ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 20 of Man City’s 21 games, scoring 25 goals. Mohamed...
SB Nation

5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Extraordinary Win Over Arsenal

The mood around Everton FC has been dramatically lifted thanks to an unlikely victory in Sean Dyche’s first game as manager. With high-flying Arsenal coming to town, it was all but given that the league-leaders would leave Goodison Park with all three points, but Dyche and his men had other plans.
The Independent

Sean Dyche makes immediate impact as Everton stun leaders Arsenal

Everton leant heavily on their Burnley connection for a first win since October as Sean Dyche’s reign as manager got off to the perfect start with a 1-0 win over Premier League leaders Arsenal.The ex-Clarets boss insisted he did not have any “magic dust” to sprinkle on a struggling squad – the only one not to be strengthened by a January signing – but the effect he had was immediate as another former resident of Turf Moor James Tarkowski headed the winner on the hour.It was the centre-back’s first goal since joining from Burnley on a free in the summer...
SB Nation

Wolves 3, Liverpool 0 - Match Recap: More of the Same As Reds Lose Again

Gomez and Matip as the muscle in the back line don’t inspire confidence, but that’s where we’re at right now. The rest of the team selection shows how threadbare the team truly is at the moment. Light a candle and say a prayer. First Half. It only...
The Guardian

Manchester City’s Premier League charges: the key questions answered

The Premier League has charged the champions with 101 breaches of competition rules. The charges cover four areas: a failure to give “a true and fair view of the club’s financial position”; a failure to “include full details” of player and manager remuneration; breaches of national and continental financial fair play regulations; and a failure to “cooperate with, and assist, the Premier League in its investigations”. These charges will be heard by an independent commission.
SB Nation

Klopp Talk: Heavy Defeat Is Really Tough to Swallow

The reasons for a Liverpool malaise that continued into today’s comprehensive 3-0 loss to a Wolves side are many and varied. An aging midfield, the hangover from last season’s quadruple chase, an inability to adjust without 2/3 of the original world-conquering front three, and a raft of injuries throughout the squad all provide an explanation in part for what has been a miserable season to date.
Yardbarker

Real Madrid star to have scan today with Liverpool clash drawing nearer

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is reportedly facing a race to be fit in time for the Club World Cup, while the Champions League clash with Liverpool is also not far away now. The Belgium international has been a star performer for Real Madrid in recent times, including with his...
SB Nation

BREAKING: Manchester City Accused of Breaching Financial Regulations

The Premier League have accused Manchester City of breaking its financial rules. Following an investigation into the club’s finances, football’s top-tier body have referred the blues to an independent commission over breaches they allege happened between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons. The club are yet to make a...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Newcastle United vs. West Ham, live stream, channel, time, lineups, how to watch Premier League

The Premier League returns this weekend with an exciting match between Newcastle United and West Ham United at St James’ Park. Newcastle is currently in the top four of the Premier League and will be looking to consolidate its place with a win against West Ham. They have been in impressive form this season, and a win on Saturday will be a big boost to its hopes of securing a Champions League place.
SB Nation

Match Report: Aston Villa 2 - 4 Leicester City

Leicester City saw off Aston Villa by a score of 4-2 at Villa Park on Saturday afternoon in Premier League action. The first half saw Villa take the lead twice through Ollie Watkins and a Harry Souttar own goal. The Foxes equalised both times from James Maddison and Kelechi Iheanacho strikes. Tetê scored on his debut just before the half-time whistle. Substitute Dennis Praet provided the icing on the cake with the second half’s only goal.
SB Nation

Everton 0-0 Arsenal: Live Blog | Halftime, positive start to Dyche era

45+3’ - Another chance right before the break! A counter ends with a cross into the box, DCL’s flicked header across the face of the goal and just wide, ooh. There’s the halftime whistle, 0-0 at the break, with the Toffees having the better of the chances.
SB Nation

Opposition Lowdown: High-Flying Watford

Watford were relegated from the Premier League last season, finishing in 19th place, one point above bottom club Norwich City. They currently sit in sixth place in the Championship, following 12 wins, eight draws and nine losses so far this season. Their recent form has been mixed, with two wins,...
SB Nation

Everton 1-0 Arsenal: Three Takeaways | The Sean Dyche Era Blasts off at Goodison Park

Well, it appeared (and granted this is from a very small sample size) that Everton’s malaise was largely down to inefficiency in setting the side up and in getting across whatever message the coaching staff wished to convey. This is not exactly a revelation to anyone watching the travails of Frank Lampard’s largely reconstructed side this season, but the ninety plus minutes played out against Mikel Arteta’s league leaders at Goodison Park on Saturday offered a pretty definitive, convincing illustration.

Comments / 0

Community Policy