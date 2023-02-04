ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free women’s self-defense course offered at Centennial Park

All pads will be provided and there are no prerequisites

– In partnership with Paso Robles Recreation Services and in recognition of Women’s History Month, Krav Maga XD SLO County is offering a free two-hour women’s self-defense seminar at Centennial Park that will teach mindset, situational awareness, and some effective strikes and techniques that will help defend against some common attacks. This class is for any female ages 16 and older. All pads will be provided and there are no prerequisites.

Please Note: Space is limited and advance registration is required for this seminar. If you register and are unable to attend, please notify instructors ASAP at krav_maga_xd_sloco@outlook.com to make space available for another participant. Please wear comfortable workout clothing and bring water or Gatorade.

There are two sessions offered on March 4, the morning session is now full. There is space remaining in the afternoon session at 1 p.m.

Learn more and register here.

