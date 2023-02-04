ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
chatsports.com

2022 Detroit Lions Awards: Offensive Player of the Year

The Detroit Lions offense was electric in 2022. They scored 453 points, the second most in franchise history, and they finished the season ranked fifth in offensive DVOA. Of course, when an offense is firing on all cylinders like that, there are several reasons for it. The offensive coordinator deserves a share of the praise. The quarterback will always get a huge chunk of recognition. As will will the offensive line and certain playmakers.
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move

Kyrie Irving terrorized Joe Tsai’s Brooklyn Nets for nearly four seasons, and it sounds like the Nets owner got the last laugh with the problematic guard. On Friday we learned that Irving wanted to be traded by the Nets ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Immediately, there was speculation that Irving would end up with the Los... The post Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
chatsports.com

How the Bears can nail the NFL Draft: A road map through all 7 rounds

MOBILE, Ala. — There are astronomical expectations on the Bears this offseason. Everything general manager Ryan Poles did in his first year on the job was aimed at setting up this pivotal opportunity, and he’s loaded with an NFL-high $90.9 million in salary-cap space and a full slate of draft picks.
CHICAGO, IL
chatsports.com

Utah State Basketball Update

The Utah State basketball team has been very productive this season, moving to 19-5 overall and going 8-3 in conference play, which is good for 2nd place in the Mountain West and the Aggies are on a three game win streak, going 7-3 in the last 10 games. Since losing a critical road game to Boise State, Utah State is 3-2 with wins over Wyoming (83-63), UNLV (75-71), San Jose State (75-74), Fresno State (70-53), New Mexico (84-73), and Colorado State (88-79) and losses to Nevada (85-70) and San Diego State (85-75) with both games on the road.
LOGAN, UT
NBC Sports

Celtics-Pistons takeaways: Tatum's huge third quarter propels C's to victory

The Boston Celtics overcame the absences of Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown to earn a bounce-back road win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. Smart missed his seventh consecutive game with a right ankle sprain and Brown was out due to a non-COVID illness. The short-handed C's stumbled out the gate and struggled early in the fourth quarter, but they held on to escape Little Caesars Arena with a 111-99 victory.
BOSTON, MA
chatsports.com

Pitt AP poll rankings update

Fresh off a week that included a 65-64 win in North Carolina’s Dean Smith Center, the Pittsburgh Panthers have parlayed success in one of the most inhospitable ACC environments to move up in this week’s AP Poll. The Panthers received the fifth-most votes of any non-ranked team, earning them the unofficial title of #30 in the country.
PITTSBURGH, PA
chatsports.com

Zach Edey Wins Big Ten Player of the Week

At a certain point words fail to do justice to what we are seeing with our own eyes. I’ve even lucky enough to be a Purdue fan for a number of years and see a number of great players come through our fine university. Caleb Swanigan was one of those players. He earned 6 Big Ten Player of the Week awards in one season. A Purdue record. Well, now he’s got company.
CBS Sacramento

Murphy scores season-high 30, Pelicans top Kings 136-104

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Trey Murphy III highlighted his season-high 30-point performance with six 3-pointers — a couple from well behind the arc — and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame the absence of several starters to beat the Sacramento Kings 136-104 on Sunday night.CJ McCollum scored 24 points for the Pelicans, who shot 57.1% overall and combined to hit 14 of 26 from 3-point range after struggling from deep throughout their recent 10-game losing streak.Willy Hernangomez had 22 points and 16 rebounds, and Naji Marshall scored 17 points for New Orleans, which led by as many as 35 points en...
SACRAMENTO, CA
chatsports.com

Michigan women’s basketball jumps several spots in AP Poll

After picking up two Big Ten wins this past week, the Michigan Wolverines jumped six spots in this week’s AP Poll, climbing all the way to No. 12. The Wolverines beat the Illinois Fighting Illini at home, 74-57, before beating the Michigan State Spartans, 77-67, on the road. In those wins, Leigha Brown combined for 56 points and 16 rebounds.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

NBA trade rumors: Pistons’ Nerlens Noel eyed by multiple teams

With Thursday’s NBA trade deadline approaching, teams across the league -- especially contenders -- are preparing to make last ditch efforts to improve their rosters. One player whom several teams are eyeing is Detroit Pistons center Nerlens Noel. James Edwards of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the Sacramento...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy