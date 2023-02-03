ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Californian

15-year-old Bakersfield boy dies in east Bakersfield collision

A 15-year-old boy died Saturday after a man driving a reportedly stolen car ran a stop sign and drove into another car in east Bakersfield, the California Highway Patrol said Monday in a news release. Timothy Leal, 18, was driving a stolen Kia Optima going west on Irene Street and...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield High to honor 10, 1972 championship team at second wrestling hall of fame induction

Bakersfield High School will commemorate its 66th year of wrestling with the induction of its second hall of fame class. The event is scheduled to start with a social hour at 5 p.m on April 15 in Liberty Hall at Hodel’s Country Dining Restaurant. Dinner is scheduled for 6 p.m., with the inductions at 7 p.m. Individual tickets are $65 with reserved tables available for $500.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Local restaurant holds fundraiser for Mexican-born Half Moon Bay victim

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three victims of the Half Moon Bay shooting massacre were from Oaxaca and one of them was the sole provider for his family. A local business is helping to raise funds by selling Mole Plates throughout the day. The business raising funds is Taqueria Rinconcito Oaxaqueno. The restaurant partnered with a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Kern Living: Omni Family Health Pharmacies with Dr Bassim Said

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Join Dr. Bassim Said, RPH from Omni Family Health and Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as they discuss Omni Family Health and the various Omni pharmacies across Kern County, including a new one with a drive-thru in East Bakersfield! They also discuss Omni's sliding cost scale and pharmacy delivery.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

UPDATE: CHP ends escorting traffic on Grapevine

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (6:00 AM):. CHP has confirmed there are no longer escorts along the Grapevine. Caltrans District 6 said CHP is escorting traffic over the Grapevine due to snowfall. Caltrans is reminding drivers to be patient and stay behind escort vehicle. They also said drive slowly...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Motorcyclist killed in Antelope Valley

PALMDALE, Calif. – A motorcycle rider died Saturday in a crash on Bouquet Canyon Road in Palmdale. The crash was reported at 4:14 p.m. on Bouquet Canyon Road just south of Elizabeth Lake Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Witnesses told the CHP that three motorcycles were involved...
PALMDALE, CA
UC Daily Campus

‘Killing County:’ Is Bakersfield victim to strange things or bad people?

We all know a city that has “mixed ratings.” Some people will say that they love living there and others will tell you that they fear for their lives just walking outside. You could live in a calm and quiet neighborhood that is known to be a safe place, but just around the corner, there is gang violence endangering the lives of innocent passersby.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KTLA

Several homes evacuated after landslide in Santa Clarita Valley

At least five homes in a housing development in Santa Clarita’s Canyon Country neighborhood were evacuated and have been yellow-tagged after a hillside came crumbling down over the weekend. Large boulders came crashing down onto the sidewalk, breaking the concrete in the Skyline community. Some backyards collapsed and fences have fallen down the hill in […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Suspects At Large After Valencia Gas Station Shooting

Deputies are investigating after a Valencia gas station shooting sent one person to the hospital early Saturday morning.  Around 3 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on McBean Parkway, after a Valencia gas station shooting victim drove himself to the emergency room, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KGET

2 plead no contest in wild May street takeover

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men pleaded no contest Friday to charges filed in connection with a May street takeover that resulted in officers being assaulted and intersections blocked for illegal car stunts, according to court records. Simon Martinez, 20, pleaded no contest to recklessly evading a peace officer and transporting or selling drugs and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Dying man indicated estranged girlfriend shot him: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As he lay bleeding in the roadway, Jose Luis Hernandez Laureano pointed to a woman kneeling next to him and said, “Ella me disparo (she shot me),” according to newly-released reports. The woman he pointed at was his estranged girlfriend, Cony Alvarado-Romero, according to the reports, which say the incident was […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

