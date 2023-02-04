Read full article on original website
For Sale | 105 Canterbury Lane | Blue Bell | Jamie Adler Team
Jamie Adler of Compass RE added a new listing for sale at 105 Canterbury Lane in Blue Bell. There is an open house on Sunday February 5th from 12:00pm to 2:00pm . For additional details, click here. FINALLY A TOWNHOUSE FOR SALE!! CHECK THIS OUT!! A beautifully maintained and ready...
Doylestown Sportswear Store Offering Outrageous Promotion if the Eagles Win the Super Bowl
In one of the most peculiar and talked-about promotions in the history of Bucks County businesses, one owner is offering the savings of a lifetime. Monica Evans wrote about the local business owner for Fox 29.
Penna’s Italian Market recognized as one of the “25 Essential Hoagie Shops” by Philadelphia Magazine. Plus, deadlines and how to order hoagies and more for the big game
Penna’s Italian Market (545 North Bethlehem Pike, Spring House) was named one of the “25 Essential Hoagie Shops” in the Philadelphia region in the February 2023 issue of Philadelphia Magazine. It was the only hoagie shop in Montgomery County to make the list. The article is behind...
Philadelphia Magazine Crowns New Montgomery County Hoagie Champ, Vaunting an Eagles-Style Underdog
Just in time for Super Bowl 2023 nourishment, Philadelphia Magazine has cited some of the best hoagies in the area. The assessment took three culinary experts from its staff to determine: Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, and Victor Fiorillo. What’s surprising about the list is there is one — and...
Founding Fathers Bensalem celebrates grand opening
A Philadelphia favorite has officially opened its doors in Bucks County, just in time for the Super Bowl. Last week, community members and elected officials gathered at 2900 Street Road for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome Founding Fathers Bensalem to town. With Founding Fathers Sports Bar and Grill flourishing at 1612 South St. in the city for the past several years, it made perfect sense to expand operations.
Try It This Week: Wynnewood Brunch Spot Offers Elegance, Creativity, and of Course, Really Good Food
We’ve decided that when it comes to brunch, anything goes. Breakfast food? Check. Lunch food? Check. Pretty much any food is acceptable when there’s a fried egg on top and accompanied by a mimosa, writes Kae Lani Palmisano for The Philadelphia Inquirer. And if you can find a place that does brunch plus amazing avocado toast as well as a bangin’ latte, you’ve found Sabrina’s Café.
National cafe chain offering 'craveability of the tropics' opens in Quakertown area shopping center
RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. - As winter's chill continues to grip the region, a new eatery is offering a taste of the tropics in upper Bucks County. Tropical Smoothie Cafe, a national fast-casual cafe concept, opened in late January at 272 N. West End Blvd. in Richland Township. The cafe, operated...
8 of Our Favorite Breakfast Spots in Pennsylvania
- Breakfast is the day's most important meal, and many delicious options exist in Pennsylvania. Some classic favorites are a must-try, such as pancakes and French toast. But there are also plenty of other dishes that have a different spin on this traditional American meal. Breakfast at DeLuca's Diner in...
New Arby’s Location Set to Open in Bucks County. Read to Learn When and Where
A new Arby’s location is scheduled to open in Bucks County in the near future, replacing another longtime eatery in the area. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the new restaurant for the Upper Southampton Patch.
Local Hot Sauce Brand First Caught Fire with Fort Washington Fans
The fast-growing hot sauce brand Faiya got its start at Johnson & Johnson’s Fort Washington campus, wrote Lisa Dukart for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The brand’s founder, Radhi Fernandez, was working for the pharmaceutical and consumer goods giant for a decade when he took up gardening on one of its onsite plots — an employee perk — in the summer of 2019.
Oxford Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania
The Oxford Valley Mall is a two-story shopping mall, managed and 85.5 percent-owned by the Simon Property Group, that is located next to the Sesame Place amusement park near Langhorne in Middletown Township, Bucks County, Pennsylvania. Its department stores are JCPenney and Macy's. There is a food court on the...
Two Chesco Eateries Among Pennsylvania Restaurants to Check Out in 2023
Two Chester County eateries found their place on the list of twelve Pennsylvania restaurants to check out in 2023, writes Kalena Thomhave for The Keystone. Talula’s Table in Kennett Square only serves two parties each evening, so you usually have to make a reservation one year out. Even that is not easy, as you need to beat other callers at 7 AM to book your spot. Those lucky enough to score seats are served an eight-course chef’s tasting menu.
When Ordering Cheesesteak In Philly, Be Ready To Answer 'Wit Or Witout?'
You haven't had a tried-and-true, pull over, and double park, kind of cheesesteak until you've visited Philadelphia. Eater claims that the best Philly cheesesteak joints you'll find are Steve's Prince of Steaks (Northeast Philly), Barry's Steaks in Roxborough, and Dalessandro's Steaks and Hoagies all located in various neighborhoods in the City of Brotherly Love. The people of Philly take their cheesesteaks very seriously, at times to the point of rivalry but it all began in the 1930s when brothers Pat and Harry Olivieri decided to take their hot dog stand to new heights.
Have a Hot Dog and Pretzel As You Rally for the Eagles on Friday
CAMDEN, NJ – A midday rally and lunch to support the Philadelphia Eagles' visit to Super Bowl LVII is scheduled at City Hall on Friday. The Camden County Board of Commissioners, Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen and the Camden County Police Department are sponsoring the event, which features hot dogs, soft pretzels, hot chocolate and Eagles swag. A DJ will entertain. The lunch is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The rally, which is open to the public, begins at noon. Philadelphia takes on the Kansas City Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, in the Super Bowl.
Malvern Woman Finds Surprise Visitor in Her Flowerbed
A Malvern woman named Karen recently looked across her yard to see a wet, dirty, and freezing cold dog nestled in the flowerbeds, writes Maeve Dunigan for The Dodo. She brought the pooch a blanket and a bowl of chicken soup before calling Buddha Dog Rescue & Recovery for help.
Taylor Chip Cookies, a Lancaster favorite, plans to expand to Philly later this year
Taylor Chip Cookies, a Lancaster-based company that ships its signature sweets nationwide, is planning an expansion into Philadelphia later this year. The expansion is currently in the planning stages, as owners Sara and Dougie Taylor are still working to secure retail space for their next two cookie shops, both slated to open by the end of the year. Though Taylor Chip's three existing locations are at least an hour-long car ride away from the city, Dougie Taylor says that Philly is already one of its biggest markets.
James Taylors performance in Philadelphia, PA Jul 1st, 2023 – presale code
Glad to report a presale passcode for another James Taylor presale is available here!! During this limited time pre-sale members have got the chance to purchase performance tickets earlier than their public sale people who don’t have the password. This might be your one chance ever to see James...
15 Best Restaurants in Morgantown, PA
Morgantown is a census-designated place in Caernarvon Township. This township is located in southern Berks County and in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, United States. Morgantown’s population is just around 1,500 people. It is known as an agricultural settlement, with the settlement of several agro-based manufacturing companies. Morgantown restaurants are diverse...
Secrets to the Perfect Hoagie Roll
Hoagies are perfect when the bread is perfect. In Philly, that perfection is achieved via a few dedicated families. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. As I’ve come to understand it, the English language has few redeemable qualities. It’s difficult to...
SEPTA's El derails with about 100 people on train
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An eastbound traveling train of the Market-Frankford Line derailed Saturday night with approximately 100 people on board, SEPTA says. The incident happened between the 2nd Street and Spring Garden stations just before midnight.The authority says the wheels on one car of the six-car train came off the tracks.SEPTA also says there were no injuries reported. All passengers were taken to buses replacing the route.The incident remains under investigation. SEPTA temporarily used shuttle buses between the 5th Street and Huntingdon stations, but regular operations have since been restored.
