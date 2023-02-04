Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRomulus, MI
Highly anticipated restaurant re-opening in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersMichigan State
Small soul food catering business makes an impact in the Detroit communityJulian Stainback IIIDetroit, MI
Here's how this man won over $100,000 overnight in the lotteryUSA DiarioAnn Arbor, MI
Our Favorite Speakeasies in Detroit CityEast Coast TravelerDetroit, MI
Related
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Golden State Warriors Player Will Miss The Rest Of The Season
The Golden State Warriors have announced that Ryan Rollins will undergo surgery.
Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. listed as questionable for Memphis Grizzlies, Raptors game
Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. shared jokes Saturday on what could happen if both are on opposite teams for the NBA All-Star Game. But both also shared an appearance later that day on the team's injury report. Both players are listed as questionable for Sunday's game hosting the Toronto...
chatsports.com
2022 Detroit Lions Awards: Offensive Player of the Year
The Detroit Lions offense was electric in 2022. They scored 453 points, the second most in franchise history, and they finished the season ranked fifth in offensive DVOA. Of course, when an offense is firing on all cylinders like that, there are several reasons for it. The offensive coordinator deserves a share of the praise. The quarterback will always get a huge chunk of recognition. As will will the offensive line and certain playmakers.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Toronto Raptors: Who is in, out for Memphis?
The last two weeks have been some of the most trying times this season for the Memphis Grizzlies. Memphis (32-20) has lost seven of eight games and, even though it remains the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, a slim margin has turned into a four-game deficit behind the first-place Denver Nuggets.
Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move
Kyrie Irving terrorized Joe Tsai’s Brooklyn Nets for nearly four seasons, and it sounds like the Nets owner got the last laugh with the problematic guard. On Friday we learned that Irving wanted to be traded by the Nets ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Immediately, there was speculation that Irving would end up with the Los... The post Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
chatsports.com
How the Bears can nail the NFL Draft: A road map through all 7 rounds
MOBILE, Ala. — There are astronomical expectations on the Bears this offseason. Everything general manager Ryan Poles did in his first year on the job was aimed at setting up this pivotal opportunity, and he’s loaded with an NFL-high $90.9 million in salary-cap space and a full slate of draft picks.
chatsports.com
Utah State Basketball Update
The Utah State basketball team has been very productive this season, moving to 19-5 overall and going 8-3 in conference play, which is good for 2nd place in the Mountain West and the Aggies are on a three game win streak, going 7-3 in the last 10 games. Since losing a critical road game to Boise State, Utah State is 3-2 with wins over Wyoming (83-63), UNLV (75-71), San Jose State (75-74), Fresno State (70-53), New Mexico (84-73), and Colorado State (88-79) and losses to Nevada (85-70) and San Diego State (85-75) with both games on the road.
chatsports.com
Pistons vs. Celtics final score: Jayson Tatum too much as Detroit comeback falls short
Entering Monday’s game, the Boston Celtics had been struggling a bit, dropping four of their past six games. Luckily for them, playing the Detroit Pistons was the perfect remedy. Jayson Tatum shook off a slow start to score 34 points as the Celtics, down two starters in Jaylen Brown...
NBC Sports
Celtics-Pistons takeaways: Tatum's huge third quarter propels C's to victory
The Boston Celtics overcame the absences of Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown to earn a bounce-back road win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. Smart missed his seventh consecutive game with a right ankle sprain and Brown was out due to a non-COVID illness. The short-handed C's stumbled out the gate and struggled early in the fourth quarter, but they held on to escape Little Caesars Arena with a 111-99 victory.
Garland leads hot-shooting Cavs to win over Pacers
Garland was not named an All-Star despite averaging 22 points and 8.2 assists — made four 3s and had six assists.
chatsports.com
Led by Miller’s 29 points, No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball dismantles No. 10 Ohio State, 90-54
Maryland women’s basketball head coach Brenda Frese looked ready to storm 94 feet when senior guard Diamond Miller was fouled with no call early in the third quarter. She badgered both referees before regaining her composure. How did the team respond? By forcing the officials to start calling fouls....
chatsports.com
Pitt AP poll rankings update
Fresh off a week that included a 65-64 win in North Carolina’s Dean Smith Center, the Pittsburgh Panthers have parlayed success in one of the most inhospitable ACC environments to move up in this week’s AP Poll. The Panthers received the fifth-most votes of any non-ranked team, earning them the unofficial title of #30 in the country.
chatsports.com
Zach Edey Wins Big Ten Player of the Week
At a certain point words fail to do justice to what we are seeing with our own eyes. I’ve even lucky enough to be a Purdue fan for a number of years and see a number of great players come through our fine university. Caleb Swanigan was one of those players. He earned 6 Big Ten Player of the Week awards in one season. A Purdue record. Well, now he’s got company.
Murphy scores season-high 30, Pelicans top Kings 136-104
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Trey Murphy III highlighted his season-high 30-point performance with six 3-pointers — a couple from well behind the arc — and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame the absence of several starters to beat the Sacramento Kings 136-104 on Sunday night.CJ McCollum scored 24 points for the Pelicans, who shot 57.1% overall and combined to hit 14 of 26 from 3-point range after struggling from deep throughout their recent 10-game losing streak.Willy Hernangomez had 22 points and 16 rebounds, and Naji Marshall scored 17 points for New Orleans, which led by as many as 35 points en...
chatsports.com
Michigan women’s basketball jumps several spots in AP Poll
After picking up two Big Ten wins this past week, the Michigan Wolverines jumped six spots in this week’s AP Poll, climbing all the way to No. 12. The Wolverines beat the Illinois Fighting Illini at home, 74-57, before beating the Michigan State Spartans, 77-67, on the road. In those wins, Leigha Brown combined for 56 points and 16 rebounds.
chatsports.com
KYRIE GONE: Nets trade Kyrie Irving to Dallas for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, picks
The Nets and Kyrie Irving finally, after years of off-again on-again squabbling and failed counselling, have gotten a divorce. In the process, Brooklyn has also renewed its relationship with an old flame, bringing back Spencer Dinwiddie. Shams Charania was first with the news and the details... BREAKING: The Brooklyn Nets...
chatsports.com
How the Lakers getting Rui Hachimura may have prompted Kyrie Irving’s trade demand
If I would have told you 12 days ago that the Los Angeles Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura would have semi-directly led to Kyrie Irving demanding that the Brooklyn Nets deal him before the NBA trade deadline, you probably would have called me some combination of crazy, a conspiracy theorist, or someone just hunting for clicks.
MLive.com
NBA trade rumors: Pistons’ Nerlens Noel eyed by multiple teams
With Thursday’s NBA trade deadline approaching, teams across the league -- especially contenders -- are preparing to make last ditch efforts to improve their rosters. One player whom several teams are eyeing is Detroit Pistons center Nerlens Noel. James Edwards of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the Sacramento...
Comments / 0