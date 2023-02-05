ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn apartments lose power on freezing morning

By Christina Fan
 3 days ago

Brooklyn apartment complex loses power twice on bitterly cold morning

NEW YORK -- On the coldest morning of the year so far, residents of Brooklyn's Spring Creek Towers had to deal with power outages.

After a brief outage overnight, the massive housing complex lost electricity for a second time just before 9 a.m. Saturday.

Firefighters first responded to Van Siclen Avenue in East New York just before 3 a.m. after hearing the complex was without heat.

With temperatures outside feeling well-below zero, there was urgency to restore power as soon as possible.

Starrett City engineers finished making repairs about an hour later. But neighbors said it happened again at around 8:40 a.m.

"Even though with the heat and stuff, they're pretty good with it. Right now, yes, we OK so far. But there's a lot of elderly people living in the building," one woman said.

Power was restored a second time. Families hope it stays on permanently.

New York City has been under a Code Blue warning due to extremely cold temperatures .

The MTA said extreme temperature changes may cause service delays this weekend, so riders should check for updates to avoid waiting outside in the cold.

Dress in layers and limit time spent outside.

Click here to check MTA service alerts.

