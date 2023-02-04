ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

2022-23 Midseason Report: Chapman girls basketball

With a little over half the season already in the books, the Chapman girl’s basketball team will look to close out the 2022-23 campaign strong, looking to earn a winning season for the first time in three years. The Lady Irish look much improved from their 8-13 squad a...
CHAPMAN, KS
Salina's Leners earns academic honors at Nebraska Wesleyan

LINCOLN, Neb. - Nebraska Wesleyan University has announced its 2022 fall semester academic honors list for students enrolled in traditional and adult undergraduate programs. Trace Leners, Salina, was among those who earned academic honors. Traditional undergraduates. Students earning at least a 3.75 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale) while...
LINCOLN, NE
Women’s Tennis Defeats Bradley in Home Opener, 6-1

OMAHA, Neb. – The Creighton women's tennis team opened the home portion of their schedule with a 6-1 win over former Missouri Valley Conference foe, Bradley on Saturday afternoon at the Hanscom Tennis Center in Omaha. The Bluejays improved to 4-0 on the year with the win, while the...
OMAHA, NE
Salina Central Scholars' Bowl team wins 5A regional competition

Salina Central High School's Scholars' Bowl team has won the 5A Regional Championship. Team members are Elijah Resano, John Rose, Nehemiah Gomendoza, Charlene Arrieta-Renteria, and Kegan Madison. The team is coached by Salina Central teachers Melinda Jett and Katrina Paradis. Next for the team is the 5A State competition Saturday...
SALINA, KS
