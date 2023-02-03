Read full article on original website
Milford, Fillmore Central claim Southern Nebraska Conference championships
UTICA, NE — Winning streaks and conference bragging rights were up for grabs Saturday night at Centennial High School. The Southern Nebraska Conference crowned its champions in a pair of contests, one of which needed four extra minutes to decide a winner. The girls championship pitted the No. 1...
Hastings girls basketball sees comeback fall short against Platteview
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings girls basketball hosted Platteview for a head-to-head matchup Saturday. The Tigers mounted a comeback to trim their deficit to single digits in the fourth quarter, but lost to the Trojans 58-49. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
