Providence, RI

Madd ✨ Miche
3d ago

This kid should be scooped up by ICE and interrogated. The name / address / phone of "who" they are supposed to be remitting payment to. As well as the names of anyone else locally (the cartels goons) that they know is involved. This is outta control!! This just goes to show the fear these people have, and let me tell you why.. bc they ARENT SAFE from the cartel here. They KNOW if they don't pay, harm will come to them. So that tells me that cartel is here and in full force, and whatever "oppression" these people are claiming to flee from their country, is now here and in full force bc of them all coming here. They are legit bringing it with them. So why bother giving them asylum, they're here and still not safe right? And now our country has a cartel problem.

ABC6.com

Fall River child molester sentenced to over a decade in prison

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A Fall River man was sentenced to a decade in prison last week for molesting his girlfriend’s daughter. Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said 36-year-old Hans Joachim pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person under 14.
FALL RIVER, MA
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police shoot, kill woman after wellness check in Massachusetts

EASTON, Mass. — Police in Massachusetts shot and killed a woman who allegedly had a weapon after a family member requested a wellness check Sunday, authorities said. Responding officers from the town of Easton found the 56-year-old woman at a home with a weapon, Police Chief Keith Boone said in a statement. He did not specify what kind of weapon she had.
EASTON, MA
ABC6.com

Providence man found guilty of 2021 murder

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Attorney General’s office announced Monday that a Providence man was found guilty of murder. After a weeklong trial, the court determined 32-year-old Johnny Xaykosy shot and killed Nickolas DiPanni, 31, of Smithfield on Indiana Avenue. Police said he shot DiPanni twice...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Johnston police say report of porch pirate unfounded

(WJAR) — Johnston police said Monday that a report of porch pirate turned out to be unfounded. "Further information provided about this incident revealed that the woman pictured was not involved in any crime, and that this was a case of a package being delivered to the wrong house. We appreciate the public's assistance with this matter," police said in a Facebook post.
JOHNSTON, RI
ABC6.com

Family party in Cranston ends with domestic dispute, multiple arrests

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A family party in Cranston took a turn for the worse when a domestic dispute resulted in two arrests. Cranston Police Department Maj. Todd Patalano said an officer at the scene called for immediate back-up as he “engaged physically” with multiple people who were under the influence.
CRANSTON, RI

