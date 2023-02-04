Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Bruins & Red Wings Could Make Massive Trade at 2023 Deadline
For much of this season, the Boston Bruins were one of the teams heavily linked to Bo Horvat. However, they of course would not be the lucky team that landed him, as the New York Islanders went on to win the sweepstakes. As a result, Boston’s former primary trade target is off of the board, and general manager (GM) Don Sweeney has roughly a month to weigh his other options.
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins’ 2023 Trade Targets With Term
There is less than a month until the March 3 trade deadline and the rumors are running wild around the NHL. With the league on its All-Star Break, all teams are resetting and getting ready for the final two-plus months of the 2022-23 regular season. At this point, most teams...
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks: 3 Teams That Could Join the Max Domi Sweepstakes
Chicago Blackhawks forward Max Domi is one of the most notable trade targets heading into the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline. The 27-year-old forward has the potential to be a big addition as a rental for a playoff team, so he naturally is getting a good amount of buzz in the rumor mill because of it. In 48 games this campaign for the Blackhawks, he has 14 goals to go along with a team-leading 35 points. With solid production like this, it is fair to say that he would help improve a lot of playoff teams’ forward groups.
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild-Only 2023 NHL Skills Competition
It’s just over halfway through the NHL season and that means it’s time for the All-Star Game that is being held in Sunrise, Florida, later today, Feb. 4. While there are certain players that are expected to make the cut every season, like Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin, Johnny Gaudreau, Nathan McKinnon, Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Erik Karlsson, there are also a number of new faces that will be joining the ranks and will soon be household names.
The Hockey Writers
4 Top Contenders To Battle Over Blackhawks’ Sam Lafferty Trade
When it comes to questions about the demand for certain names at the NHL Trade Deadline, competition tends to heat up for players who have: 1) a good dollar value attached to their contract 2) some term remaining on their deal 3) unique skills that are hard to find at a good price. It doesn’t necessarily have to be in that order that teams will prioritize the skill set of a possible deadline addition, but in the case of Sam Lafferty of the Chicago Blackhawks, he’s got all three of these things attached to his name and that has Stanley Cup contending teams salivating.
markerzone.com
TRADE - SEATTLE KRAKEN ACQUIRE 30-YEAR OLD DEFENSEMAN FROM SAN JOSE
The Seattle Kraken have acquired defenseman Jaycob Megna from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a 4th round pick. Megna, 30, carries a $762,500 cap hit for one more season after the present one. In 135 NHL games - with Anaheim and San Jose, Megna has 25 points and 51 PIMs.
Jakub Vrana is scoring in minors. Here's why Detroit Red Wings haven't recalled him
Adding a projected 30-to-40-goal scorer a few weeks before the trade deadline is an enticing prospect for a team looking to put together a winning streak. Jakub Vrana appears to have "gotten his game in order," as he was tasked by the Detroit Red Wings to do when he was assigned to the minors in January. After a slow start — understandable, given he had spent two months away from hockey in the players assistance program from mid-October to mid-December — Vrana has six goals and two assists his last eight games with the Grand Rapids Griffins.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Team’s Contributions, Katchouk & More
Welcome to the recurring Blackhawks’ 3 Up, 3 Down column. Rather than solely fixating on all that will continue to go wrong for this club in 2022-23, you can expect just as much good news from these reads along the way. Not to worry if you can’t seem to find any such stories yourself, as we’ll do the digging for you!
The Hockey Writers
Would Dylan Larkin Waive No-Trade Clause to Join Maple Leafs?
During the NHL’s All-Star Game on Saturday evening, Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings stated the following: “Playing with Mitch Marner is probably the highlight of my trip so far.”. Might This Comment Mean Anything?. That comment leads to speculation about whether a player (Larkin) might be...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Oilers, Senators, Rangers, Devils, Wild
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers are said to be looking closely at two Chicago Blackhawks defensemen. Meanwhile, are the Oilers reconsidering the idea of adding Jakob Chychrun? The Ottawa Senators will likely be sellers and the biggest name they might move is Cam Talbot. The New York Rangers and New Devils are considered favorites to acquire Timo Meier and the Minnesota Wild are being cautious about a Matt Dumba trade.
The Hockey Writers
Sharks Unable to Rise Above Level of Their Competition
As the NHL regular season comes out of the All-Star Break and heads into its final two months, the San Jose Sharks sit in seventh place in the Pacific Division, their 41 points putting them far closer to the worst record in the league than a playoff spot. While it’s clear that the team isn’t going to contend for anything other than the first overall pick this season, a closer look at their results reveals a slightly more complex picture. As their season has unfolded, the Sharks have consistently found themselves playing to the level of their competition, occasionally achieving positive results in this manner but usually coming up narrowly and frustratingly short.
The Hockey Writers
What Maple Leafs Fans Should Know About a Timo Meier Trade
Recently, the name Timo Meier has come up among Toronto Maple Leafs fans and hockey writers as a possible trade deadline acquisition. In this post, we’ll take a look at Meier and the possibilities of the Maple Leafs actually bringing him to the team. Who Is Timo Meier?. Meier...
The Hockey Writers
10 NHL Players to Represent Both Conferences at All-Star Game
On Saturday (Feb. 4), the NHL hosted the annual All-Star Game in Sunrise, Florida, at FLA Live Arena. Moreover, 2023 marked the second time (2003) in their history that the Florida Panthers hosted the event since joining the league in 1993. Although the format of the All-Star Game has changed several times since its inception in 1947, the event is famously known for pitting Eastern Conference stars against Western Conference stars with bragging rights up for grabs.
The Hockey Writers
Ducks’ Top Goals and Saves From First Half of Season
The Anaheim Ducks officially closed out the first half of their 2022-23 season last week when they beat the Arizona Coyotes for the second time in four games, in overtime by a score of 2-1. Trevor Zegras, who is getting better with every passing game, scored the game-winner that sent the Ducks into the All-Star Break. Before they return to action on Monday (Feb. 6) with their season-series finale against the Dallas Stars, let’s look at some of their more electric goals, assists, and saves from the season so far.
The Hockey Writers
3 Goalie Prospects Canadiens Should Target at Deadline
Montreal Canadiens general manager (GM) Kent Hughes commented earlier this season that he would like to upgrade his goaltending prospect pool and add one closer to being NHL-ready. This has led to speculation that the Canadiens have lost faith in struggling Cayden Primeau and feel their other prospects, like Fredric Dichow and Jakob Dobes, are not close to being NHL-ready. With Jake Allen and Sam Montembault on short contracts, the need for a solid goalie will be critical when this team is ready to move forward in its rebuild. Here is a look at three young goalies the Habs could target.
The Hockey Writers
Jets Need to Be Calling the Senators About Alex DeBrincat
Many fans have outlined that this is the year for the Winnipeg Jets to go all-in, and with the 2023 Trade Deadline looming, they should be looking to acquire a top-six winger to improve their Stanley Cup chances. With a record of 32-19-1 at the All-Star Break, Money Puck is giving them a 10 percent chance to win the Stanley Cup as currently constructed. But that number would climb after adding a top-flight winger.
The Hockey Writers
All-Time Sweden-Born NHL Lineup
Sweden is a Scandinavian country with a population of 10.42 million and is continuously one of the top-six programs in international hockey. Historically, there have been 400 Swedish-born skaters to play at least one game in the NHL, which includes 364 players and 36 goalies. Moreover, many of these names have won the Stanley Cup, Olympic gold medals, and World Championships, earning induction into the Triple Gold Club.
Yardbarker
Olkinuora finds job quickly after leaving Red Wings
Jussi Olkinuora wasn’t in the unemployment line for long following his departure from the Detroit Red Wings. On Wednesday, announcement that the Red Wings and Finnish goaltender Olkinuora were reaching a mutual agreement to terminate his contract with the club was made. Friday, Olkinuora was signing a contract with Brynas of the Swedish Hockey League.
The Hockey Writers
Lightning Successes with Short-Term Playoff Rentals
The Tampa Bay Lightning’s general manager (GM) Julien BriseBois is either very lucky or brilliant. Every season he seems to find new players to help his team advance to the Stanley Cup Final. When BriseBois brought in Pat Maroon, who had just won a Cup with his hometown St....
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Blues, Golden Knights, Blackhawks, Oilers, Sabres
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there are conflicting reports about what the St. Louis Blues have told Ivan Barbashev about his future with the team. Are the Vegas Golden Knights going to be buyers or sellers at this season’s NHL Trade Deadline? Sam Lafferty is drawing interest from a number of competitive teams.
