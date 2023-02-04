Read full article on original website
Donald Trump Reacts to the Killing of Tyre Nichols: "It Never Should Have Happened"WilliamMemphis, TN
A Memphis Mother Dropped Her Children Off And Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Hundreds Protest in Oakland over the Killing of Tyre Nichols by PoliceWilliamOakland, CA
NBA Superstar Suspended After Egregious AltercationOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
This Tennessee City Made it Onto the Top 10 Rudest Cities in America ListTravel MavenMemphis, TN
Phys.org
Commonly used police diversity training unlikely to change officers' behavior, study finds
Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died after a confrontation with police during a traffic stop earlier this month in Memphis, has become the latest face in a racial justice and police reform movement fueled by a string of similar cases in which Black men have died from injuries sustained while being taken into custody.
Moms hold a vigil in support of Tyre Nichols' mom as she grieves his death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of moms gathered for a vigil to lift up Tyre Nichols' mother, RowVaugn Wells, Sunday, Feb. 6, as she continues to grieve his death. Moms met for the vigil at Shelby Farms, which was one of the last places Nichols went before he was fatally beaten during an altercation with multiple Memphis police officers on January 7.
actionnews5.com
Activists call to end special crime units within Memphis Police Department
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A crowd of around 100 gathered at the Shelby County Courthouse Saturday afternoon to demand justice for Tyre Nichols—and to say disbanding the SCORPION Unit isn’t enough. Now, activists demand an end to all special crime units within Memphis Police Department. “The theory was...
1470 WMBD
PPD puts officers back on duty, protesters demand accountability
PEORIA, Ill. — Demonstrators are calling for justice in the names of black men killed by police, both locally and nationally. Their demand: accountability for those who committed the acts as they return to work. Participants gathered over the weekend to protest the deaths of Samuel Vincent Richmond in...
Herenton says he’s running for Memphis mayor again
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A familiar face in Memphis politics announced Monday he is joining the crowded field running for Memphis mayor this year. “We need proven leadership,” said Willie Herenton in a video on his Facebook page. Herenton, 82, previously served as Memphis mayor from 1992 until he stepped down after five re-elections in 2009. […]
abc17news.org
Another Memphis police officer terminated, two first responders suspended in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death
Another Memphis police officer has been fired and two first responders had their licenses suspended following the violent arrest and death of Tyre Nichols last month, officials announced Friday. The former police officer, Preston Hemphill, was relieved of his duties for violating multiple departmental policies, including personal conduct and truthfulness,...
Memphis Police officer consoles, talks teen out of suicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A recent intervention from a Memphis Police Department (MPD) officer and an individual in dire distress has come to represent a ray of light in the Bluff City where recent community tragedies involving law enforcement and crime have created collective anguish and controversy. An MPD patrol...
Atlanta Daily World
Omega Psi Phi Revokes Membership Of Officers Charged In Tyre Nichols’ Death
Omega Psi Phi, one of the nation’s esteemed Black fraternities, has revoked the memberships of three former Memphis police officers involved in the brutal traffic stop that led to Tyre Nichols’ death. Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. said it was unaware that the three of the officers involved...
MPD: Shooter admits firing pistol, killing man, claims self-defense
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County court records report a Memphis man claimed self-defense after the pistol he fired multiple times struck and killed a man outside an apartment in Whitehaven. Lamarquez Wilburn, 20, is charged with voluntary manslaughter after he admitted to police he shot and killed a man...
Two EMTs Had Their Licenses Suspended After A Review Found They Did Not Help Tyre Nichols For 19 Minutes As He “Lay Prone On The Ground”
Memphis police determined that Officer Preston Hemphill broke several department protocols, while two emergency responders had their licenses suspended after a state review determined they failed to help Tyre Nichols for 19 minutes.
actionnews5.com
Teen comes forward claiming SCORPION Unit officers attacked him
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death from a brutal beating by Memphis police officers, a 19-year-old is now coming forward claiming four of the five SCORPION Unit officers involved in Nichols’ incident attacked him. Maurice Chalmers-Stokes, who does not want to be identified,...
localmemphis.com
'MPD is going to have to do a lot of community relations' | Former officer speaks out about Tyre Nichols case
MEMPHIS, Tenn — As the investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols continues, many questions still remain about Memphis police culture, practices and training. Brandon Williams served as an MPD officer for five years, growing up in and patrolling East Memphis. Williams says it was very painful watching some of his fellow officers, two of which he says he personally knew, beating 29-year-old Nichols.
americanmilitarynews.com
Memphis cop shot in the head, one person killed in library shooting
A Memphis police officer was shot in the head and another person was fatally shot outside of a library on Thursday. The shooting in front of the Poplar-White State Library in East Memphis left the officer in critical condition. The identity of the officer has not been revealed. “According to...
In Tyre Nichols' neighborhood, Black residents fear Memphis police
Nichols' fatal beating by five police officers tells the story many residents know by heart: Any encounter can be deadly if you're Black.
actionnews5.com
Shelby Co. deputy relieved of duty over use of force
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County sheriff’s deputy was relieved of duty Monday pending an investigation, Sheriff Floyd Bonner announced. The investigation is over use of force stemming from an arrest made in November 2022. Bonner says video of the encounter was discovered on social media and the...
City of Memphis to review MPD after Tyre Nichols deadly arrest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis is conducting a review of the Memphis Police Department, a review of MPD’s special units, and their use of force policies. This news comes after Tyre Nichols’ death and later revealed the officers charged were part of MPD’s “SCORPION” unit.
Abston-Henderson pleads not guilty in Eliza Fletcher murder case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of kidnapping and killing Memphis jogger Eliza Fletcher pleaded not guilty to his charges in court Friday, and had more charges added. Cleotha Abston-Henderson appeared in court Friday morning and was sworn in by Judge Lee Coffee. The chief prosecutor, Paul Hagerman, explained the suspect’s current and additional charges to […]
wufe967.com
Tyre Nichols death: Memphis police departmentally charge officer who allegedly used Taser during traffic stop
Memphis police said that it has departmentally charged another officer after the Jan. 7 traffic stop which sent Tyre Nichols to a local hospital, where he died days later. The Memphis Police Department said in a statement that officer Preston Hemphill is being terminated and has been departmentally charged with “multiple” violations of policy.
localmemphis.com
FedEx Freight announces three month furlough days after eliminating 10% of director, officer positions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-based shipping company FedEx announced a temporary furlough for some employees in the company's freight division, just days after announcing they plan to eliminate more than 10% of its officer and director team positions. In a statement, FedEx representatives said the company will furlough an unspecified...
Violent weekend in Memphis as police respond to 6 shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a busy weekend for police, who responded to half a dozen shootings within two days. In one case, detectives said police were the targets. Saturday and Sunday ended with three lives lost, two others critically injured, and a gunman taking aim at police. On Saturday, just before 1:30 a.m., police […]
