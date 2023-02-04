ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariners sign Yankees draft bust

With the No. 32 pick overall in the 2013 MLB Draft, the New York Yankees selected outfielder Aaron Judge. I think it’s safe to say that move paid off, with the slugger winning the 2022 American League MVP Award after setting a new single-season AL record with 62 home runs while contending for the Triple Crown.
Boston

Red Sox trade for White Sox minor leaguer Theo Denlinger

The 26-year-old Denlinger has a 4.15 ERA in two minor league seasons. The Red Sox completed a deal Friday that sends right-handed pitcher Franklin German to the White Sox in exchange for another right-hander, Theo Denlinger. Denlinger, a seventh-round draft pick by Chicago in 2021, is already 26 years old...
NBC Sports

Giants' 2023 non-roster invitees include exciting prospects

The disappointing pursuit of a superstar over the winter was a reminder that the best path for the Giants is developing their own homegrown leaders. They'll have plenty of options at Scottsdale Stadium over the next couple of months. The Giants announced their list of non-roster invitees for spring training...
