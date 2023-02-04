Report: Colts may wait until after Super Bowl to name head coach

The Indianapolis Colts have been extremely thorough during their search for a new head coach, and there’s a chance they wait until after Super Bowl LVII has concluded to make their decision.

As the top members of the organization travel to Philadelphia to interview Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen for the vacancy Saturday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Colts could wait until later next week or until after the Super Bowl to name a new head coach.

Steichen is reportedly the last finalist to get a second interview, and the Colts are entertaining the idea of hosting a third round of interviews, something that doesn’t happen very often.

The Colts have roughly eight finalists who were interviewed a second time for the head coach vacancy, but it isn’t yet clear which candidates would be involved in a third round of interviews.

Along with the Arizona Cardinals, the Colts are the only team without a head coach this offseason. The process taking this long was always a possibility, especially after Chris Ballard stated that he doesn’t mind if it goes into the middle of February.

With Steichen being a lead candidate and coaching in the Super Bowl, there’s a chance that comes to fruition.