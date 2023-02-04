Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins’ 2023 Trade Targets With Term
There is less than a month until the March 3 trade deadline and the rumors are running wild around the NHL. With the league on its All-Star Break, all teams are resetting and getting ready for the final two-plus months of the 2022-23 regular season. At this point, most teams...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins & Red Wings Could Make Massive Trade at 2023 Deadline
For much of this season, the Boston Bruins were one of the teams heavily linked to Bo Horvat. However, they of course would not be the lucky team that landed him, as the New York Islanders went on to win the sweepstakes. As a result, Boston’s former primary trade target is off of the board, and general manager (GM) Don Sweeney has roughly a month to weigh his other options.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks: 3 Teams That Could Join the Max Domi Sweepstakes
Chicago Blackhawks forward Max Domi is one of the most notable trade targets heading into the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline. The 27-year-old forward has the potential to be a big addition as a rental for a playoff team, so he naturally is getting a good amount of buzz in the rumor mill because of it. In 48 games this campaign for the Blackhawks, he has 14 goals to go along with a team-leading 35 points. With solid production like this, it is fair to say that he would help improve a lot of playoff teams’ forward groups.
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild-Only 2023 NHL Skills Competition
It’s just over halfway through the NHL season and that means it’s time for the All-Star Game that is being held in Sunrise, Florida, later today, Feb. 4. While there are certain players that are expected to make the cut every season, like Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin, Johnny Gaudreau, Nathan McKinnon, Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Erik Karlsson, there are also a number of new faces that will be joining the ranks and will soon be household names.
The Hockey Writers
4 Top Contenders To Battle Over Blackhawks’ Sam Lafferty Trade
When it comes to questions about the demand for certain names at the NHL Trade Deadline, competition tends to heat up for players who have: 1) a good dollar value attached to their contract 2) some term remaining on their deal 3) unique skills that are hard to find at a good price. It doesn’t necessarily have to be in that order that teams will prioritize the skill set of a possible deadline addition, but in the case of Sam Lafferty of the Chicago Blackhawks, he’s got all three of these things attached to his name and that has Stanley Cup contending teams salivating.
The Hockey Writers
Insider Says Mystery Team Eyeing Kevin Hayes Trade: Who Is It?
As per an article by Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now, highly-respected reporter Kevin Allen is reporting that there is a team that has shown serious interest in the Philadelphia Flyers’ forward Kevin Hayes. The report suggests that this team is interested in moving Hayes back to center (he’s been playing mostly left wing) and while Allen wouldn’t name which team it is, he says that team is pretty good.
The Hockey Writers
Would Dylan Larkin Waive No-Trade Clause to Join Maple Leafs?
During the NHL’s All-Star Game on Saturday evening, Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings stated the following: “Playing with Mitch Marner is probably the highlight of my trip so far.”. Might This Comment Mean Anything?. That comment leads to speculation about whether a player (Larkin) might be...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Oilers, Senators, Rangers, Devils, Wild
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers are said to be looking closely at two Chicago Blackhawks defensemen. Meanwhile, are the Oilers reconsidering the idea of adding Jakob Chychrun? The Ottawa Senators will likely be sellers and the biggest name they might move is Cam Talbot. The New York Rangers and New Devils are considered favorites to acquire Timo Meier and the Minnesota Wild are being cautious about a Matt Dumba trade.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Team’s Contributions, Katchouk & More
Welcome to the recurring Blackhawks’ 3 Up, 3 Down column. Rather than solely fixating on all that will continue to go wrong for this club in 2022-23, you can expect just as much good news from these reads along the way. Not to worry if you can’t seem to find any such stories yourself, as we’ll do the digging for you!
Yardbarker
Canucks’ Schenn & Garland Next to Go After Horvat Trade
After trading Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders on Monday, the Vancouver Canucks will turn their attention to shipping a few of their other pieces away. Leading that group are Luke Schenn and Conor Garland. Schenn is receiving a lot of attention from playoff teams, while Garland could help a contender and provide secondary scoring. Additionally, the team has a few other players who could be on their way out.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Kane Has Matured Despite What Antropov Recalls of Him
Evander Kane and the Edmonton Oilers have been a perfect match. The power forward co-led the 2022 Playoffs with 13 goals and was an instrumental piece in helping the team reach the Western Conference Final. Moreover, he’s become one of the team’s leaders on and off the ice in Oil Country.
Detroit Red Wings make decision on Adam Erne
According to a report from Elliotte Friedman, the Detroit Red Wings have made a decision on LW Adam Erne. Friedman tweeted on Saturday that Detroit has placed Erne on waivers. So far this season, he has played in 43 games for the Wings but has only scored six goals and dished out eight assists. It seems like a good bet that he will clear waivers and be sent down.
The Hockey Writers
Ducks’ Top Goals and Saves From First Half of Season
The Anaheim Ducks officially closed out the first half of their 2022-23 season last week when they beat the Arizona Coyotes for the second time in four games, in overtime by a score of 2-1. Trevor Zegras, who is getting better with every passing game, scored the game-winner that sent the Ducks into the All-Star Break. Before they return to action on Monday (Feb. 6) with their season-series finale against the Dallas Stars, let’s look at some of their more electric goals, assists, and saves from the season so far.
The Hockey Writers
Jets Need to Be Calling the Senators About Alex DeBrincat
Many fans have outlined that this is the year for the Winnipeg Jets to go all-in, and with the 2023 Trade Deadline looming, they should be looking to acquire a top-six winger to improve their Stanley Cup chances. With a record of 32-19-1 at the All-Star Break, Money Puck is giving them a 10 percent chance to win the Stanley Cup as currently constructed. But that number would climb after adding a top-flight winger.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Blues, Golden Knights, Blackhawks, Oilers, Sabres
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there are conflicting reports about what the St. Louis Blues have told Ivan Barbashev about his future with the team. Are the Vegas Golden Knights going to be buyers or sellers at this season’s NHL Trade Deadline? Sam Lafferty is drawing interest from a number of competitive teams.
The Hockey Writers
What Maple Leafs Fans Should Know About a Timo Meier Trade
Recently, the name Timo Meier has come up among Toronto Maple Leafs fans and hockey writers as a possible trade deadline acquisition. In this post, we’ll take a look at Meier and the possibilities of the Maple Leafs actually bringing him to the team. Who Is Timo Meier?. Meier...
The Hockey Writers
Calgary Flames’ Prospects Making Great Progress in 2022-23
As the boys from the big club (apart from Nazem Kadri) take time off for the NHL All-Star Break, there is a great opportunity for Calgary Flames fans to quickly check in on the team’s future hopefuls. The American Hockey League’s (AHL) Calgary Wranglers are rolling right now; they have the most points (62) and goals for (162) in the entire league through 43 games. Because they share a rink, one doesn’t have to look far to see their levels of success, both team and individual. Especially after the relatively successful NHL call-up and four-game audition for top prospect Jakob Pelletier this year, fans have much to look forward to. Matthew Phillips also had a cup of coffee earlier this year, though he was noticeably not afforded the same opportunities with the Flames as Pelletier.
The Hockey Writers
Sharks Unable to Rise Above Level of Their Competition
As the NHL regular season comes out of the All-Star Break and heads into its final two months, the San Jose Sharks sit in seventh place in the Pacific Division, their 41 points putting them far closer to the worst record in the league than a playoff spot. While it’s clear that the team isn’t going to contend for anything other than the first overall pick this season, a closer look at their results reveals a slightly more complex picture. As their season has unfolded, the Sharks have consistently found themselves playing to the level of their competition, occasionally achieving positive results in this manner but usually coming up narrowly and frustratingly short.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens News & Rumors: Anderson, Caufield, Price, More
In this edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, general manager Kent Hughes doesn’t plan on trading Josh Anderson at the deadline, Cole Caufield has begun his recovery following shoulder surgery, and Carey Price will visit with players at the Quebec International Pee-Wee Tournament. Plus, Nick Suzuki impresses at...
The Hockey Writers
Kraken Should Avoid Trading for John Klingberg
The Seattle Kraken haven’t been overly active in the rumor mill up to this point, but one player they have been linked to is Anaheim Ducks defenseman, John Klingberg. While he’d be classified as a big swing, his play this season seems to suggest otherwise. Klingberg isn’t what...
