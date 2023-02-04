ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

chatsports.com

Pitt AP poll rankings update

Fresh off a week that included a 65-64 win in North Carolina’s Dean Smith Center, the Pittsburgh Panthers have parlayed success in one of the most inhospitable ACC environments to move up in this week’s AP Poll. The Panthers received the fifth-most votes of any non-ranked team, earning them the unofficial title of #30 in the country.
Larry Brown Sports

Jim Boeheim backpedals on comments about ACC opponents buying teams

Jim Boeheim believes college basketball is in a terrible spot, but the longtime coach says he misspoke on Saturday when he accused some ACC opponents of buying their teams. Following his team’s 77-68 win over Boston College, Boeheim spoke about his future at Syracuse. He said he is excited about the young core the Orange... The post Jim Boeheim backpedals on comments about ACC opponents buying teams appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devils gain votes, Tar Heels disappear

Following Saturday night's 63-57 revenge home victory over the archrival UNC Tar Heels, Duke basketball is riding its first three-game win streak in ACC play this season. As a result, the Blue Devils (17-6, 8-4 ACC), who began the season at No. 7, are almost back in the AP Top 25. RELATED: ...
247Sports

ACC football: Projected regular-season win totals for every team in 2023

It has been two seasons since a team from the ACC reached the College Football Playoff, but the conference’s traditional powers in Clemson and Florida State attempt to snap the streak after terrific 2022 campaigns bled into strong offseasons for each program. The Tigers and the Seminoles highlighted a league-wide improvement for the ACC, which could lead to even better results in 2023. The conference boasted eight 8+ win teams in 2022 after just four the season prior.
