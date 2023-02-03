Read full article on original website
15-year-old Bakersfield boy dies in east Bakersfield collision
A 15-year-old boy died Saturday after a man driving a reportedly stolen car ran a stop sign and drove into another car in east Bakersfield, the California Highway Patrol said Monday in a news release. Timothy Leal, 18, was driving a stolen Kia Optima going west on Irene Street and...
Bakersfield High to honor 10, 1972 championship team at second wrestling hall of fame induction
Bakersfield High School will commemorate its 66th year of wrestling with the induction of its second hall of fame class. The event is scheduled to start with a social hour at 5 p.m on April 15 in Liberty Hall at Hodel’s Country Dining Restaurant. Dinner is scheduled for 6 p.m., with the inductions at 7 p.m. Individual tickets are $65 with reserved tables available for $500.
Local restaurant holds fundraiser for Mexican-born Half Moon Bay victim
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three victims of the Half Moon Bay shooting massacre were from Oaxaca and one of them was the sole provider for his family. A local business is helping to raise funds by selling Mole Plates throughout the day. The business raising funds is Taqueria Rinconcito Oaxaqueno. The restaurant partnered with a […]
Kern Living: Omni Family Health Pharmacies with Dr Bassim Said
KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Join Dr. Bassim Said, RPH from Omni Family Health and Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as they discuss Omni Family Health and the various Omni pharmacies across Kern County, including a new one with a drive-thru in East Bakersfield! They also discuss Omni's sliding cost scale and pharmacy delivery.
2 bodies found at Lake Isabella home, homicide investigation underway: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has launched a homicide investigation after two bodies were found at a residence in Lake Isabella on Sunday, according to a release from the office. KCSO deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 3000 block of Erskine Creek Road, in Lake Isabella for a welfare […]
UPDATE: CHP ends escorting traffic on Grapevine
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (6:00 AM):. CHP has confirmed there are no longer escorts along the Grapevine. Caltrans District 6 said CHP is escorting traffic over the Grapevine due to snowfall. Caltrans is reminding drivers to be patient and stay behind escort vehicle. They also said drive slowly...
MISSING: Alexandra Chavez, 15
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is asking for help finding a missing teen who is considered at risk. Alexandra Chavez, 15, was last seen near Parker Avenue in Southwest Bakersfield.
Motorcyclist killed in Antelope Valley
PALMDALE, Calif. – A motorcycle rider died Saturday in a crash on Bouquet Canyon Road in Palmdale. The crash was reported at 4:14 p.m. on Bouquet Canyon Road just south of Elizabeth Lake Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Witnesses told the CHP that three motorcycles were involved...
‘Killing County:’ Is Bakersfield victim to strange things or bad people?
We all know a city that has “mixed ratings.” Some people will say that they love living there and others will tell you that they fear for their lives just walking outside. You could live in a calm and quiet neighborhood that is known to be a safe place, but just around the corner, there is gang violence endangering the lives of innocent passersby.
Two arrested in connection to a homicide in East Bakersfield
Bakersfield police officers have arrested two suspects related to a homicide investigation, in which one man died after being shot multiple times.
ZZ Top to perform at Dignity Health Amphitheatre
Classic American rock band ZZ Top will be stopping by Southwest Bakersfield. ZZ Top will perform at the Dignity Health Amphitheatre at the Park at River Walk as part of their Raw Whisky Tour.
Several homes evacuated after landslide in Santa Clarita Valley
At least five homes in a housing development in Santa Clarita’s Canyon Country neighborhood were evacuated and have been yellow-tagged after a hillside came crumbling down over the weekend. Large boulders came crashing down onto the sidewalk, breaking the concrete in the Skyline community. Some backyards collapsed and fences have fallen down the hill in […]
Suspects At Large After Valencia Gas Station Shooting
Deputies are investigating after a Valencia gas station shooting sent one person to the hospital early Saturday morning. Around 3 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on McBean Parkway, after a Valencia gas station shooting victim drove himself to the emergency room, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley ...
What Happened to Damacio Diaz? Bakersfield Cop Seen in 'Killing County'
Former NFL player Colin Kaepernick is an executive producer on new Hulu documentary "Killing County," which explores the story of Damacio Diaz.
BPD seeks help in finding adult male suspect in Kern Street standoff
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A standoff occurred between the Bakersfield Police and an adult male Sunday at 3:37 a.m. that involved shots being fired between the officers and the suspect. According to a release by the BPD, officers were called to the scene by a gunfire activation in the...
2 plead no contest in wild May street takeover
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men pleaded no contest Friday to charges filed in connection with a May street takeover that resulted in officers being assaulted and intersections blocked for illegal car stunts, according to court records. Simon Martinez, 20, pleaded no contest to recklessly evading a peace officer and transporting or selling drugs and […]
Kern County Sheriff's Office investigating homicide in Lake Isabella
The Kern County Sheriff's Office says they are not looking for any suspects in connection to these deaths.
Behind 'Killing County': A deep dive into the docu-series
“Killing County,” the ABC News Studios and Hulu docu-series is now available to watch online. The series takes a look at police tactics here in Kern.
'Fall in love with the vision': Hundreds have signed petition, but Kern Gateway Trail needs more buy-in, say advocates
Some call it an idea, a concept, or even a vision of something that has the potential to transform outdoor recreation around Bakersfield. But it's also a long shot, an impossible dream that maybe, just maybe, can be made real.
Dying man indicated estranged girlfriend shot him: reports
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As he lay bleeding in the roadway, Jose Luis Hernandez Laureano pointed to a woman kneeling next to him and said, “Ella me disparo (she shot me),” according to newly-released reports. The woman he pointed at was his estranged girlfriend, Cony Alvarado-Romero, according to the reports, which say the incident was […]
