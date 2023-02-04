ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

financefeeds.com

Genesis declares bankruptcy, owes creditors $3.4 billion

Digital-asset brokerage and lender Genesis has filed for bankruptcy in the US as the dramatic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire continues to reverberate across the industry. Owing creditors at least $3.4 billion, Genesis had already halted most activity on its platform and froze customer redemptions on November 16, citing...
decrypt.co

Bankruptcy Filing Reveals Tom Brady, Kevin O’Leary, and Coinbase Among Major FTX Creditors

Bankruptcy attorneys released a long list of names and the number of shares held by former associates and investors. Football star Tom Brady, companies under the control of New England Patriots Robert Kraft, and crypto firms Blackrock, Coinbase, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Pantera Ventures, and Tezos Foundation are among the names included in documents filed in Delaware bankruptcy court as holders of FTX stock.
CoinTelegraph

Sam Bankman-Fried's holding company files for bankruptcy

Emergent Fidelity Technologies, a Sam Bankman-Fried holding company based in Antigua and Barbuda, has filed for bankruptcy protection. According to court records filed on Feb. 3, Emergent Fidelity Technologies submitted a voluntary petition to declare bankruptcy under a Chapter 11 filing in United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company was already the target of a lawsuit filed by crypto lending firm BlockFi in November regarding the status of roughly 55 million shares of Robinhood.
Markets Insider

Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge

Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
NEWSBTC

Over $16 Million Of Donald Trump NFTs Traded On OpenSea

Over 10,100 ETH worth of former U.S. President Donald Trump NFTs, translating to $16 million, have been traded, data from digital marketplace OpenSea shows on February 6. The Trump Digital Trading Cards was launched in the ERC-721 format as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) deployed on Polygon by affiliates of Donald Trump, the 45th president of the United States.
coinjournal.net

Binance to suspend USD deposits and withdrawals: report

Binance is reportedly set to suspend all US dollar (USD) deposits and withdrawals. According to a crypto news report on the matter, the suspension starts on 8 February 2023. Binance will reportedly continue to support all other payment methods, including bank transfers in another currently supported fiat currency. Binance will...
thecoinrise.com

FTX Sets Deadline for Beneficiaries to Repay Donations Made by SBF

The FTX management under the new CEO, John J. Ray III, has set a deadline of February 23rd for political parties and charity organizations to return donations received from the ex-CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried. FTX debtors sent official letters to the political figures and other recipients of Bankman-Fried’s benevolence on Sunday....
thecoinrise.com

MakerDAO Published Financial Results Shows Slipped Revenue

A comprehensive look through the 2022 Financial Results for the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) stablecoin platform MakerDAO indicates that the firm’s earnings and revenue plummeted significantly from that of the previous year. This was the same year when the DeFi protocol made a U-turn from crypto-native lending to the real-world asset market.
Benzinga

Binance To Temporarily Suspend USD Bank Transfers: Here's When It Takes Effect

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance on Monday announced a temporary suspension of U.S. dollar deposits and withdrawals using bank accounts. The suspension is set to begin on Wednesday, and the exact reason for this change was not disclosed. Notably, bank transfers using other fiat currencies such as euros are not affected by...

