Read full article on original website
Related
Gerrard lifts Premier League and Mourinho wins Man Utd title if Man City lose points from 2009-18
Many are calling for Man City to be stripped of their titles from that period in light of the charges - and if that extreme punishment ever materialised it would alter the history books significantly.
Boss Phil Parkinson wants Wrexham to prove they belong at a higher level
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson has challenged his players to prove they belong at a higher level as they prepare for Tuesday’s FA Cup replay at Sheffield United.The National League promotion contenders face a test of their mettle as their fourth-round tie against the Sky Bet Championship high-flyers is played to a conclusion at Bramall Lane on Tuesday.The two sides played out a thrilling 3-3 draw when they met at the Racecourse Ground last month and now there is the added incentive of knowing victory will earn a home tie against Premier League Tottenham.Parkinson said: “The cup is just a bonus,...
BBC
FA Cup: League game bigger than Burnley replay, says Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna
Ipswich Town head coach Kieran McKenna faces a selection quandary with an FA Cup replay and one of their toughest league games five days apart. They are at Championship leaders Burnley in a fourth-round replay on Tuesday after the first game ended 0-0. They will then meet League One leaders...
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Kane, Rashford, Mitoma, Dawson, Tarkowski, Tete, Onana
At the end of every Premier League round of fixtures, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks is on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. As ever, Garth also has his say on the game's big talking points in the Crooks of the Matter.
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Maguire, McTominay, Rice, Aubameyang, Gallagher, Bueno, Osimhen
England defender Harry Maguire, 29, and Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, 26, will lead an exodus of six big-name players at Manchester United this summer. (Mirror) West Ham are confident of securing an £80m-plus summer transfer fee for 24-year-old England midfielder Declan Rice, with Newcastle set to compete with Arsenal and Chelsea. (Football Insider)
BBC
Tottenham 1-0 Man City: What Guardiola said
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola speaking to Match of the Day: "We started really well, they didn't cross halfway, or just once and we concede a goal, like happened two weeks ago. A well organised team, physical, we can't expect to create a lot of chances. When we lose balls in transitions it is more difficult.
SB Nation
5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Extraordinary Win Over Arsenal
The mood around Everton FC has been dramatically lifted thanks to an unlikely victory in Sean Dyche’s first game as manager. With high-flying Arsenal coming to town, it was all but given that the league-leaders would leave Goodison Park with all three points, but Dyche and his men had other plans.
BBC
Wales squad selector: Who would you pick for Wales' Six Nations trip to Scotland?
Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 12 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
BBC
New Leeds sighting of wanted man with half an ear
Police have renewed an appeal for a wanted man after "a reliable sighting" sparked a major search in Leeds. Officers received information in relation to Dale Poppleton, from Bradford, who is wanted in connection with a serious offence. Armed officers, supported by a National Police Air Service helicopter, were deployed...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Steve Clarke, Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, Dundee Utd
Scotland manager Steve Clarke wants the national team to leave Edinburgh's Oriam and use Lesser Hampden in Glasgow as their training base, starting with the week building up to the opening Euro 2024 qualifier against Cyprus on 25 March. (Sun) Rangers boss Michael Beale's comments about Celtic counterpart Ange Postecoglou...
BBC
Six Nations 2023: England 23-29 Scotland - Superb Scots retain Calcutta Cup at Twickenham
Tries: Malins 2, Genge; Pens: Farrell 2; Con: Farrell. Tries: Jones, Van der Merwe 2, White; Pen: Russell; Cons: Russell 3. Duhan van der Merwe's late try gave Scotland back-to-back wins at Twickenham for the first time, turning Calcutta Cup history on its head with a stunning Six Nations victory against a spirited England.
BBC
WSL relegation battle: Why February could be decisive month
The Women's Super League relegation battle is heating up and February could be a crucial month. The transfer window has closed, meaning clubs can no longer strengthen their squads before the end of the season and an exciting finale is in store in the WSL. Liverpool, Reading and Leicester City...
Yardbarker
Rodgers 'very pleased' as Leicester thump Aston Villa
Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers was delighted with their 4-2 win at Aston Villa. During a thrilling first half, Villa twice edged in front, via Ollie Watkins and a Harry Souttar own goal, but Leicester were up to the task of responding on both occasions, as James Maddison notched his first goal since the World Cup and Kelechi Iheanacho scored his second in as many games.
SkySports
Gillingham 1-0 Crawley: Shaun Williams nets winner to extend unbeaten run to four games
In-form Gillingham extended their unbeaten run to four games as veteran midfielder Shaun Williams scored the winner in a 1-0 victory over Crawley. Crawley picked up from where they left off in last week's victory over Salford, as Tom Fellows almost put them in front within 30 seconds when unmarked at the back post.
BBC
Guernsey FC boss Tony Vance seeing improvements in his side
Guernsey FC manager Tony Vance says he is seeing improvements in his side after their 2-1 loss at high flying Northwood on Saturday. Guernsey let in two first-half goals in quick succession at Isthmian League South Central's third-placed side. But they fought back after the break and had chances to...
BBC
Harry Kane: Tottenham striker overtakes Jimmy Greaves as Spurs' all-time top scorer
Harry Kane says he has got "plenty of goals to come" after moving ahead of Jimmy Greaves to become Tottenham Hotspur's all-time top scorer. The England captain scored his 267th goal for Spurs in the 1-0 defeat of Manchester City. Kane, 29, now wants to surpass Alan Shearer's all-time Premier...
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Warren Gatland 'not that disappointed' with display after Ireland loss
Wales head coach Warren Gatland said he was "not that disappointed" with his side's performance in the 34-10 Six Nations defeat by Ireland. Gatland's side were well beaten by the world's number one side in the first game of his second stint in charge. "At the end of the game...
Yardbarker
Nottingham Forest Want To Sign Manchester United Goalkeeper Permanently
Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson departed Old Trafford last summer on loan as he joined newly promoted Nottingham Forest. Henderson delivered an explosive interview about United which has swayed some fans against him. Henderson claims he was promised to become the new United number one last season but was second...
NBC Sports
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
Harry Kane and Tottenham Hotspur are names that go hand-in-hand for a generation of Premier League viewers, so how fitting that the English center forward has now scored more goals in a Spurs shirt than anyone in history?. Very. Kane, 29, fired Tottenham in front of Manchester City on Sunday...
Premier League duo eye summer move for Sunderland stopper
The outstanding performances of Anthony Patterson have not gone unnoticed.
Comments / 0