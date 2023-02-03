ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MedicalXpress

First-in-kind psychedelic trials to treat opioid and methamphetamine use disorders

Three million people in the United States have had opioid use disorder, and another 1.5 million people have dealt with methamphetamine misuse within the last year alone. But two new clinical trials out of the UW Transdisciplinary Center for Research in Psychoactive Substances (TCRPS), housed within the University of Wisconsin–Madison School of Pharmacy, aim to address these pressing issues with a promising psychoactive agent: psilocybin.
Benzinga

FDA Issues Final Clinical Research Guidance For Cannabis, Here Are The Agency's Recommendations

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued final guidance, titled “Cannabis and Cannabis-Derived Compounds: Quality Considerations for Clinical Research,” outlining its stand on topics relevant to scientists related to the development of human medicinal products containing cannabis or cannabis-derived compounds. What’s In The Guidance?. “This guidance addresses...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Post misleads on J&J COVID vaccine, DNA

CLAIM: The COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson enters the nucleus of cells, suggesting that the shot alters recipients’ DNA. AP’S ASSESSMENT: Missing context. The vaccine uses a weakened, modified cold virus. While the DNA from that adenovirus does enter the nucleus of cells in order to produce mRNA and prompt production of the spike protein of the coronavirus, experts say there’s no evidence the shots alter a person’s DNA.
labpulse.com

Deepcell releases single-cell morphology data sets at AGBT general meeting

Deepcell on Monday announced the release of three data sets to enable researchers to explore novel high-dimensional morphology data. The Menlo Park, CA-based firm said the data sets were generated using its high-throughput platform, comprising imaging and sorting instrumentation, artificial intelligence (AI) models, and a software suite. It is releasing...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
cgtlive.com

Gene Therapy Trial Doses First Patient With Wet AMD in China

The phase 1 clinical trial is the second of Frontera’s trials to begin dosing in 2023. Frontera Therapeutics has dosed the first patient with wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) in a phase 1 clinical trial (NCT05611424) evaluating its adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector gene therapy FT-003 at the Ophthalmology Hospital of Tianjin Medical University in Tianjin, China.1.
securities.io

Gene Editing: CRISPR Therapeutics vs. Beam Therapeutics

Gene editing has for a while been hailed as the new frontier in medicine. The peak enthusiasm for investors on this topic was in early 2020, with the related stocks having cool off since. No matter the market sentiment, gene editing is still a big deal for medical and pharmaceutical companies as well as patients and doctors.
biopharmadive.com

Idorsia shares sink on ‘unexpected’ failure of drug study

A cardiovascular drug from biotechnology company Idorsia failed to meet its main goal in an important clinical trial, sending shares in the drugmaker down by about 15% in Monday trading on the Swiss stock exchange. The trial found the drug, called clazosentan, did not prevent decline due to cerebral ischemia...
The Associated Press

The Access to Advanced Health Institute Announces $9.9M Award to Develop a Nasal Spray Influenza RNA Vaccine Through Phase 1 Clinical Trials

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- The Access to Advanced Health Institute (AAHI) announced today that it has been awarded a project agreement worth up to $9.9 million through the Medical CBRN Defense Consortium (MCDC) Other Transaction Authority (OTA) to develop a prototype intranasal bivalent influenza RNA vaccine candidate based on AAHI’s self-amplifying RNA (saRNA) platform that targets both pandemic A(H5N1) and A(H7N9) influenza virus pathogens. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005165/en/ AAHI’s GMP Manufacturing Suite (Photo: Business Wire)
WASHINGTON STATE
AOL Corp

Fauci talks HIV vaccine research after most recent trial failure

There’s no question that vaccines have become a divisive topic. Thanks to vaccine hesitancy, fueled in part by politicization of the COVID-19 vaccine, now even diseases once thought to be afflictions of the past, like polio and measles, are creeping back up in pockets of the U.S. But there...
The Center Square

Op-Ed: U.S. outshines Europe on gene therapies

When millions of patients see a doctor every year, they expect access to the highest-quality treatments and diagnostic devices. The U.S. generally provides access to the cutting-edge of medicine, but the same cannot be said for other developed nations that institute price controls. As The New York Times recently recounted, therapeutics producer Bluebird Bio had to withdraw from European healthcare systems when government insurers refused to cover their landmark gene therapies for beta thalassemia (an inherited blood disorder) and cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (a fatal neurological disease). ...

