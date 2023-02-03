Read full article on original website
WVNT-TV
Man charged in relation to unlawful use of funds at Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A man formerly from the Mercer County area was charged in relation to the illegal use of funds at Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center in Princeton. According to a release from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, Matthew P. Huffman, 36, formerly of Bluefield, WV,...
wymt.com
Surface mine near Ky./Va. border undergoing reclamation
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Black Mountain is the highest peak in Kentucky. If you are driving to or from Virginia, you will see a surface mine in Wise County, Va., which borders Harlan County. “There’s been just various questions, all the way from is that what mining looks like,...
WDBJ7.com
New River Health District warning residents of door-to-door scam
DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - The New River Health District is making residents aware of an apparent door-to-door scam that might be targeting people in the New River Valley. Pulaski County police have been notified about people knocking on doors during the evening hours in multiple Dublin neighborhoods. The individuals claim...
lootpress.com
Man charged for unauthorized use of funds from Mental Health Center
MERCER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On February 6, 2023, Matthew P. Huffman, 36, formerly of Bluefield, WV, was arrested and arraigned in Mercer County Magistrate Court for the following felony offenses:. 1. Embezzlement. 2. Computer Fraud. 3. Fraudulent use of a Credit Card (5 Counts) 4. Forgery/Fraudulent Creation of...
Castlewood High School temporarily closes gymnasium
CASTLEWOOD, Virginia (WJHL)– Castlewood High School had to temporarily close its gymnasium in January because of structural damage to the outside wall. Tim Lovelace, the director of maintenance for Russell County Public Schools, said crews are working to fix the issue. “The area of concern is actually the piece of wall that extends above the […]
Mercer County Animal Shelter still dealing with code red situation
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County animal shelter is pleading to the community to adopt a dog and help alleviate overcrowding issues at the shelter. The Shelter is currently in code red status which means the shelter may have to start euthanizing dogs that aren’t being adopted. Director Stacey Harmon said spaying and neutering […]
wjhl.com
Body found on Dickenson County trail identified
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Dickenson County Sheriff Jeremy Fleming said the body of David Glenn Bowman, 60, of Grundy, Va., was found off of an area trail Sunday evening. A statement from Fleming said Bowman’s body was discovered around 4 p.m. by an ATV rider approximately 15 feet...
VDOT: Scott Co. bridge closed until summer 2024
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A bridge over the North Fork Clinch River in Scott County will be closed for more than a year after an inspection found it was deteriorating. According to a notice from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the Route 624 (Fraleytown Road) bridge in the Duffield area closed after a […]
California trio plead guilty, supplied fentanyl linked to Wise County teen overdoses
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A California trio, who was previously indicted for supplying fentanyl linked to overdoses of teens in Wise County, pleaded guilty last week. According to a release from the Virginia State Police (VSP), Alexander Ortiz, 25, of Fullerton, California, Destiny Raeann Perez, 23, of Turlock, California and Jorge Efrain Perez Jr., 24, […]
wfxrtv.com
Wythe County School Bus involved in crash
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – The Virginia State Police are investigating a school bus crash that occurred on the morning of February 6th in Carroll County. Around 7:07 am dispatchers received reports of a Wythe County School Bus that was traveling east on Route 58 when it was involved in a crash. SGT. Nathan Rife with Virginia State Police told WFXR there were students on board during the incident and that at least two of them complained of minor injuries.
wvexplorer.com
Ignore groundhogs: look to frogs to announce spring
BEAVER, W.Va. — Say what you will about groundhogs, their ability to predict the arrival of spring is nowhere near as accurate as that of frogs: like clockwork, spring peepers will herald the return of light and warmth in central Appalachia in late February and early March. Triggered by...
wfxrtv.com
Pulaski Co. Deputies warn of scam targeting senior citizens
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam targeting senior citizens in the community. Deputies say scammers are physically going to senior citizen homes in the area and claiming to be members of the Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Once inside the victim’s home, they are asking for personal information, as well as taking pictures of the interior. Deputies say none of the individuals display ID badges and that government officials will not ask for or gather information in this way. This is a scam.
WSET
'Do not let them in your home': Pulaski officials on scammers targeting senior citizens
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — "They are coming into people’s homes and asking all kinds of personal questions, and taking all kinds of pictures of the residence." That's what the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post about reports of scammers who are targeting senior citizens in the area.
Trooper shoots, kills person on US Route 23 in Prestonsburg, Kentucky
UPDATE (11:14 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3): The Kentucky State Police is releasing more information about a shooting that left one person dead. Troopers say this happened at around 3 p.m. on Friday. They say a trooper with the Kentucky State Police was trying to stop a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle […]
pcpatriot.com
Sheriff, prosecutor provide details on Baptist Hollow incident
Updated joint press release from Sheriff Mike Worrell and Commonwealth Attorney Justin Griffith, of the Baptist Hollow Road incident from 1-30-23. On Jan. 20, 2023, an employee from New River Valley Community Services was conducting a home visit to a client at a residence in the 6000 block of Baptist Hollow Road in the Hiwassee area of Pulaski County.
supertalk929.com
UPDATE: Bristol murder victim identified
Sullivan County, Tennessee authorities have released the name of the victim who died of injuries sustained in an attack from her own son. Jill Sly, 57, was found with severe head and facial injuries following an assault at a home on Clark Drive in Bristol Saturday night. She later died at an area hospital.
Two men arrested in West Virginia drug bust
MINGO COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, two men are now behind bars after a drug bust in the county Friday. Deputies say that Elijah E. Hall of Williamson and Kyree D. Prather of Cincinnati, OH were arrested by Sheriff Joe Smith and Deputies in Goodman Hollow on several charges.
Local expert explains “Justifiable Homicide” after Pulaski death
PULASKI CO., Va. (WFXR) — Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office arrived at Baptist Hollow Road in the Hiwassee area to find a New River Valley Community Services employee alive and their client dead, both suffering multiple stab wounds. The Sheriff’s Office declared it a justifiable homicide, finding in their investigation that the client had attacked first […]
WDBJ7.com
Christmas thief awaiting extradition to Giles County
Giles Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The man deputies say stole cash and lottery tickets from State Line Market on Christmas has been identified and is awaiting extradition to Giles County. Investigators with the Giles County Sheriff’s Office say they identified 33-year-old James Ryan Wickline of Peterstown as a suspect after...
West Virginia driver dies in single vehicle crash
MAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One person is dead after a single-car crash. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, members of the Logan Detachment responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 10, just north of Man, WV. Upon arrival, Troopers found the driver had ran off the roadway and crashed. Troopers...
