Wyoming High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard: Feb. 6-11, 2023
The regular season of Wyoming High School basketball is also winding down for boys’ teams. Week 10 means there are two weeks left for Class 1A and 2A schools and only three weeks left for Class 3A and 4A schools before regional tournaments. The lower three classes have some...
2022-23 Midseason Report: Chapman girls basketball
With a little over half the season already in the books, the Chapman girl’s basketball team will look to close out the 2022-23 campaign strong, looking to earn a winning season for the first time in three years. The Lady Irish look much improved from their 8-13 squad a...
KSNB Local4
Doniphan-Trumbull boys basketball dribbles to first in Top 5 Plays
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - Top 5 Plays are back and it’s jam packed!. 3. Central City boys basketball’s Derek Pfeifer and Ayden Zikmund. 1. Doniphan-Trumbull boys basketball’s Parker Volk. See embedded video for full highlights.
Salina's Leners earns academic honors at Nebraska Wesleyan
LINCOLN, Neb. - Nebraska Wesleyan University has announced its 2022 fall semester academic honors list for students enrolled in traditional and adult undergraduate programs. Trace Leners, Salina, was among those who earned academic honors. Traditional undergraduates. Students earning at least a 3.75 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale) while...
chatsports.com
Women’s Tennis Defeats Bradley in Home Opener, 6-1
OMAHA, Neb. – The Creighton women's tennis team opened the home portion of their schedule with a 6-1 win over former Missouri Valley Conference foe, Bradley on Saturday afternoon at the Hanscom Tennis Center in Omaha. The Bluejays improved to 4-0 on the year with the win, while the...
Yankton boys basketball enters Class AA top-5: Media Polls
Yankton boys basketball entered the Class AA South Dakota Prep Media polls at No. 5 following a 2-0 week. The Bucks, who started the season 4-1, rebounded this past week after losing three of its previous four games. Yankton beat Aberdeen Central 59-47 Tuesday then finished its week with a...
Salina Central Scholars' Bowl team wins 5A regional competition
Salina Central High School's Scholars' Bowl team has won the 5A Regional Championship. Team members are Elijah Resano, John Rose, Nehemiah Gomendoza, Charlene Arrieta-Renteria, and Kegan Madison. The team is coached by Salina Central teachers Melinda Jett and Katrina Paradis. Next for the team is the 5A State competition Saturday...
Area students celebrate Chiefs, Super Bowl with spirit weeks
With the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, a number of area schools are participating in Chiefs or Super Bowl spirit weeks. You can listen to the game at 5:30 p.m. Sunday on KINA (910 AM and 107.5 FM) and 99KG (99.9 FM).
Branson's Kyshin Isringhausen voted SBLive's Missouri High School Athlete of the Week (Jan. 23-28)
Congratulations to Branson's Kyshin Isringhausen, who was voted SBLive's Missouri high school Athlete of the Week (Jan. 23-28). He received more than 42 percent of the votes. Isringhausen improved to 42-0 on the year with a 5-0 run at the Central Ozark Conference tournament to win the ...
