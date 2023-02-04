ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

Activists call to end special crime units within Memphis Police Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A crowd of around 100 gathered at the Shelby County Courthouse Saturday afternoon to demand justice for Tyre Nichols—and to say disbanding the SCORPION Unit isn’t enough. Now, activists demand an end to all special crime units within Memphis Police Department. “The theory was...
MEMPHIS, TN
1470 WMBD

PPD puts officers back on duty, protesters demand accountability

PEORIA, Ill. — Demonstrators are calling for justice in the names of black men killed by police, both locally and nationally. Their demand: accountability for those who committed the acts as they return to work. Participants gathered over the weekend to protest the deaths of Samuel Vincent Richmond in...
PEORIA, IL
WREG

Herenton says he’s running for Memphis mayor again

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A familiar face in Memphis politics announced Monday he is joining the crowded field running for Memphis mayor this year. “We need proven leadership,” said Willie Herenton in a video on his Facebook page. Herenton, 82, previously served as Memphis mayor from 1992 until he stepped down after five re-elections in 2009. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
abc17news.org

Another Memphis police officer terminated, two first responders suspended in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death

Another Memphis police officer has been fired and two first responders had their licenses suspended following the violent arrest and death of Tyre Nichols last month, officials announced Friday. The former police officer, Preston Hemphill, was relieved of his duties for violating multiple departmental policies, including personal conduct and truthfulness,...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Teen comes forward claiming SCORPION Unit officers attacked him

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death from a brutal beating by Memphis police officers, a 19-year-old is now coming forward claiming four of the five SCORPION Unit officers involved in Nichols’ incident attacked him. Maurice Chalmers-Stokes, who does not want to be identified,...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

'MPD is going to have to do a lot of community relations' | Former officer speaks out about Tyre Nichols case

MEMPHIS, Tenn — As the investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols continues, many questions still remain about Memphis police culture, practices and training. Brandon Williams served as an MPD officer for five years, growing up in and patrolling East Memphis. Williams says it was very painful watching some of his fellow officers, two of which he says he personally knew, beating 29-year-old Nichols.
MEMPHIS, TN
americanmilitarynews.com

Memphis cop shot in the head, one person killed in library shooting

A Memphis police officer was shot in the head and another person was fatally shot outside of a library on Thursday. The shooting in front of the Poplar-White State Library in East Memphis left the officer in critical condition. The identity of the officer has not been revealed. “According to...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Shelby Co. deputy relieved of duty over use of force

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County sheriff’s deputy was relieved of duty Monday pending an investigation, Sheriff Floyd Bonner announced. The investigation is over use of force stemming from an arrest made in November 2022. Bonner says video of the encounter was discovered on social media and the...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Abston-Henderson pleads not guilty in Eliza Fletcher murder case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of kidnapping and killing Memphis jogger Eliza Fletcher pleaded not guilty to his charges in court Friday, and had more charges added. Cleotha Abston-Henderson appeared in court Friday morning and was sworn in by Judge Lee Coffee. The chief prosecutor, Paul Hagerman, explained the suspect’s current and additional charges to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Violent weekend in Memphis as police respond to 6 shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a busy weekend for police, who responded to half a dozen shootings within two days. In one case, detectives said police were the targets. Saturday and Sunday ended with three lives lost, two others critically injured, and a gunman taking aim at police. On Saturday, just before 1:30 a.m., police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
