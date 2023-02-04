ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals boast 3 free agents in ESPN's top 50 list

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Cincinnati Bengals face a key offseason when it comes to retaining their own free agents.

That means they have multiple names on free agency lists everywhere and guys that will garner the eyeballs of potentially 31 other front offices.

ESPN’s Matt Bowen compiled his top 50 free agents this offseason and ended up with three Bengals on the list, headlined by safety Jessie Bates at 10th overall:

“With post and split-field range over the top and a history of creating on-the-ball production (14 career picks), Bates is an easy fit as a versatile defender in both single-high and two-deep schemes. He had four interceptions, eight pass breakups and 38 solo tackles this season. He allowed 15 catches on 30 targets for 243 yards, according to NFL Next Gen Stats, ranking third in the league among safeties who played at least 250 coverage snaps. Bates, who played on the franchise tag, will be coveted if he hits free agency.”

It’s a little easy to forget just how good Bates is because it seems a forgone conclusion he’s leaving the team with Dax Hill ready to step into the role, so the write-up is pretty interesting.

The two others? Safety Vonn Bell at No. 45 and linebacker Germaine Pratt at No. 50, two guys the Bengals would probably like to get back at the right price.

Based on free agency contract projections from Pro Football Focus, both might fall into affordable range. So too might tight end Hayden Hurst, who didn’t make the top 50 here.

Comments / 1

 

