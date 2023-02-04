ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Report: Colts' Jim Irsay much more involved with head coach finalists

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay took a backseat during the initial round of head coach interviews but has reportedly been much more involved during the eight second-round interviews.

It was reported earlier in the offseason that Irsay was expected to be involved far more often during the second round of interviews, and that would still likely be the case if the search extends to a third round of meetings.

While the Colts have eight finalists for the job, the one name everyone is watching out for is interim head coach Jeff Saturday. Should he be hired, it would be a clear indication that the decision was made by Irsay.

Saturday reportedly isn’t considered a front-runner for the job but as long as Irsay is involved, the former will have a chance at being named the next head coach of the Colts.

The top members of the franchise are traveling to Philadelphia for a second interview with Shane Steichen on Saturday, and there’s a chance this process doesn’t get concluded until after Super Bowl LVII.

The Colts are making progress with their search for a new head coach even if it doesn’t feel like it, and we should expect Irsay to be heavily involved over the next few weeks.

