Read full article on original website
Related
UNC basketball fan invades Cameron Indoor to troll the hell out of Duke, Coach K
A UNC Tar Heels fan made the short trip down Tobacco Road to Cameron Indoor Stadium, and trolled Duke with a sign during College Gameday. Jon Scheyer may be the Duke Blue Devils men’s basketball coach these days, but for now he lives in the shadow of Mike Krzyzewski, who led the program for over four decades.
ACC men's basketball leaders as of Feb. 5
The ACC continues to march forward with its season. It’s getting late for some teams to make a move, and others will be just fine when the time comes to unveil the NCAA Tournament bracket. Here are some players who could help sway the selection committee for their team, especially if they’re on the bubble:
chatsports.com
Pitt AP poll rankings update
Fresh off a week that included a 65-64 win in North Carolina’s Dean Smith Center, the Pittsburgh Panthers have parlayed success in one of the most inhospitable ACC environments to move up in this week’s AP Poll. The Panthers received the fifth-most votes of any non-ranked team, earning them the unofficial title of #30 in the country.
Jim Boeheim backpedals on comments about ACC opponents buying teams
Jim Boeheim believes college basketball is in a terrible spot, but the longtime coach says he misspoke on Saturday when he accused some ACC opponents of buying their teams. Following his team’s 77-68 win over Boston College, Boeheim spoke about his future at Syracuse. He said he is excited about the young core the Orange... The post Jim Boeheim backpedals on comments about ACC opponents buying teams appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NC State G Casey Morsell on home win over GT
NC State guard Casey Morsell spoke with members of the media following the Wolfpack's 72-64 home win over Georgia Tech.
#19 Miami Hurricanes Versus Duke Blue Devils Preview and Prediction
Miami Hurricanes basketball aim to avenge their one possession loss at Duke Blue Devils earlier this season.
No. 9 Notre Dame Women's Basketball Hosts No. 16 Duke In Key ACC Showdown
First place in the ACC is on the line when the Fighting Irish host the Blue Devils
Blue Devils gain votes, Tar Heels disappear
Following Saturday night's 63-57 revenge home victory over the archrival UNC Tar Heels, Duke basketball is riding its first three-game win streak in ACC play this season. As a result, the Blue Devils (17-6, 8-4 ACC), who began the season at No. 7, are almost back in the AP Top 25. RELATED: ...
ACC football: Projected regular-season win totals for every team in 2023
It has been two seasons since a team from the ACC reached the College Football Playoff, but the conference’s traditional powers in Clemson and Florida State attempt to snap the streak after terrific 2022 campaigns bled into strong offseasons for each program. The Tigers and the Seminoles highlighted a league-wide improvement for the ACC, which could lead to even better results in 2023. The conference boasted eight 8+ win teams in 2022 after just four the season prior.
Comments / 0