Def Jam Exec Passed On Signing Nicki Minaj, Says Ransom
Ransom claims he suggested to the exec that they should give Nicki a deal. The person allegedly said, “Nah, that will never work.”. Rap Radar has returned with a gem-filled conversation with Ransom. The rapper revisited several highlights of his career and revealed an interaction he had with an executive at Def Jam. Apparently, he suggested the label sign a rising artist at the time: Nicki Minaj. However, the person dismissed the young rapper.
Jay-Z Thanks Rakim for Paving Road to Hip Hop Superstardom
Jay-Z's making sure to acknowledge the trail blazed by Rakim to enable his own hip hop immortalization ... giving the "Paid In Full" creator his flowers backstage at the Grammys!!!. The 2 NYC rap icons lit up when they crossed paths in a hallway, and Jay thanked Rakim for "paving...
Lil Yachty Responds To Backlash Over Comments About Transcending 'Mumble Rapper' Label
Lil Yachty has responded to the pushback he’s gotten in the wake of comments he made about wanting to shake off his “mumble rapper” label. Lil Boat held a listening party for his latest album — the psychedelic rock-infused Let’s Start Here — in New York last week, where he explained the project was made to change the narrative around how he’s viewed in the music community and give him more credibility as an artist.
Lil Uzi Vert Responds To DJ Drama Saying 'Just Wanna Rock' Replaced 'Dreams & Nightmares'
Lil Uzi Vert has responded to DJ Drama’s claims that their hit single “Just Wanna Rock” has replaced Meek Mill‘s decade-long banger “Dreams & Nightmares” as the anthem of Philadelphia. While in attendance at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 5) where they...
Ace Hood Flips Lil Durk & Gunna’s Collab On “OMG (Freestyle)”
Ace Hood is coming through with a new installment in the Body Bag series. The Florida rapper kicked off the campaign with his latest release, “OMG (Freestyle).” This time, Ace Hood comes through with his take on Lil Durk’s 2022 hit record, “What Happened To Virgil?” ft. Gunna. Hood emulates Durk and Gunna’s melodic triplet flows throughout the course of the record but he infuses his own sauce into the record.
Quavo Pays Homage To Takeoff At The 2023 Grammy Awards
Rap had a great year in 2022. Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nas, J. Cole and many of the culture’s biggest artists were present and active. Despite the great music and live shows that were put together, there was a bit of turmoil in all of that goodness. Most notably, the genre lost a number of artists, including Kirsnick Khari “Takeoff” Ball.
Beyoncé Misses Award Acceptance At The 2023 Grammys As She Was 'Stuck In Traffic'
Awkward! Beyoncé won her 31st Grammy award for Best R&B song — but the singer couldn't make it on stage as she was stuck in traffic, according to host Trevor Noah. Luckily, Nile Rodgers and The-Dream came to the rescue and accepted the trophy. "Y'all know n****s be on CP time," the latter said. "Beyoncé thanks y'all.""When I got called to play on this song, it was the most organic thing that every happened to me. I heard the song and I said, 'I want to play on that right now.' It was one take. I promise. I played it....
JAY-Z Reportedly ‘Helping’ Rihanna With Super Bowl Lvii Halftime Performance, Roc Nation To Organize Show
With Super Bowl LVII happening in just under a month, many anticipate Rihanna’s halftime performance. Indeed she has a stacked discography, hits after hits, and notable features, but she also hasn’t dropped an album since 2016. With all that time between now and then, fans aren’t sure what to expect.
Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Kelly Rowland, Lil Kim, Offset, Tems, And More Stun At Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch
Beyoncé, and Jay-Z celebrated Grammys weekend with Kelly Rowland, Lil Kim, Offset, and more at the 2023 Roc Nation Brunch.
Beanie Sigel Calls Dame Dash The “Malcolm X Of Hip Hop”
Beans and Freeway were asked to describe Dame in one word. Roc-a-Fella’s impact on Hip Hop is unmatched, and Beanie Sigel is giving credit to Dame Dash. The label was created by Jay-Z, Kareem Burke, and Dash, and while the latter has been plagued with controversies, Sigel still honors him as a visionary.
Watch Quavo perform his Takeoff tribute “Without You” at the 2023 Grammys
For all the sound and fury that usually accompanies the annual Grammy Awards, occasionally the show broadcasts a moment of genuine humanity. For the 2023 edition, it came during the "In Memoriam" segment, where Quavo paid tribute to his Migos bandmate and nephew Takeoff with a performance of "Without You," a eulogy written and released after Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston.
JAY-Z Says 'God Did' Grammys Performance Was 'For Hip Hop': 'We Owe It To The Culture'
JAY-Z has said that he performed his iconic “God Did” verse at the 2023 Grammys Awards out of respect for Hip Hop culture. In an interview with TIDAL, Hov admitted he was debating whether the Grammys audience could stomach all four minutes of his guest verse, but decided to go for it because of the song’s monumental impact on Hip Hop.
Taylor Swift Fans Who Had Never Heard Of Bonnie Raitt Were Outraged After She Won The Grammy For Song Of The Year: “Who TF Is Bonnie Raitt?”
At the risk of sounding like a grumpy old man: How in the hell have these kids never even heard of Bonnie Raitt? The legendary blues singer won her 14th Grammy at last night’s awards ceremony, not including her Lifetime Achievement Award from 2022. She’s a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and her 1989 album Nick of Time was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry and has been certified 5x […] The post Taylor Swift Fans Who Had Never Heard Of Bonnie Raitt Were Outraged After She Won The Grammy For Song Of The Year: “Who TF Is Bonnie Raitt?” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Slick Rick Celebrates Grammy Honor With Russell Simmons, Nas, Busta Rhymes, MC Lyte & More
On Saturday (February 4), the co-founder of Slick Rick’s former label Def Jam Recordings hosted a star-studded event at Culina Ristornate + Caffé. Slick Rick was in Los Angeles over the weekend celebrating his Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award with several of his famous friends. On Saturday (February 4),...
Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics
Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
Hip-Hop Turns 50 at 2023 Grammy Awards With Stacked Lineup, From Busta Rhymes to Lil Uzi Vert
On Sunday night, the Grammys celebrated the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with a jam-packed and star-studded 15-minute segment that put a huge smile on the faces of Jay-Z, Doja Cat, Adele and Pharrell Williams, among others. After a short introduction from LL Cool J, performances kicked off with legacy acts such as Ice-T, Rakim with Public Enemy’s Chuck D and Flavor Flav, Run-D.M.C., Wu-Tang Clan’s Method Man and Too Short. During the medley, Busta Rhymes performed “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See,” his 1997 hit and transitioned with ease into his 2011 verse on Chris Brown’s “Look at...
JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, John Legend, DJ Khaled, Rick Ross and Fridayy Perform 'God Did' at 2023 Grammys
The superstar group of musicians closed out the 65th Grammy Awards with an outdoor performance of the song off DJ Khaled's album of the same name Some of hip-hop's biggest stars joined forces at the 2023 Grammys! JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, John Legend, DJ Khaled, Rick Ross and Fridayy united on stage at the 65th Grammy Awards on Sunday to perform Khaled's nominated hit "God Did." The performance, which closed out the star-studded night, started out with Khaled starting things out inside the Crypto.com Arena before transitioning to the street...
Charlamagne Tha God Says Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Should Be Renamed: 'Why One Genre?'
Charlamagne Tha God has said he thinks the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame should be renamed since it includes artists from a myriad of genres. The Breakfast Club co-host shared his opinion during Thursday’s (February 2) show which was co-signed by DJ Envy and guest host Eboni Williams.
Jay-Z will perform at this year’s Grammys in star-studded rendition of ‘God Did’
Jay-Z is set to perform at this year’s Grammys as part of a star-studded rendition of ‘God Did‘. As first reported in Variety, Jay-Z will perform ‘God Did’ with DJ Khaled at the awards. The track is up for three nods on the night, including song of the year.
Lil Wayne Drops Rebirth Album – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Feb. 2, 2010: Thirteen years ago, on this day, Lil Wayne dropped his experimental rock album, Rebirth, on Cash Money Records. The New Orleans rapper and Young Money patriarch was serious about putting out a rock album at the time. Tunechi's...
