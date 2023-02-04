ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

The Spun

Cowboys news: Dallas names Brian Schottenheimer their new offensive coordinator

After parting ways with Kellen Moore, the decided to promote from within and hired Brian Schottenheimer as their next offensive coordinator. The team announced Schottenheimer’s hire on Saturday. He will serve as the team’s OC though he will not be calling plays. Team owner Jerry Jones said earlier this week that head coach Mike McCarthy would be the play-caller in the wake of Kellen Moore’s departure. The Cowboys and Moore parted ways a week ago and the Los Angeles Chargers quickly hired Moore to replace Joe Lombardi as their offensive coordinator.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Bobby Engram has interviewed twice for Ravens offensive coordinator

Bobby Engram left the Ravens coaching staff to become Wisconsin’s offensive coordinator last year, but he could return to Baltimore this offseason. Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com reports that Engram has interviewed with Ravens head coach John Harbaugh twice for the team’s offensive coordinator opening. The Ravens parted ways with Greg Roman after their playoff loss to the Bengals.
BALTIMORE, MD
chatsports.com

