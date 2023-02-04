Read full article on original website
Mikel Arteta ‘forced to drag Zinchenko off pitch after Arsenal loss’ after bizarre coming together with Everton’s Maupay
MIKEL ARTETA was allegedly forced to pull Oleksandr Zinchenko off the pitch after Arsenal's loss at Goodison Park. The Ukrainian had been involved in an altercation with Neal Maupay towards the end of the game, and it has been suggested that the arguments continued after the full-time whistle. Arsenal tempers...
Gerrard lifts Premier League and Mourinho wins Man Utd title if Man City lose points from 2009-18
Many are calling for Man City to be stripped of their titles from that period in light of the charges - and if that extreme punishment ever materialised it would alter the history books significantly.
Report: Manchester United Takeover 'Further Down The Track' Than Liverpool's
Both clubs were put up for sale by their owners at the end of last year.
Sean Dyche steps back in time with nod to a very different Everton era | Jonathan Wilson
Sean Dyche’s sheer energy galvanises Everton with echoes of club’s history evident during their victory over league leaders Arsenal
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 20 of Man City’s 21 games, scoring 25 goals. Mohamed...
5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Extraordinary Win Over Arsenal
The mood around Everton FC has been dramatically lifted thanks to an unlikely victory in Sean Dyche’s first game as manager. With high-flying Arsenal coming to town, it was all but given that the league-leaders would leave Goodison Park with all three points, but Dyche and his men had other plans.
Sean Dyche makes immediate impact as Everton stun leaders Arsenal
Everton leant heavily on their Burnley connection for a first win since October as Sean Dyche’s reign as manager got off to the perfect start with a 1-0 win over Premier League leaders Arsenal.The ex-Clarets boss insisted he did not have any “magic dust” to sprinkle on a struggling squad – the only one not to be strengthened by a January signing – but the effect he had was immediate as another former resident of Turf Moor James Tarkowski headed the winner on the hour.It was the centre-back’s first goal since joining from Burnley on a free in the summer...
On This Day (5 Feb 1913): Sunderland keep their focus on Cup progress with victory over Man City
It is 110 years since the culmination of one of Sunderland’s greatest-ever seasons, in which the club won a fifth Football League title and reached the English (FA) Cup final for the first time – with a second round game played on this day proving to be an important stepping stone towards the showpiece fixture.
Jurgen Klopp hits out at journalist following Liverpool's loss at Wolves
Jurgen Klopp reacted furiously to a question from the press in the aftermath of Liverpool's 3-0 thrashing by Wolves on Saturday.
Wolves 3, Liverpool 0 - Match Recap: More of the Same As Reds Lose Again
Gomez and Matip as the muscle in the back line don’t inspire confidence, but that’s where we’re at right now. The rest of the team selection shows how threadbare the team truly is at the moment. Light a candle and say a prayer. First Half. It only...
Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online
Manchester United will look to boost their top-four hopes in the Premier League when they welcome Crystal Palace to Old Trafford on Saturday. The two teams are separated by 15 points and eight places in the current standings, with the Red Devils sitting in fourth spot and the Eagles down in 12th position.
Manchester City’s Premier League charges: the key questions answered
The Premier League has charged the champions with 101 breaches of competition rules. The charges cover four areas: a failure to give “a true and fair view of the club’s financial position”; a failure to “include full details” of player and manager remuneration; breaches of national and continental financial fair play regulations; and a failure to “cooperate with, and assist, the Premier League in its investigations”. These charges will be heard by an independent commission.
Klopp Talk: Heavy Defeat Is Really Tough to Swallow
The reasons for a Liverpool malaise that continued into today’s comprehensive 3-0 loss to a Wolves side are many and varied. An aging midfield, the hangover from last season’s quadruple chase, an inability to adjust without 2/3 of the original world-conquering front three, and a raft of injuries throughout the squad all provide an explanation in part for what has been a miserable season to date.
Real Madrid star to have scan today with Liverpool clash drawing nearer
Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is reportedly facing a race to be fit in time for the Club World Cup, while the Champions League clash with Liverpool is also not far away now. The Belgium international has been a star performer for Real Madrid in recent times, including with his...
BREAKING: Manchester City Accused of Breaching Financial Regulations
The Premier League have accused Manchester City of breaking its financial rules. Following an investigation into the club’s finances, football’s top-tier body have referred the blues to an independent commission over breaches they allege happened between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons. The club are yet to make a...
Newcastle United vs. West Ham, live stream, channel, time, lineups, how to watch Premier League
The Premier League returns this weekend with an exciting match between Newcastle United and West Ham United at St James’ Park. Newcastle is currently in the top four of the Premier League and will be looking to consolidate its place with a win against West Ham. They have been in impressive form this season, and a win on Saturday will be a big boost to its hopes of securing a Champions League place.
Match Report: Aston Villa 2 - 4 Leicester City
Leicester City saw off Aston Villa by a score of 4-2 at Villa Park on Saturday afternoon in Premier League action. The first half saw Villa take the lead twice through Ollie Watkins and a Harry Souttar own goal. The Foxes equalised both times from James Maddison and Kelechi Iheanacho strikes. Tetê scored on his debut just before the half-time whistle. Substitute Dennis Praet provided the icing on the cake with the second half’s only goal.
Everton 0-0 Arsenal: Live Blog | Halftime, positive start to Dyche era
45+3’ - Another chance right before the break! A counter ends with a cross into the box, DCL’s flicked header across the face of the goal and just wide, ooh. There’s the halftime whistle, 0-0 at the break, with the Toffees having the better of the chances.
Opposition Lowdown: High-Flying Watford
Watford were relegated from the Premier League last season, finishing in 19th place, one point above bottom club Norwich City. They currently sit in sixth place in the Championship, following 12 wins, eight draws and nine losses so far this season. Their recent form has been mixed, with two wins,...
Everton 1-0 Arsenal: Three Takeaways | The Sean Dyche Era Blasts off at Goodison Park
Well, it appeared (and granted this is from a very small sample size) that Everton’s malaise was largely down to inefficiency in setting the side up and in getting across whatever message the coaching staff wished to convey. This is not exactly a revelation to anyone watching the travails of Frank Lampard’s largely reconstructed side this season, but the ninety plus minutes played out against Mikel Arteta’s league leaders at Goodison Park on Saturday offered a pretty definitive, convincing illustration.
