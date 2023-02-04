ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
haikubullyz
1d ago

Toyota is built by Japanese who create superior long lasting quality products while American production is based on greed and creates products for failure so they can bank on repairs

Disgustipated
1d ago

I’ve had five Toyota pickup trucks and a Landcruiser. The only repairs on any of these vehicles was one of the pickups needed the starter motor replaced. Two the pickups I bought used and sold a few years later for the same price that I paid for them. I’m a believer in Toyota. I bought an Audi and a Mercedes in the past decade and didn’t have any major problems I spent more on repairs on these two vehicles than all the Toyota products over a thirty year period.

nevereverrepublican
2d ago

I’m on my third Toyota four-wheel-drive. 300,000 miles on two of them. All with normal maintenance. Run like a tops never any problems. First to had the four-cylinder R22. That engine is bulletproof! This four wheeler I have the V6. Same story never any problems. This one I have yet to break 150,000 on.

