AccuWeather: 2023 US Spring Weather Forecast
Reprinted from AccuWeather.com Meteorological spring is right around the corner with the season kicking off on the first day of March, but for some areas of the country, the new season will bring more of the same with cold air, chances of snow and far-reaching winter storms. About one month before the start of spring is the most well-known meteorological holiday of the year: Groundhog Day. ...
Washington Examiner
Brutal 'epic, generational Arctic outbreak' cold front set to blast northeast
Forecasters are predicting frigid temperatures and ice storms will continue to batter the northeastern United States though the weekend. Temperatures in the Washington, D.C. area are set to drop to below freezing, with "wind chills in the teens," per the National Weather Service, while temperatures in Maine are set to hit wind chill temperatures which are "rarely seen."
Daylight saving time: When will the clocks change this year?
Whether you dread it or welcome it, daylight saving time is fast approaching this year.
WISH-TV
Winter storm warning to begin early Wednesday
Winter storm warnings are set to be in effect from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Tuesday will be quiet before the winter weather arrives with highs in the lower 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday night through Wednesday morning:. Our next potent winter system arrive late...
The Weather Channel
February-April Temperature Outlook: Any Influence From A Potential Weaker Polar Vortex?
February is expected to trend colder in the West, especially early in the month. Any February cold in the rest of the U.S. might not last very long. Early spring may trend colder in the northern U.S. A possible weaker polar vortex could have some influence in that forecast. Sign...
Punxsutawney Phil's 2023 Groundhog Day Forecast Is In & Here's When Spring Will Arrive
You could argue that weather forecasters are right about 50% of the time, so why shouldn't we put the same stock in a groundhog's ability to predict the seasons?. Hundreds gathered in a handful of small towns scattered across North America on Thursday to find out if their local groundhog would notice its shadow, as part of the long-running and not-quite-scientific spring tradition.
AOL Corp
Polar vortex to unleash dangerous cold blast in northeastern US
A quick but intense blast of Arctic air will barrel into the Northeast later this week to deliver quite a cold shock to the Northeast and neighboring Canada, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. The wave of freezing air will serve as a harsh reminder that it's still the dead of winter despite January producing temperatures of 5-15 degrees above average across the region.
natureworldnews.com
U.K. Braces for Polar Vortex, Extreme Cold Weather, Freezing Temperatures This February
The latest weather forecast said that frigid conditions and temperature drops are expected in the United Kingdom this February due to the blast of a polar vortex. Motorists and Brits planning to travel this week should observe the weather forecasts. Heavy snow and ice conditions would create challenging road hazards and safety.
Groundhog Day 2023: Did Punxsutawney Phil See His Shadow?
The famous groundhog annually predicts whether there will be six more weeks of winter or an early spring.
The Groundhog Has Seen His Shadow. What that Means
"The seer of seers, prognosticator of prognosticators..."
Dog plays in snow as cold snap sends temperatures plummeting
Parts of the UK have been blanketed by snow as a cold snap sends temperatures plummeting across the nation.This video shows a dog happily playing in the fluffy snow, trying to bite the flakes as they fall.The Met Office said temperatures dropped as low as -10C in parts of Scotland on the night of Wednesday, 18 January.Snow and ice warnings were issued across the UK valid through to Thursday at noon, with up to 5cm of more snow expected.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Arctic blast: Pets frolic as Britain blanketed by freshly fallen snowEel spotted swimming through flooded Hastings town centreUK weather: Snow forecast as temperatures set to drop to -10C in Arctic blast
TODAY.com
Arctic blast blamed for Massachusetts infant’s death as ‘dangerously cold’ temperatures envelop Northeast
The arctic temperatures and gusting winds are now responsible for at least one death as Friday’s high winds were blamed for the death of an infant in Southwick, Massachusetts. The winds brought a tree branch down on a vehicle driven by a 23-year-old Winstead, Connecticut, woman, according to a...
Winter storm to hit the West, blizzard and dangerous wind chills forecast for some: Friday weather updates
More winter weather is forecast across the country on Friday and through the weekend, with snow and dangerous wind chills possible in some areas.
natureworldnews.com
Winter Weather Forecast: Northeast to Expect More Snow, Freezing Rain as Millions of Americans Under Winter Weather Warnings
According to the latest weather forecast, portions of the Northeast could expect more snow this week as millions of Americans are under winter weather warnings alert. The winter storm began to unload in Colorado and Denver, resulting in significant road disruptions on Interstate 70. The report said that road crashes...
Quick burst of Arctic air to bring dangerously low temperatures to Northeast
Arctic front to dump weekend snow from Rockies to Midwest, including Chicago and Milwaukee
An arctic front plowing across the northern tier of the U.S. through the weekend will be accompanied by a burst of snow from the northern Rockies and Plains to the Upper Midwest.
Groundhog Day 2023: Punxsutawney Phil Predicts 6 More Weeks of Winter Weather
Just like last year and the year before that, the world's most famous groundhog saw his shadow Punxsutawney Phil is back with his annual weather prediction. On Thursday morning, otherwise known as Groundhog Day, all eyes turned to Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania — and just like last year, and the year before that, the legendary groundhog saw his shadow. Per tradition, that means Phil predicts there'll be an extra six weeks of winter weather. Had Phil rose from his burrow and not seen his shadow, an early spring would have been predicted...
Bitter wind chills as low as -109 degrees recorded in Northeast as cold blast continues
Bitter wind chills as low as more than 100 below zero are being recorded in the Northeastern United States this weekend as cold continues to blast the region. The combination of low temperatures and strong winds caused what was likely the U.S.’s lowest-ever reported wind chill of negative 109 degrees Fahrenheit at Mount Washington in…
Bitter cold, dangerous wind child warnings sweep Midwest, Northeast
An Arctic cold front was expected to move over the Plains, Northeast and Midwest, bringing New England wind chill that could be "the coldest felt in decades."
27 First News
Winter storm: Snow mixing to sleet and rain
A large storm system is impacting much of the United States causing winter weather alerts and warnings from Arizona and Texas to Ohio. This large storm is impacting Ohio and Pennsylvania today. Bringing snow, a wintry mix and rain to the Valley. See all of the Current Weather Alerts here.
