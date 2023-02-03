Read full article on original website
venangoextra.com
OC Redevelopment Authority gets feedback on plans at railroad sites
Oil City Redevelopment Authority members had many railroad-related questions for Carl Belke, retired president of the Western New York & Pennsylvania Railroad, at their meeting Wednesday. The panel asked Belke, who is now a consultant for Western New York, about the feasibility of acquiring a property along the river in...
venangoextra.com
Welcome to River Roots Redevelopment
Here we are, a month into 2023 already, and time shows no signs of slowing down! You may have noticed that our column has taken a break over the last few months (though work certainly hasn’t!) and now we are back, with a new look, a new broader focus, and some new people behind the scenes.
Crews respond to single-car accident in Fairview Township Saturday night
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Emergency crews including Fairview Fire and Rescue, West County Paramedics, and Pennsylvania State Police responded to a single-car accident with rollover that occurred Saturday night in Fairview Township. The accident took place near Eaton Road and Tow Road just before 10 p.m. on the CSX rail tracks. When crews arrived, the vehicle was still […]
Constituents of censured County Representative speak out over voting patterns
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story was edited to include a statement from Erie County Councilman Jim Winarski. Representatives of Erie County’s 4th District spoke out Sunday regarding the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission said that the removal of commissioners with the support of County Councilman and District 4 Representative Jim Winarski, goes against constituent’s beliefs. Valerie […]
Erie firefighters battle building fire on East Avenue
Erie firefighters battled mother nature as they fought a structure fire along East Avenue Friday afternoon. Calls went out for that fire shortly after 3 p.m. Friday afternoon. Initial reports said that the fire started in the building’s roof. That structure is reportedly part of AIM Recycling. No word on whether or not anyone was […]
explore venango
State Police Calls: Cranberry Twp. Domestic Dispute, Stolen Vehicle in Emlenton Area
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area State Police responded to the following incidents:. Domestic Dispute in Cranberry Twp. Franklin-based State Police have released the details of a domestic dispute that occurred last month in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police said the incident happened January 8 around 11:36 a.m. at...
explore venango
Frozen Masterpieces: ‘Franklin on Ice’ Unveils Stunning Ice Sculptures in Fountain Park
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Fountain Park was transformed into a Winter Wonderland as “Franklin on Ice” showcased a mesmerizing collection of ice sculptures. (Photos by Gavin Fish / EYT Media.) Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Events a Hub for Erie Entertainment: Community Gems
We are showcasing a handful of notable Erie entertainment venues. They are all under what's known as Erie Events. This organization is a real gem. What's more, is the man heading is in his first full week as the new director. From stage shows, minor league baseball action, a packed...
New brewery plans opening in Pa.
CONNEAUT LAKE — A new brewery is expecting to open in downtown Conneaut Lake in a familiar spot. “We’re hoping April,” Jason Mulligan of Rising River Brewing Lakeside said of the anticipated opening. “It just depends on licensing.”. Rising River Brewing Lakeside is planning to open...
Erie city, county 2023 property taxes mailed out to residents
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The 2023 property tax statements are on their way to Erie residents, just in time for tax filing season. City Treasurer Casimir J. Kwitowski announced on Friday that the 2023 city and county property taxes are in the mail. She added if anyone does not receive their tax bills by the end of February, […]
explore venango
Driver Seriously Injured After Vehicle Slams into Utility Pole in Sugarcreek Borough
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was seriously injured after her vehicle slammed into a utility pole along Rocky Grove Avenue on Friday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 6:36 a.m. on Friday, February 3, on Rocky Grove Avenue near its intersection with Warren Road, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County.
11 children aboard school bus involved in Warren County accident
A school bus carrying 11 children was struck by a vehicle Saturday in Warren County, according to the State Police. None of the children were hurt in the wreck about 1:25 p.m. in Hope Township, but both drivers were evaluated for minor injuries by emergency medical services crews, police said.
Sweet Vault seems to be a big hit with Erie
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Gourmet cupcakes from a vending machine? Sign us up! And it’s not just cupcakes — there are also cake pops, cookies, macaroons, cheesecake on a stick (squares of cheesecake covered in chocolate), and occasionally cream puffs and gluten-free baked goods. It’s essentially all of the popular items from the former Icing on the […]
Erie County man found dead hours after being reported missing while hiking
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of an Erie County man, found hours after being reported missing in Crawford County. The body of a 26-year-old man from West Springfield was found early Saturday in the Helen B. Katz Natural Area area in Hayfield Township, Crawford County. According to State Police, friends said they had […]
Earthquakes in Erie are possible but uncommon
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For Pennsylvania the United States Geological Survey has tracked 370 earthquakes, the earliest in 1938. The nearest earthquake to Erie was in Middleboro (now McKean) in 1990. It was a magnitude of 2.5. For comparison, on Monday, Feb. 6, an earthquake in Buffalo was a magnitude 3.8 and was felt by residents but […]
Several animals die in Chautauqua County fire
STOCKTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — No people were hurt but several animals died in a housefire in Chautauqua County on Sunday afternoon, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities say they responded to the fire at a home on Rt. 380 in Stockton around 1:20 p.m. Sunday. The fire was determined to have started in an […]
local21news.com
92-year-old dead after fatal house fire in Fairview Township
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | A 92-year-old woman has died after a house fire in Fairview Township. State police say PSP Fire Marshals were called around 1:49 a.m. to the 300 block of Thorley Road. Police say the home is determined to be a total loss due...
explore venango
Pedestrian Standing in Middle of Route 62 Struck, Killed by Vehicle
PINE GROVE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man who was walking on Route 62 in the center of the roadway was struck and killed by a vehicle on Wednesday morning. According to Warren-based State Police, the incident happened around 6:46 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1, on Market Street (State Route 62), in Pine Grove Township, Warren County.
Stefanelli’s to open large production facility in Meadville
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Move over Willy Wonka, Meadville soon will have its own chocolate factory. Stefanelli’s Candies is planning to open a 12,000-square-foot operation at 177 Mercer Street in Meadville. (The story was first reported by the Meadville Tribune.) By the most optimistic estimates, the new operation will open in the Summer of 2023, said Stacy […]
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Warren County
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Warren County Wednesday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police – Warren, crews were called to the scene at 6:46 a.m. Wednesday along Market Street/SR 62 in Pine Grove Township. The victim, identified as 40-year-old Bryan Steele, of Warren, was walking along Route 62 in the center […]
