The Hockey Writers
Bruins & Red Wings Could Make Massive Trade at 2023 Deadline
For much of this season, the Boston Bruins were one of the teams heavily linked to Bo Horvat. However, they of course would not be the lucky team that landed him, as the New York Islanders went on to win the sweepstakes. As a result, Boston’s former primary trade target is off of the board, and general manager (GM) Don Sweeney has roughly a month to weigh his other options.
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins’ 2023 Trade Targets With Term
There is less than a month until the March 3 trade deadline and the rumors are running wild around the NHL. With the league on its All-Star Break, all teams are resetting and getting ready for the final two-plus months of the 2022-23 regular season. At this point, most teams...
msn.com
NHL All-Star Game 2023 final scores, results: Tkachuk brothers, Dylan Larkin power Atlantic to win
For the first time since the NHL began the 3 on 3 All-Star format, the Atlantic Division are All-Star champions. The Atlantic defeated the Central 7-5 in the 2023 final on Saturday afternoon down in South Florida. The squad earned the $1 million prize as a result. The Tkachuk brothers,...
The Hockey Writers
Smart Money On Ryan O’Reilly Being Traded: 3 Teams To Watch
As per Frank Seravalli, contract extension talks between the St. Louis Blues and Ryan O’Reilly’s camp have been cordial, but nothing is close and both sides are losing hope that a deal will get done. While O’Reilly says he would like to stay in St. Louis, Seravailli writes, “…the smart money is still betting on the 2019 Conn Smythe Trophy winner being on the move.”
Yardbarker
Throwback: Wayne Gretzky returns to Edmonton at the 1989 NHL All-Star Game
The 1989 NHL All-Star Game was a homecoming for Wayne Gretzky. He had already suited up as an opponent at the Northlands Coliseum earlier in the season but Gretzky captaining the Campbell Conference gave fans in Edmonton an opportunity to again cheer for him as one of their own for a final time.
NHL
Preview: Sharks at Lightning
The San Jose Sharks are back from the All-Star break and in Tampa taking on the Lightning at Amalie Arena. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game Notes:. Erik Karlsson represented the Sharks at the NHL's All-Star Weekend in South Florida this...
The Hockey Writers
4 Top Contenders To Battle Over Blackhawks’ Sam Lafferty Trade
When it comes to questions about the demand for certain names at the NHL Trade Deadline, competition tends to heat up for players who have: 1) a good dollar value attached to their contract 2) some term remaining on their deal 3) unique skills that are hard to find at a good price. It doesn’t necessarily have to be in that order that teams will prioritize the skill set of a possible deadline addition, but in the case of Sam Lafferty of the Chicago Blackhawks, he’s got all three of these things attached to his name and that has Stanley Cup contending teams salivating.
The Hockey Writers
Insider Says Mystery Team Eyeing Kevin Hayes Trade: Who Is It?
As per an article by Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now, highly-respected reporter Kevin Allen is reporting that there is a team that has shown serious interest in the Philadelphia Flyers’ forward Kevin Hayes. The report suggests that this team is interested in moving Hayes back to center (he’s been playing mostly left wing) and while Allen wouldn’t name which team it is, he says that team is pretty good.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders Linked to Marquee Forwards Ahead of Trade Deadline
While the New York Islanders have already made a big splash in the trade deadline market by acquiring the highly coveted Bo Horvat, they may not be done there. The question remains on how much of the team’s future general manager Lou Lamoriello is willing to sacrifice to go all in this season. Acquiring Horvat has helped solidify the Islanders’ top six; however, with Oliver Walhstrom reportedly done for the season, the team will be looking to add a top-six winger to their forward group.
The Hockey Writers
4 Kraken Players Who Are Key to a Playoff Push
No one expected the Seattle Kraken to be competitive when they launched before the 2021-22 season, and likely no one expected them to be this good in their second season. Now fans are expecting them to make the playoffs, and they must start their push now. Kraken Past to Present.
The Hockey Writers
Would Dylan Larkin Waive No-Trade Clause to Join Maple Leafs?
During the NHL’s All-Star Game on Saturday evening, Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings stated the following: “Playing with Mitch Marner is probably the highlight of my trip so far.”. Might This Comment Mean Anything?. That comment leads to speculation about whether a player (Larkin) might be...
NHL
RECAP: Tkachuk's five points power Panthers past Lightning
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Picking up right where he left off after winning MVP honors at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game on the same ice on Saturday, Matthew Tkachuk racked up five points to lead the Florida Panthers to a 7-1 beatdown of the Tampa Bay Lightning at FLA Live Arena on Monday.
The Hockey Writers
Ducks’ Top Goals and Saves From First Half of Season
The Anaheim Ducks officially closed out the first half of their 2022-23 season last week when they beat the Arizona Coyotes for the second time in four games, in overtime by a score of 2-1. Trevor Zegras, who is getting better with every passing game, scored the game-winner that sent the Ducks into the All-Star Break. Before they return to action on Monday (Feb. 6) with their season-series finale against the Dallas Stars, let’s look at some of their more electric goals, assists, and saves from the season so far.
The Hockey Writers
What Maple Leafs Fans Should Know About a Timo Meier Trade
Recently, the name Timo Meier has come up among Toronto Maple Leafs fans and hockey writers as a possible trade deadline acquisition. In this post, we’ll take a look at Meier and the possibilities of the Maple Leafs actually bringing him to the team. Who Is Timo Meier?. Meier...
The Hockey Writers
All-Time Sweden-Born NHL Lineup
Sweden is a Scandinavian country with a population of 10.42 million and is continuously one of the top-six programs in international hockey. Historically, there have been 400 Swedish-born skaters to play at least one game in the NHL, which includes 364 players and 36 goalies. Moreover, many of these names have won the Stanley Cup, Olympic gold medals, and World Championships, earning induction into the Triple Gold Club.
The Hockey Writers
Jets Need to Be Calling the Senators About Alex DeBrincat
Many fans have outlined that this is the year for the Winnipeg Jets to go all-in, and with the 2023 Trade Deadline looming, they should be looking to acquire a top-six winger to improve their Stanley Cup chances. With a record of 32-19-1 at the All-Star Break, Money Puck is giving them a 10 percent chance to win the Stanley Cup as currently constructed. But that number would climb after adding a top-flight winger.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Kane Has Matured Despite What Antropov Recalls of Him
Evander Kane and the Edmonton Oilers have been a perfect match. The power forward co-led the 2022 Playoffs with 13 goals and was an instrumental piece in helping the team reach the Western Conference Final. Moreover, he’s become one of the team’s leaders on and off the ice in Oil Country.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Derek Ryan More Valuable on Team Than as Trade Chip
The Edmonton Oilers were initially open to trading any one of three of their current forwards on their roster by the trade deadline in order to free up cap space or broker a deal. Those three players included Jesse Puljujarvi, Warren Foegele, and Derek Ryan. This news came about around...
Yardbarker
Kraken acquire defenseman Jaycob Megna from Sharks
Megna, 30, played 48 games this season for the Sharks. He scored one goal and 12 points with a +6 rating. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound blueliner was ranked 27th on Frank Seravalli’s most recent trade targets board. Megna played most of the season on the top pairing with Erik Karlsson....
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Oilers, Senators, Rangers, Devils, Wild
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers are said to be looking closely at two Chicago Blackhawks defensemen. Meanwhile, are the Oilers reconsidering the idea of adding Jakob Chychrun? The Ottawa Senators will likely be sellers and the biggest name they might move is Cam Talbot. The New York Rangers and New Devils are considered favorites to acquire Timo Meier and the Minnesota Wild are being cautious about a Matt Dumba trade.
