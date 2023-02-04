Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Bruins & Red Wings Could Make Massive Trade at 2023 Deadline
For much of this season, the Boston Bruins were one of the teams heavily linked to Bo Horvat. However, they of course would not be the lucky team that landed him, as the New York Islanders went on to win the sweepstakes. As a result, Boston’s former primary trade target is off of the board, and general manager (GM) Don Sweeney has roughly a month to weigh his other options.
Blackhawks Rumors: Patrick Kane might be on the move after all
The Chicago Blackhawks are for sure going to be sellers before the NHL trade deadline that is fastly approaching. It is a hard time for a lot of players but that is just the business side of the game. It isn’t always the easiest thing for fans or players to watch.
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins’ 2023 Trade Targets With Term
There is less than a month until the March 3 trade deadline and the rumors are running wild around the NHL. With the league on its All-Star Break, all teams are resetting and getting ready for the final two-plus months of the 2022-23 regular season. At this point, most teams...
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild-Only 2023 NHL Skills Competition
It’s just over halfway through the NHL season and that means it’s time for the All-Star Game that is being held in Sunrise, Florida, later today, Feb. 4. While there are certain players that are expected to make the cut every season, like Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin, Johnny Gaudreau, Nathan McKinnon, Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Erik Karlsson, there are also a number of new faces that will be joining the ranks and will soon be household names.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks: 3 Teams That Could Join the Max Domi Sweepstakes
Chicago Blackhawks forward Max Domi is one of the most notable trade targets heading into the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline. The 27-year-old forward has the potential to be a big addition as a rental for a playoff team, so he naturally is getting a good amount of buzz in the rumor mill because of it. In 48 games this campaign for the Blackhawks, he has 14 goals to go along with a team-leading 35 points. With solid production like this, it is fair to say that he would help improve a lot of playoff teams’ forward groups.
NHL
Women in Hockey: Manon Rheaume
Kings hockey operations and prospect adviser has been in game for over 40 years. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Los Angeles Kings hockey operations and prospect adviser Manon Rheaume:
The Hockey Writers
Smart Money On Ryan O’Reilly Being Traded: 3 Teams To Watch
As per Frank Seravalli, contract extension talks between the St. Louis Blues and Ryan O’Reilly’s camp have been cordial, but nothing is close and both sides are losing hope that a deal will get done. While O’Reilly says he would like to stay in St. Louis, Seravailli writes, “…the smart money is still betting on the 2019 Conn Smythe Trophy winner being on the move.”
Islanders GM seems to already hate new contract he just handed out
After trading for center Bo Horvat late last week the New York Islanders acted quickly to sign him to a brand new eight-year contract extension on Sunday. The man that handed out that contract, general manager Lou Lamoriello, already seems to hate it. Horvat's new deal is reportedly worth $8.5...
NHL announces host for 2024 NHL All-Star Game
For the ninth time in their storied history, the Toronto Maple Leafs will be hosting an NHL All-Star Game. On Saturday, the NHL announced that Toronto will host the 2024 All-Star Game. It is the first time Toronto will host the game since 2000. The announcement was made by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman prior to today's 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game in Florida.
The Hockey Writers
4 Top Contenders To Battle Over Blackhawks’ Sam Lafferty Trade
When it comes to questions about the demand for certain names at the NHL Trade Deadline, competition tends to heat up for players who have: 1) a good dollar value attached to their contract 2) some term remaining on their deal 3) unique skills that are hard to find at a good price. It doesn’t necessarily have to be in that order that teams will prioritize the skill set of a possible deadline addition, but in the case of Sam Lafferty of the Chicago Blackhawks, he’s got all three of these things attached to his name and that has Stanley Cup contending teams salivating.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Team’s Contributions, Katchouk & More
Welcome to the recurring Blackhawks’ 3 Up, 3 Down column. Rather than solely fixating on all that will continue to go wrong for this club in 2022-23, you can expect just as much good news from these reads along the way. Not to worry if you can’t seem to find any such stories yourself, as we’ll do the digging for you!
The Hockey Writers
4 Kraken Players Who Are Key to a Playoff Push
No one expected the Seattle Kraken to be competitive when they launched before the 2021-22 season, and likely no one expected them to be this good in their second season. Now fans are expecting them to make the playoffs, and they must start their push now. Kraken Past to Present.
The Hockey Writers
Would Dylan Larkin Waive No-Trade Clause to Join Maple Leafs?
During the NHL’s All-Star Game on Saturday evening, Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings stated the following: “Playing with Mitch Marner is probably the highlight of my trip so far.”. Might This Comment Mean Anything?. That comment leads to speculation about whether a player (Larkin) might be...
Gust wins accuracy shooting in AHL All-Star skills competition
LAVAL, Quebec. (WTVO/WQRF) — The IceHogs enter into the All-Star break after their series sweep of the Iowa Wild this weekend. Three of the Hogs were in Quebec Sunday competing in the AHL All-Star Skills Competition. David Gust, Lukas Reichel, and Brett Seney put their skills to the test with some of the best in […]
The Hockey Writers
What Maple Leafs Fans Should Know About a Timo Meier Trade
Recently, the name Timo Meier has come up among Toronto Maple Leafs fans and hockey writers as a possible trade deadline acquisition. In this post, we’ll take a look at Meier and the possibilities of the Maple Leafs actually bringing him to the team. Who Is Timo Meier?. Meier...
The Hockey Writers
All-Time Sweden-Born NHL Lineup
Sweden is a Scandinavian country with a population of 10.42 million and is continuously one of the top-six programs in international hockey. Historically, there have been 400 Swedish-born skaters to play at least one game in the NHL, which includes 364 players and 36 goalies. Moreover, many of these names have won the Stanley Cup, Olympic gold medals, and World Championships, earning induction into the Triple Gold Club.
The Hockey Writers
Jets Need to Be Calling the Senators About Alex DeBrincat
Many fans have outlined that this is the year for the Winnipeg Jets to go all-in, and with the 2023 Trade Deadline looming, they should be looking to acquire a top-six winger to improve their Stanley Cup chances. With a record of 32-19-1 at the All-Star Break, Money Puck is giving them a 10 percent chance to win the Stanley Cup as currently constructed. But that number would climb after adding a top-flight winger.
The Hockey Writers
Kings Hold Key Advantage Over Oilers & Maple Leafs at Deadline
The Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs seem to be poking around the same NHL Trade Deadline targets. Looking at where each team is at, it’s easy to see why. Our Jim Parsons did a nice job recently showing how both teams could be bidding over the same players. In particular, Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov could be of interest to both the Oilers and Maple Leafs.
The Hockey Writers
3 Ways To Improve The NHL All-Star Game
The 2023 NHL All-Star Game is now complete with the host Atlantic Divison walking away as champions. While the game did feature some exciting moments, including Florida Panthers Matthew Tkachuk winning MVP in front of his hometown fans, there are ways the NHL could make the event more exciting. Here are three suggestions on how to improve the All-Star Game.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Derek Ryan More Valuable on Team Than as Trade Chip
The Edmonton Oilers were initially open to trading any one of three of their current forwards on their roster by the trade deadline in order to free up cap space or broker a deal. Those three players included Jesse Puljujarvi, Warren Foegele, and Derek Ryan. This news came about around...
