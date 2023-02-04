ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Glenn 'interviewed really well' as finalist with Colts

By Kevin Hickey
 2 days ago
As the Indianapolis Colts conclude their second round of interviews for their head coach vacancy, one slightly surprising name on the list was Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

The former first-round pick and 15-year NFL veteran reportedly “interviewed really well” in his second meeting with the Colts, which involved a face-to-face with owner Jim Irsay, according to Zak Keefer of The Athletic.

Glenn’s name was thrown into the mix in the middle of the week after the Colts had already interviewed six other candidates. They are expected to wrap up the second round of interviews Saturday when they travel to Philly for Shane Steichen’s second interview.

Glenn is an intriguing candidate considering his history as a player, his leadership qualities and the way he adjusted his defense during the second half of the 2022 season.

He may not be the most exciting candidate, and he certainly bucks the trend that has seen teams hire younger, offensive minds as head coaches. But it was easy to see that Glenn got the most out of his players as their defensive coordinator.

It isn’t clear who would be a part of the third round of interviews but it’s not surprising that Glenn would be able to command a room so he should still be in the mix.

You can follow along for the latest updates with the head coach search via our tracker.

