An early indication of a Pfizer bivalent COVID injection connection to stroke is seen by the CDC and U.S. FDA.
Following early data examined by U.S. health authorities, a safety monitoring system warned that the revised COVID-19 shot from American pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc. (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech might be connected to a specific type of cerebral stroke in older persons.
MedicalXpress
A drug that increases dopamine can reverse the effects of inflammation on the brain in depression
An Emory University study published in Molecular Psychiatry shows levodopa, a drug that increases dopamine in the brain, has potential to reverse the effects of inflammation on brain reward circuitry, ultimately improving symptoms of depression. Numerous labs across the world have shown that inflammation causes reduced motivation and anhedonia, a...
MedicalXpress
First-in-kind psychedelic trials to treat opioid and methamphetamine use disorders
Three million people in the United States have had opioid use disorder, and another 1.5 million people have dealt with methamphetamine misuse within the last year alone. But two new clinical trials out of the UW Transdisciplinary Center for Research in Psychoactive Substances (TCRPS), housed within the University of Wisconsin–Madison School of Pharmacy, aim to address these pressing issues with a promising psychoactive agent: psilocybin.
Merck's Covid drug is causing new virus mutations, study warns
US and UK researchers identified new mutations in viral samples taken from dozens of patients given Merck's antiviral Lagevrio. These mutations were not deemed to be dangerous.
FDA Issues Final Clinical Research Guidance For Cannabis, Here Are The Agency's Recommendations
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued final guidance, titled “Cannabis and Cannabis-Derived Compounds: Quality Considerations for Clinical Research,” outlining its stand on topics relevant to scientists related to the development of human medicinal products containing cannabis or cannabis-derived compounds. What’s In The Guidance?. “This guidance addresses...
Post misleads on J&J COVID vaccine, DNA
CLAIM: The COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson enters the nucleus of cells, suggesting that the shot alters recipients’ DNA. AP’S ASSESSMENT: Missing context. The vaccine uses a weakened, modified cold virus. While the DNA from that adenovirus does enter the nucleus of cells in order to produce mRNA and prompt production of the spike protein of the coronavirus, experts say there’s no evidence the shots alter a person’s DNA.
A new vaccine to fight fungal infections has passed clinical trials
The University of Georgia has developed a new vaccine that has the potential to become the first vaccine to receive clinical approval for the protection against invasive fungal infections. Invasive fungal infections have recently become a significant concern due to the increasing resistance to antifungal drugs. The new vaccine, if...
labpulse.com
Deepcell releases single-cell morphology data sets at AGBT general meeting
Deepcell on Monday announced the release of three data sets to enable researchers to explore novel high-dimensional morphology data. The Menlo Park, CA-based firm said the data sets were generated using its high-throughput platform, comprising imaging and sorting instrumentation, artificial intelligence (AI) models, and a software suite. It is releasing...
Hearing aids linked to lower instances of dementia in older adults, study finds
Older adults with more severe hearing loss are more likely to have dementia, according to a study by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, but instances of dementia were lower among study participants who used hearing aids. What did we learn?. Previous studies have also observed...
cgtlive.com
Gene Therapy Trial Doses First Patient With Wet AMD in China
The phase 1 clinical trial is the second of Frontera’s trials to begin dosing in 2023. Frontera Therapeutics has dosed the first patient with wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) in a phase 1 clinical trial (NCT05611424) evaluating its adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector gene therapy FT-003 at the Ophthalmology Hospital of Tianjin Medical University in Tianjin, China.1.
U.S. FDA removes COVID test requirements for Pfizer, Merck pills
Feb 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday removed the need for a positive test for COVID-19 treatments from Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N).
securities.io
Gene Editing: CRISPR Therapeutics vs. Beam Therapeutics
Gene editing has for a while been hailed as the new frontier in medicine. The peak enthusiasm for investors on this topic was in early 2020, with the related stocks having cool off since. No matter the market sentiment, gene editing is still a big deal for medical and pharmaceutical companies as well as patients and doctors.
Sage Therapeutics-Biogen Partnered Depression Candidate Under Priority FDA Review, Analyst Says Its 'Incrementally Positive'
The FDA has accepted for review a marketing application seeking approval for Sage Therapeutics Inc SAGE and Biogen Inc's BIIB zuranolone for major depressive disorder (MDD) and postpartum depression (PPD). The FDA has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of August 5, 2023. William Blair views...
biopharmadive.com
Idorsia shares sink on ‘unexpected’ failure of drug study
A cardiovascular drug from biotechnology company Idorsia failed to meet its main goal in an important clinical trial, sending shares in the drugmaker down by about 15% in Monday trading on the Swiss stock exchange. The trial found the drug, called clazosentan, did not prevent decline due to cerebral ischemia...
China's CanSino confident its mRNA COVID vaccine as good as Moderna, Pfizer shots
LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - CanSino Biologics (6185.HK) Chief Executive Yu Xuefeng said on Friday he was confident his company's experimental COVID-19 vaccine using messenger RNA (mRNA) technology was as good as shots from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech.
The Access to Advanced Health Institute Announces $9.9M Award to Develop a Nasal Spray Influenza RNA Vaccine Through Phase 1 Clinical Trials
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- The Access to Advanced Health Institute (AAHI) announced today that it has been awarded a project agreement worth up to $9.9 million through the Medical CBRN Defense Consortium (MCDC) Other Transaction Authority (OTA) to develop a prototype intranasal bivalent influenza RNA vaccine candidate based on AAHI’s self-amplifying RNA (saRNA) platform that targets both pandemic A(H5N1) and A(H7N9) influenza virus pathogens. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005165/en/ AAHI’s GMP Manufacturing Suite (Photo: Business Wire)
WKBW-TV
Alpilean Reviews “DOCTOR: OFFICIAL WARNING” CLINICAL NEWS and Dangerous Side Effects in 2023?
Have you ever wondered why some people seem to lose weight effortlessly while others struggle to shed even a few pounds? The answer may lie in the Alpine Ice Hack or in other words, core body temperature. Recent 2023 research has uncovered a link between obesity and low core body...
AOL Corp
Fauci talks HIV vaccine research after most recent trial failure
There’s no question that vaccines have become a divisive topic. Thanks to vaccine hesitancy, fueled in part by politicization of the COVID-19 vaccine, now even diseases once thought to be afflictions of the past, like polio and measles, are creeping back up in pockets of the U.S. But there...
Op-Ed: U.S. outshines Europe on gene therapies
When millions of patients see a doctor every year, they expect access to the highest-quality treatments and diagnostic devices. The U.S. generally provides access to the cutting-edge of medicine, but the same cannot be said for other developed nations that institute price controls. As The New York Times recently recounted, therapeutics producer Bluebird Bio had to withdraw from European healthcare systems when government insurers refused to cover their landmark gene therapies for beta thalassemia (an inherited blood disorder) and cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (a fatal neurological disease). ...
