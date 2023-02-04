Read full article on original website
Its going down…in the Owensboro mac and cheese throwdown!
Owensboro's Mac & Cheese throwdown is in full swing. Those who love the different cheesy noodles have a task in front of them.
The Most Romantic Restaurants in the Evansville – Owensboro Area
The most romantic day of the year is just days away, and if you have been hit with Cupid's arrow, you might be in search of some ideas on how to celebrate with your significant other. There any many places in the tristate to help make the lovey-dovey holiday memorable and fun. Break out the heart-shaped box of chocolates, and your bouquet of red roses and discover what the tristate has to offer for your Valentine's Day.
Feast Your Eyes on this Ultimate Breakfast Charcuterie Board from a Western KY Restaurant
Charcuterie boards seem to be all the rage these days. And, why wouldn't they be? It's all different types of delicious meats, cheeses, crackers, and fruit. I mean, what's not to love? They can be as big or small as you want, and some people who put them together can make them look like pieces of art that are almost too pretty to eat. Almost. But, as one western Kentucky restaurant is proving, a charcuterie board doesn't have to be fancy meats and cheeses.
Here’s the List of Winners of Disney on Ice Tickets in Evansville, IN
Disney on Ice: Into the Magic is skating into the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana February 16th through the 19th and, here at WBKR, we celebrated with YOUR chance to win tickets to the show. For the last couple of weeks, we have been giving folks the chance to sign up to win a family 4-pack of tickets to the show. We had 25 different sets of tickets up for grabs and guess what?
Southern Indiana Grocery Store Chain Selling a Dozen Eggs for $2
The price of eggs has been a hot topic over the past few months, jumping up 60% in over the past year. The higher prices have forced many people to ration what they have, be more selective on how they use them, or not buy them at all and search for other alternatives. While the average price of a dozen large eggs in southern Indiana is anywhere between $4 to $5, one grocery chain in the area is managing to keep the price at a reasonable level.
Valentine’s Day Themed Events Around the Evansville – Owensboro Area
Whether you are in a relationship or friendship or just need some self-love time, there are a lot of fun events coming up in the tri-state in honor of Valentine's Day!. Want to add your event? Email us right here. UPCOMING VALENTINE'S DAY 2023 EVENTS. Glass and Resin Valentine's Painting...
Crews respond to apartment fire in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Crews responded to reports of an apartment fire on Tippecanoe Drive in Evansville according to scanner traffic. Officials say the fire started on a mattress and was contained to the first floor and say no one was inside the building at the time. No injuries were reported. Officials say the fire […]
The World’s Largest Geocaching Event Will Happen in Owensboro in May
It's like a digital treasure hunt, and you can be a part of the biggest Geocaching event in the world this May. Before we get into this awesome event heading to Owensboro, we should first cover Geocaching, what is it? In the simplest of ways to describe it, Geocaching is basically a treasure hunt. You can use the GPS on your phone to track down a "Geocache" which is often times something small that you can write your name on, or just log that you were there.
buildingindiana.com
$5M Fitness Center Opening in Evansville
Crunch Franchise announced the upcoming Spring 2023 opening of Crunch Evansville, a $5 million, 35,000-square-foot fitness facility, with $1 million dollars’ worth of state-of-the-art equipment. Crunch Evansville is located in a newly renovated space at 306 N Green River Road, inside the Eastland Convince Center, previously occupied by Marshalls and is part of a 15 location expansion in the state of Indiana.
Mesker Park Zoo wants people to check for palm oil in their candy
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden wants people to check the label before they buy their Valentine candy. According to a spokesperson for the zoo, some well-known candy contains palm oil, which is one of the biggest factors for deforestation in some of the world’s most biodiverse forests. The zoo asks for people […]
Indiana’s Favorite Pizza Chain Might Shock You
Indiana is full of excellent pizza. It might not be what you'd expect when it comes to what was named the most popular pizza chain in the state. Who doesn't enjoy pizza? Whether it be hand-tossed, thin crust, or deep dish, no matter what toppings you prefer, there are always some delicious go-to pizzas here in Indiana. We have so many local pizza restaurants that might not get the love that they deserve. Honestly, that's where I believe you will find the best pizza in Indiana. That being said, we have a lot of great pizza chains scattered throughout the state that are favorites among Hoosiers. Recently, a study found the most popular pizza chain in each state, including Indiana. Any guesses as to what was the top pizza chain in the state?
John Mellencamp kicks off North American tour with Indiana shows
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Singer-songwriter and Indiana native John Mellencamp is kicking off a new North American tour with two shows in the Hoosier state. Mellencamp's "Live and In Person 2023" tour began Sunday, Feb. 5 with a show at the Indiana University Auditorium. He will perform another show at the same location Monday night at 8 p.m. before traveling to Jacksonville, Orlando, New Orleans, and Vancouver among several other stops on his tour.
Long Time Evansville, Indiana, Country Radio Personality is Leaving 99.5 WKDQ
Friday, 2/10/23 will be my last day on the air. After 15 years on the air at 99.5 WKDQ, I've decided to call it quits. Yep, it's time for Leslie Morgan to retire from the radio. It's been a helluva ride, and I've loved every single minute of every moment.
Visit Owensboro Unveils Big Changes for the 2023 Bar-B-Q Festival + New Marquee Event
Big changes are ahead for the popular International Bar-B-Q Festival in Owensboro, KY. The biggest change of all? It's not going to be called that anymore. The 2023 edition is going to have a brand-new name. It's called BBQ & Barrels and it's set for Friday, May 12th, and Saturday, May 13th in downtown Owensboro.
Owensboro lakes now brimming with Rainbow Trout
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — In Daviess County, lakes at Panther Creek Park and Yellow Creek Park were stocked with even more fish. Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources crews were at the lakes stocking them with 750 Rainbow Trout each. “It’s always a fun opportunity to catch a trout here at the park,” says […]
Speak one-on-one with CenterPoint officials
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Time is running out to speak one-one-one with CenterPoint Energy and EWSU officials. Starting with the last couple months of 2022, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke has been hosting Access to Service Fair events. People who have gone were able to speak with customer service representatives for both Evansville Water and Sewer Utility […]
wevv.com
Fire destroys Owensville funeral home
A fire in Owensville has displaced a prominent local business and destroyed a historic building. Around 1am on Sunday, firefighters from Owensville, Haubstadt, and Princeton were called to Holder Funeral Home on S Main Street in Owensville. The fire spread quickly in the over 100 year old building, damaging it beyond repair. While the loss of the building hurts the community, some are just glad there was no loss of life.
14news.com
Owensboro Police investigating roofie claims
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro police are investigating claims from people saying they may have been drugged while at an Owensboro bar. A facebook post from Friday was the first time the owners of Brasher’s Little Nashville in Owensboro heard from people who say they may have been drugged while at their bar. They say the news has already affected them.
WTVW
EPD: Drunk driver crashes into home on Elliot Street
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police department says a suspected drunk driver crashed their car into a building late Thursday night. According to a police report, officers were dispatched to an accident with injuries on the 1400 block of N. Elliot Street. Officers on scene say a car...
14news.com
EPD responds to multiple calls of shots fired
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Shell casings have been collected after Evansville police officers responded to several reports of shots fired. Police say all they found were shell casings while they were on scene. No one was injured and no houses or cars have been reported as damaged at this time.
