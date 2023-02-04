Toyota is built by Japanese who create superior long lasting quality products while American production is based on greed and creates products for failure so they can bank on repairs
I’ve had five Toyota pickup trucks and a Landcruiser. The only repairs on any of these vehicles was one of the pickups needed the starter motor replaced. Two the pickups I bought used and sold a few years later for the same price that I paid for them. I’m a believer in Toyota. I bought an Audi and a Mercedes in the past decade and didn’t have any major problems I spent more on repairs on these two vehicles than all the Toyota products over a thirty year period.
I’m on my third Toyota four-wheel-drive. 300,000 miles on two of them. All with normal maintenance. Run like a tops never any problems. First to had the four-cylinder R22. That engine is bulletproof! This four wheeler I have the V6. Same story never any problems. This one I have yet to break 150,000 on.
Related
The Most Reliable Compact SUV Isn’t a Honda or Toyota
Sales for Toyota’s Least Popular SUV Went From Bad to Worse
5 Toyotas With the Lowest 5-Year Maintenance
3 of the Best Used SUVs For Under $15,000 in 2023
Cheapest New Toyota Car Offers Serious Bang for Your Buck
Consumer Reports Finally Found a Pickup Truck It liked More Than the Honda Ridgeline
How Often To Change Synthetic Oil
Why Dealerships Now Want Older High-Mileage Used Cars
Here’s The Cheapest Full-Size 4WD Pickup Truck You Can Get in 2023
5 Used Cars with the Biggest Price Drops
Is This Chevrolet’s Ford Bronco Rival?
Why E-Fuels Could Stop Electric Cars In Their Tracks
Avoid Ford F-150 Pickups From These Years: Here’s Why
Man Found a Way to Convert Red Diesel to White Diesel, Reducing the Price of Diesel by Nearly 2X
This Is Why GM Is Launching a New Small Block V8
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
What Do the Letters GMC Stand For?
Is Ford in Serious Trouble?
If You Drive These Cars, You May Be Uninsurable for Reasons Out of Your Control
This Custom Harley-Davidson Sportster Is As Sexy As Swanky American Choppers
MotorBiscuit
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 73