Benzinga

RNAO calls for political accountability on eve of crucial health funding meeting

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - As the clock counts down to the start of a crucial meeting on health funding, nurses are urging the prime minister, premiers and territorial leaders to summon the will to strike an agreement that will ensure the future of the country's publicly funded, not-for-profit health system, and that no Canadian is left behind.
The Associated Press

Altus Power, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Sophia Lee as Chief Sustainability Officer

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- Altus Power, Inc. (“Altus Power” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPS), the premier independent developer, owner and operator of commercial-scale solar facilities, today announced the appointment of Sophia Lee as its Chief Sustainability Officer, in addition to her current role as the Company’s Chief Legal Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005246/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
CONNECTICUT STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

eHealth Welcomes Back Lara Sasken as Senior Vice President, Communications

EHealth continues to strengthen its senior leadership team with addition of seasoned communications and PR expert. (Nasdaq: EHTH) (eHealth.com), a leading private online health insurance marketplace, today announced the return of. as Senior Vice President of Communications. "eHealth's transformation over the past year continues to attract incredible talent, and we...
Benzinga

CorEnergy Provides Update on Business Activities and Dividends

Expects to Release Full-Year 2022 Results and 2023 Outlook on March 7, 2023. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. CORR CORRPrA))) ("CorEnergy" or the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has determined the Company will suspend dividend payments on its 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock and the Company's common stock.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

INTENTION TO COMPLETE US$16 MILLION SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - BBTV Holdings Inc. BBTV (the "Company"), a media tech company that uses technology enabled solutions to help content creators and influencers become more successful, is pleased to announce it has entered into a non-binding term sheet for a US$16 million senior secured term loan (the "Term Loan") from MEP Capital Holdings III, L.P. ("MEP"), an arm's length investment capital firm based in New York.
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Movers For February 6, 2023

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor. © 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved. BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE. Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward. Featuring live company presentations, insider...
FLORIDA STATE
healthcareguys.com

Choosing a career for life in the healthcare sector

The majority of people think of nurses, paramedics, physicians, and midwives as the key professionals within healthcare. However, there are hundreds of careers in the US medical industry for people who have an interest in health. From phlebotomists to occupational therapists and medical assistants, there are numerous opportunities to consider.
salestechstar.com

Stord Appoints CFO and CPO

Chief Financial Officer Stephanie Fielding and Chief People Officer Sara Feulner will focus on accelerating Stord’s growth and providing an exceptional experience for employees and customers. Stord, the Cloud Supply Chain leader, announced two additions to its executive team, Stephanie Fielding as Chief Financial Officer and Sara Feulner as...
The Associated Press

Leading Sustainability Recruitment Firm Acre Taps Korn Ferry Partner to Lead Financial Services Practice in U.S.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- Acre, a sustainability-focused recruitment and executive search firm, has announced the addition of Gloria Mirrione as Head of Sustainable Finance & Impact investing, Americas. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005382/en/ Gloria Mirrione, Head of Sustainable Finance & Impact investing, Americas (Photo: Business Wire)
crowdfundinsider.com

Fibery Secures $5.2M to Develop Work, Knowledge Management Tool for Startups

Fibery, the work and knowledge hub for startups, today announced that it has raised $5.2 million in a Series A funding round “led by Tal Ventures, with additional funding from Altair Capital.”. This investment round “brings total investment in the company to $8.3 million, following a $3.1 million seed...
cdrecycler.com

Hino Trucks announces new president

Hino Trucks USA, Novi, Michigan, has announced that Glenn Ellis was appointed president and chairman of the board for Hino Trucks, effective Feb. 1. Ellis will become the first United States-born president of Hino Trucks, succeeding Shigehiro Matsuoka, who retired after holding the position for four years. Ellis also will serve as an officer of Hino Motors Limited, Hino Trucks’ Japan-based parent company.
MICHIGAN STATE
healthcaredive.com

CVS taps new chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer

Previous title: Senior vice president, inclusive future and strategy and chief inclusion and collaboration officer, Cisco. New title: Senior vice president and chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, CVS Health. Effective Feb. 27, Slate will assume her role as CVS Health’s chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer. The role was...
thefastmode.com

Neeco Signs Global Master Hardware Distributor Agreement with Versa Networks

Neeco announced the signing of a global Master Hardware Distributor Agreement with Versa Networks, the leader in Unified SASE, as Versa’s first-ever global Master Hardware Distributor. This formalizes the long-standing relationship between Neeco and Versa to provide more effective and streamlined procurement solutions for Versa and their end customers.
HIT Consultant

6 Healthcare Trends Impacting Medical Practices in 2023

– AdvancedMD, a provider of cloud healthcare software for independent medical, mental health, and physical therapy practices, announced today the top six healthcare trends that will have the biggest impact on physicians and medical offices in 2023. – These trends are based on aggregated, anonymous user data from the more...
marinelink.com

OceanPal Names Robert Perri as CEO

Greek dry bulk shipowner OceanPal on Friday announced that it has appointed Robert Perri as its new chief executive officer, effective as of February 2, 2023. Perri replaces Eleftherios Papatrifon, who has served as the company’s CEO since November 2021 and who will continue to serve as a Class II director.
satnews.com

Spaceflight Inc. appoints a new CEO

Spaceflight Inc. has named Tiphaine Louradour as the company’s chief executive officer (CEO), succeeding Curt Blake in that leading, executive position. With 25 years as a global business leader, Louradour brings a wealth of strategic leadership, sales, and operational experience with past positions as president at International Launch Services, Inc. (ILS) and as ULA’s president, ULS global commercial sales. In addition, she has held senior leadership roles for multinational consulting firms, national firms and start-up companies in a variety of industries with geographically diverse environments.

