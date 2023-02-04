Read full article on original website
Brignone wins worlds combined race after Shiffrin straddles
MERIBEL, France (AP) — Leaning on her ski poles and shaking her head, Federica Brignone thought she had squandered her chance for a gold medal in the women’s combined. The Italian had just finished her slalom run on the opening day of the world championships, but a costly mistake slowed her down just before the flat finishing section. She didn’t believe the lead she had built earlier Monday in the super-G portion of the race would hold up. Especially with someone like Mikaela Shiffrin still to come down. Minutes later, though, Brignone screamed and put the hands on her head in disbelief. The defending champion from the United States straddled the third-to-last gate when it appeared she was about to beat Brignone’s time.
Great Britain end 84-year wait for four-man bobsleigh world championship medal
Great Britain ended an 84-year wait for a four-man bobsleigh world championship medal after Brad Hall, Arran Gulliver, Taylor Lawrence and Greg Cackett claimed silver in St Moritz, Switzerland. The British sled finished with a combined time of 4min 20.3sec to go level with the Latvian pilot Emils Cipulis’s team,...
BBC
FIS Snowboard Cross World Cup: Britain's Charlotte Bankes wins gold in Italy
Britain's Charlotte Bankes has won a gold medal at the Snowboard Cross World Cup in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. The 27-year-old qualified in first place and secured victory ahead of American Faye Gulini in second and France's Chloe Trespeuch in third. Meanwhile, at the Freestyle Ski World Cup at Mammoth Mountain,...
Adrie van der Poel reveals banter exchanged with Mathieu before CX World Championships
Van der Poel senior says that his sons cyclo-cross season has been ‘perfect’ preparation for a strong start to the cobbled classics
volleyballmag.com
Tough finishes for USA pairs in Volleyball World Doha Elite16
In the end, the results were disappointing for the USA pairs competing in the Volleyball World Doha Elite16. Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes and Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss both tied for fifth and Sarah Sponcil and Terese Cannon tied for ninth. The two USA men’s pairs were knocked out...
NBC Sports
12-year-old skateboarders earn medals at world championships
At the world skateboarding championships, 12-year-olds Chloe Covell from Australia and Onodera Ginwoo from Japan earned silver and bronze medals, respectively, in Sunday’s street finals. In the women’s event, Covell took silver behind Brazilian 15-year-old Rayssa Leal, who was a silver medalist herself at the Tokyo Games. The...
Alpine skiing-Italy's Brignone wins women's combined gold, Shiffrin disqualified
MERIBEL, France, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Italy's Federica Brignone won the women's combined event at the World Ski Championships in Meribel, France on Monday after two solid races saw her finish 1.62 seconds ahead of Switzerland's Wendy Holdener.
msn.com
Svetlana Romashina, seven-time Olympic champion artistic swimmer, retires
Russian Svetlana Romashina, the most decorated artistic swimmer in Olympic history with seven gold medals, announced her retirement at age 33. Romashina entered seven Olympic artistic swimming events and won all of them, starting in 2008. She won four Olympic titles in the team event and three in the duet (two with Nataliya Ishchenko and one with Svetlana Kolesnichenko).
Finland bests Argentina as Davis Cup qualifiers wrap up
Finland highlighted the close of the Davis Cup qualifying series on Sunday, downing Argentina 3-1 to secure its first-ever berth
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Upper Austria Ladies Linz WTA Draw including Sakkari, Alexandrova, Vekic and Parks
The draw has been confirmed ahead of Upper Austria Ladies Linz which takes place between 6-12 February, 2023 and is one of the only tournaments not in the Middle East during this month. A continuation of hard court action, Maria Sakkari returns aiming to break her title duck, she faces...
FOX Sports
Croatia advances in Davis Cup as Coric beats Thiem
Borna Coric beat 2020 U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem 7-6 (3), 6-2 on Sunday to send Croatia into the group stage of the Davis Cup. Coric helped the Croatians win their second Davis Cup title in 2018, but he was sidelined when they lost in the 2021 final while missing a year of action with a right shoulder injury.
Mikaela Shiffrin fails to finish first race at world championships
American skier Mikaela Shiffrin failed to finish the slalom portion of the women's combined event Monday on the opening day of the world championships.
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Italy v France match preview, team news & key stats
Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Date: Sunday, 5 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT. Coverage: Watch highlights on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online from 18:00 GMT; radio & text commentary on BBC Sport website and app. France begin the defence of their Six Nations title with a trip to Rome on Sunday...
Boxing Scene
Top Amateurs To Compete at World Boxing Tour Golden Belt Series
Lausanne, Switzerland – Top athletes from across Morocco, Africa and the globe will step into the ring at the International Boxing Association World Boxing Tour Golden Belt Series tournament in Marrakesh from 2-10 February 2023. The event will shine a global spotlight on boxing in Morocco like never before,...
New mum Elinor Barker ‘optimistically realistic’ ahead of track return
Elinor Barker will be back on track for Great Britain at the European Championships this week 11 months after giving birth to son Nico, but motherhood is not the only major change for the 2016 Olympic champion.Barker, who learned she was pregnant while helping Britain to team pursuit silver at the Tokyo Olympics, is not just juggling nappy changes with training blocks but also pursuing major targets on the road for the first time – not least selection for July’s Tour de France Femmes.“Normally I’ve just done bits and bobs (on the road) around track races and training,” Barker said....
NBC Sports
Noah Lyles runs personal best and is coming for Usain Bolt’s world record
Noah Lyles ran a personal-best time in the 60m on Saturday, then reaffirmed record-breaking intentions for the 100m and, especially, the 200m, where Usain Bolt holds the fastest times in history. Lyles, the world 200m champion, won the 60m sprint in 6.51 seconds at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix...
Alpine skiing-Shiffrin nears Stenmark's record but says his legacy is safe
Feb 6 (Reuters) - Mikaela Shiffrin is one win away from equalling Ingemar Stenmark's decades-old mark of 86 World Cup victories but while she may displace the Swedish great in the record books the American said she cannot "surpass his legacy".
CBC News
Wilkerson, Humana-Paredes stopped by Dutch duo in Doha beach volleyball quarterfinals
Brandie Wilkerson and Melissa Humana-Paredes' first Beach Pro Tour event as partners ended in a 2-0 sweep at the hands of Dutch duo Katja Stam and Raisa Schoon on Saturday at the Volleyball World season opener in Doha, Qatar. The Toronto athletes, who joined forces in late October in a...
