financefeeds.com
Genesis declares bankruptcy, owes creditors $3.4 billion
Digital-asset brokerage and lender Genesis has filed for bankruptcy in the US as the dramatic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire continues to reverberate across the industry. Owing creditors at least $3.4 billion, Genesis had already halted most activity on its platform and froze customer redemptions on November 16, citing...
dailyhodl.com
DOJ Officially Seizes Over $456,000,000 Worth of Robinhood Shares Tied to FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has officially seized shares of popular trading app Robinhood linked to Sam Bankman-Fried despite objections from the disgraced FTX founder’s legal team. In a filing dated January 6th, prosecutors with the Commercial Litigation branch of the DOJ Civil Division inform the bankruptcy court...
decrypt.co
Bankruptcy Filing Reveals Tom Brady, Kevin O’Leary, and Coinbase Among Major FTX Creditors
Bankruptcy attorneys released a long list of names and the number of shares held by former associates and investors. Football star Tom Brady, companies under the control of New England Patriots Robert Kraft, and crypto firms Blackrock, Coinbase, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Pantera Ventures, and Tezos Foundation are among the names included in documents filed in Delaware bankruptcy court as holders of FTX stock.
CoinTelegraph
Sam Bankman-Fried's holding company files for bankruptcy
Emergent Fidelity Technologies, a Sam Bankman-Fried holding company based in Antigua and Barbuda, has filed for bankruptcy protection. According to court records filed on Feb. 3, Emergent Fidelity Technologies submitted a voluntary petition to declare bankruptcy under a Chapter 11 filing in United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company was already the target of a lawsuit filed by crypto lending firm BlockFi in November regarding the status of roughly 55 million shares of Robinhood.
SBF's mom, Caroline Ellison, and former FTX executives are not cooperating with the investigation into the disgraced crypto exchange, filing says
FTX lawyers working on the bankruptcy case also said they have not been able to get "meaningful engagement" with Bankman-Fried's brother.
Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge
Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
Can Shiba Inu Reach $0.001 in 2023?
Is a nearly 8,900% return in the cards for one of the hottest cryptocurrencies on the planet?
Bitcoin reached $164,000 USD on the Mexican exchange, Bitso
For a few minutes, the Bitso cryptocurrency exchange had a sharp rise in the BTC/USD pair reaching $164,903 USD for 1 BTC, which led to the excitement and fear of many users in a short time.
FTX cryptocurrency jumps more than 35% after CEO John Ray says bankrupt crypto exchange may restart
FTX's FTT token surged in value Thursday morning after the Wall Street Journal published an interview in which CEO John Ray III said the bankrupt crypto exchange may restart.
Sam Bankman-Fried wanted to regain control of FTX by moving assets and getting better treatment from foreign regulators, Justice Department says
Sam Bankman-Fried has stated he regrets the decision to have FTX file for bankruptcy and maintains that some parts of the business remain solvent.
NEWSBTC
Over $16 Million Of Donald Trump NFTs Traded On OpenSea
Over 10,100 ETH worth of former U.S. President Donald Trump NFTs, translating to $16 million, have been traded, data from digital marketplace OpenSea shows on February 6. The Trump Digital Trading Cards was launched in the ERC-721 format as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) deployed on Polygon by affiliates of Donald Trump, the 45th president of the United States.
The new CEO of FTX charged $690,000 for 2 months of work untangling the failed crypto exchange's chaotic finances
FTX's new CEO John J. Ray III charged the crypto exchange $690,000 last year. Ray is a long-time Wall Street restructuring exec who oversaw Enron's bankruptcy process. Ray said in a congressional testimony that FTX was running an "old-fashioned embezzlement." FTX's new CEO John J. Ray III charged the failed...
coinjournal.net
Binance to suspend USD deposits and withdrawals: report
Binance is reportedly set to suspend all US dollar (USD) deposits and withdrawals. According to a crypto news report on the matter, the suspension starts on 8 February 2023. Binance will reportedly continue to support all other payment methods, including bank transfers in another currently supported fiat currency. Binance will...
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
thecoinrise.com
FTX Sets Deadline for Beneficiaries to Repay Donations Made by SBF
The FTX management under the new CEO, John J. Ray III, has set a deadline of February 23rd for political parties and charity organizations to return donations received from the ex-CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried. FTX debtors sent official letters to the political figures and other recipients of Bankman-Fried’s benevolence on Sunday....
NFT holders are using their digital art as collateral to borrow record amounts of cryptocurrency
DeFi protocol NFTfi reported a record amount of borrowing using NFTs as collateral in January. NFTs boomed in popularity in 2021 and early 2022 but have since seen trading volumes crash. Crypto markets are still recovering from a year-long bear market, though token prices are on the rise again. Non-fungible...
thecoinrise.com
MakerDAO Published Financial Results Shows Slipped Revenue
A comprehensive look through the 2022 Financial Results for the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) stablecoin platform MakerDAO indicates that the firm’s earnings and revenue plummeted significantly from that of the previous year. This was the same year when the DeFi protocol made a U-turn from crypto-native lending to the real-world asset market.
forkast.news
South Korea issues guideline on cryptocurrencies as securities tokens ahead of planned legalization
South Korea published guidelines on Monday for defining what specific cryptocurrencies would fall under regulations applicable to financial securities. The move is part of an ongoing review of digital assets and the drawing up of comprehensive regulations for the sector. Fast facts. South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) said that...
zycrypto.com
1 BTC to $1 Million: Cathie Wood Doubles Down On Decade-long Bitcoin Price Prediction
Fresh off the t-zone of a tempestuous 2022, Bitcoin is slowly picking up the pace to touch the halfway mark on its all-time high. A reclaim in 2023 would mark the most remarkable comeback, especially among underwater holders except one — Cathie Wood. The self-styled founder, CEO and Chief...
Binance To Temporarily Suspend USD Bank Transfers: Here's When It Takes Effect
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance on Monday announced a temporary suspension of U.S. dollar deposits and withdrawals using bank accounts. The suspension is set to begin on Wednesday, and the exact reason for this change was not disclosed. Notably, bank transfers using other fiat currencies such as euros are not affected by...
