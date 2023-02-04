Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: ‘Blues’ killing Denver homeless, formerly homeless peopleDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver Broncos Lose CoachOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Pregnant inmates could be released from jail or prison under proposed lawJade Talks CrimeColorado State
Chipotle opens a Neapolitan pizza shop in Greenwood VillageBrittany AnasGreenwood Village, CO
Many DougCo parents say school choice doesn’t exist for themSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Related
Rotary event aims to build peace in Longmont
Three local Rotary clubs are asking the community to come together to discuss how Longmont can build peace. The event, put on by the Twin Peaks, Longmont and Niwot Rotary clubs, will take place 5:30-8 p.m. on Feb. 15 at the Longmont Museum. It is free and open to the public, Longmont Rotary President-Elect Rose Crispin said.
Opinion: ‘Blues’ killing Denver homeless, formerly homeless people
An epidemic making its way through the unhoused and formerly unhoused communities is wiping people out. The culprit is “the Blues.”. Not depression. Blue pills cut with deadly fentanyl have become all the rage in my building, Fusion Studios. Some people purchase meth with shavings of “blues” mixed in.
Holly Marie Barrios
December 27, 1974 ~ January 23, 2023 (age 48) Holly Marie Barrios was born the youngest of four daughters on December 27,1974, in Fort Collins, Colorado, to Ed and Julie Barrios. Holly graduated Valedictorian from Rocky Mountain High School in 1993 and played on the varsity Volleyball team. Holly attended the University of Colorado at Boulder and received a BS degree in Information Systems in 1997. She went on to work for American Management Systems, Hewlett-Packard Consulting and Qwest/CenturyLink.
This Fort Collins Bar Was Ranked As the Best Speakeasy in America
Yelp recently compiled a data-driven list of America's top 50 speakeasy bars. These establishments often fly under the radar but offer incredibly alluring ambiances and creative craft cocktails inspired by the Prohibition era. Sometimes, just accessing a speakeasy can be an experience in itself. At quite a few of these...
Community member invited to learn about FRCC Foundation
Local community members are invited to the FRCC Foundation’s inaugural Breakfast of Opportunity! This event is a chance to learn more about the work of the foundation—and ways people just like you can work with us to support the dreams of local students. When: February 15, 2023. 7:30...
Harold Ray Dunn
Harold Ray Dunn, age 90, passed away January 28, 2023. Harold was born April 26,1932, in Sterling, CO, to Robert F. Dunn and Rose Asnicar Dunn. He had one brother Robert (Bob) Dunn. Harold’s childhood years were spent in the north Denver area. The family later moved to Vallejo, CA,...
Donald E. Dick
Donald Edward Dick, Jr. of Boulder CO passed away peacefully at Boulder Canyon Health and Rehabilitation on Jan 15 after a brave 11 mo battle with the effects from a brain bleed. He was surrounded by friends and loved ones. Don was born 4/23/42 in Little Rock AR to Murva...
Middle school students called to race
Middle school students from Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont, Loveland and surrounding areas are called to race during Platte River Power Authority’s fourth annual solar and battery model car competition, known as the NoCo Time Trials. “As we celebrate 50 years of proudly serving our owner communities, we’re excited...
One-of-a-kind academy in Denver keeps chronically ill students in school
Inside Morgridge Academy in Denver, it’s business as usual. But there’s much more to this school than meets the eye.
KDVR.com
Meth found in classroom, teacher arrested
A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. Denver weather: Breezy, sunny Sunday before snow …
Denver Zoo Mourning the Loss of Spock, a 14-Year-Old Dik-Dik
The Denver Zoo is in mourning following the loss of Spock, a 14-year-old Kirk's dik-dik. The Zoo announced Spock's death in a Wednesday (Feb. 1) Facebook post, revealing that, after noticing severe changes in the animal's behavior, Spock's care team took him to the Helen and Arthur E. Johnson Animal Hospital, where they learned that he had metastatic cancer and end-stage liver failure.
cpr.org
Denver Archdiocese fires Catholic school teacher after discovering she was in a same-sex relationship
Maggie Barton is speaking out after she was let go from her teaching job at All Souls Catholic School in Englewood. Last month, the Archdiocese of Denver terminated Barton’s employment after discovering that she is in a same-sex relationship. “I think it's important to kind of get this narrative...
A rare and beautiful bird is turning up all over Denver this winter
Birdwatchers walking along the Highline Canal during an annual bird count last Christmas got a surprise gift when one of them spotted a Bohemian waxwing among the juncos and blue jays. The beautiful bird, so named because of the bright red and yellow waxy secretions that decorate the tips of their wings, was embedded with a flock of its cousins, cedar waxwings, which are much more common in Colorado. It was the first time in 35 years that a Bohemian waxwing had been recorded along...
LTE: Why we must read and talk to our babies
The Longmont Leader accepts contributions, photos, letters to the editor, or LTEs, and op-eds for publication from community members, business leaders and public officials on local topics. Publication will be at the discretion of the editor and published opinions do not represent the views of the Longmont Leader or its staff. To submit a contribution, email info@longmontleader.com.
Aurora collective eatery struggles to stay afloat months after nearby explosion
Months after an explosion and fire disrupted families living at the Parkside Collective Apartment Complex, the collective eatery right across from it is trying to stay afloat.
aboutboulder.com
Boulder’s Most Popular Brunch Restaurants
Boulder, Colorado is known for its vibrant food scene and focus on sustainable, locally-sourced cuisine. The city has earned recognition for its food culture, including being named one of the “Foodiest Small Towns in America” by Bon Appétit magazine. In addition, several individual restaurants in Boulder have received awards and accolades, including James Beard Award nominations for local chefs.
Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition kicks off its workshop series
The 2023 dates are officially out for the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition (CIRC) legal services workshop series. Our organization offers DACA, citizenship and, in some cases, general legal consultations to community members who are currently undocumented or looking to go through the naturalization process. These are free, public events. You can contact our communication manager, Katherine Garcia, or our legal services manager, JD Garza, at jd@coloradoimmigrant.org for more information. In collaboration with the City of Denver, CIRC’s first workshop will take place at Barnum Recreation Center (360 Hooker St. Denver, CO 80219) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Former church, school worker charged with raping 13-year-old girl in church
Denver police and prosecutors are pursuing a rape case against a man who served as the music director at St. John's School and church in southeast Denver, according to a CBS News Colorado investigation.Diego Marroquin, 36, is facing one charge of sexual assault on a child under the age of 15 by a person in a position of trust. He allegedly raped a 13-year-old female student from the school on a balcony overlooking the church in May of 2022.According to Denver police documents, the girl said, "my mind went black. I couldn't believe this was happening to me."Marroquin told CBS...
Longmont Out and About: Silver Creek hosts Chinese New Year celebration
Silver Creek High School, 4907 Nelson Rd. The Asian-Pacific Association of Longmont is hosting its annual Chinese New Year celebration at Silver Creek High School. The event is a zero-waste event and is free to the public. It will include cultural games, food samplings and a Lion Dance at 2 p.m.
The Longmont Leader
Longmont, CO
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
380K+
Views
ABOUT
The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.http://www.longmontleader.com
Comments / 0