eight of the nine candidates, including Mayor Lori Lightfoot, will take the stage […]
Mayoral Candidate Chuy Garcia’s Inaccurate Statement About Mayor Harold Washington is Challenged
(Message from the Desk of Ms. Josie Childs – A Long Time Friend and Political Ally of the Late Mayor Harold Washington) Congressman “Chuy” Garcia recently in the press made an inaccurate statement. He said, “Folks know me…they know what I’ve done. I know we will eventually get their support. I’m the only guy left from the Harold Washington coalition. No one in Chicago politics today has been involved in fighting the old corrupt and racist and sexist Chicago machine longer than myself.”…As a long-time friend and political ally of the late Mayor Harold Washington I have to point out Congressman Garcia is sorely mistaken.
newsnationnow.com
Parts of Chicago more dangerous than wartime Iraq: Study
(NewsNation) — For some residents, Chicago is more dangerous than Afghanistan was for U.S. troops during the Iraq war, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Medicine Association. The study found that young men are more likely to be shot and killed in ZIP codes...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral election: Garcia blasts Vallas day after poll shows him lose frontrunner status
CHICAGO - For a second straight day, Congressman Chuy Garcia blasted a candidate who recently replaced him as a frontrunner in the race for Chicago mayor. Garcia and a large group of female allies pointed to Paul Vallas receiving contributions from some wealthy Republicans and accused Vallas of double-talking the issue of abortion rights.
An Endorsement Guide to the 2023 Chicago Mayoral Election
The Chicago municipal election is less than a month away, and candidates for the city's top job are racking up endorsements as they work to court voters. More than half of the members of the Chicago City Council have thrown their support behind candidates, with incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson picking up the majority of those backers.
Vallas gives away campaign contribution from ex-cop in Laquan McDonald case
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas said Monday he would give away a contribution his campaign had accepted from a retired city police detective named in the costly civil litigation stemming from the fatal shooting of teenager Laquan McDonald. Speaking outside an event hosted for him by the police union —...
If elected Chicago mayor, Paul Vallas wants schools open on nights and weekends
Paul Vallas is reaching back to his tenure as Chicago Public Schools CEO in his bid to become Chicago’s next mayor.The former district leader put out an education platform Thursday that promises to keep school buildings open on nights and weekends, put alternative high schools into empty or underenrolled buildings, and create more charter and magnet schools. He also said he would work to elect school board members in line with...
Mayoral candidates square off at forum at South Side church
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Candidates for mayor of Chicago faced off Friday night in an open forum – this time on Chicago's South Side.Civic organization Illinois 123GO hosted the event, which was held at Bethany Union Church of Chicago, at 1750 W. 103rd St. in East Beverly.Eight of the nine candidates took part in the forum – Kam Buckner, Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, Ja'Mal Green, Brandon Johnson, Sophia King, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Roderick Sawyer, and Paul Vallas. Willie Wilson was not present.Topics discussed included education and supporting Chicago Public Schools educators. On that issue, the issue of education, many of the candidates...
ALD. PAT DOWELL, CHAIR OF CITY COUNCIL BUDGET COMMITTEE, ENDORSES COMMISSIONER BRANDON JOHNSON FOR MAYOR
CHICAGO – Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson today was endorsed for mayor of Chicago by 3rd Ward Alderman Pat Dowell. Ald. Dowell, chair of the Chicago City Council Budget Committee, is the sixth member of the Council to endorse Commissioner Johnson. “Alderman Dowell has been a steady, compassionate and...
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?
Most recently, a trend has been noticed across the country and many of us are already worried about it. Black people have started leaving urban centers. This is, of course, due to the fact that they are worried about the safety, security, education and future of their children.
thereporteronline.net
Toni Preckwinkle’s chief of staff uses equity fund to uplift Black, brown communities – Chicago Tribune
Lanetta Haynes Turner gets choked up when she talks about family. Turner, 45, the chief of staff for Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, is emotional when recalling her childhood growing up in the Illinois foster care system. “My mother was the type that would disappear … so my grandmother,...
