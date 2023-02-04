Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Buffalo Area in New YorkJordan ArthurBuffalo, NY
Strong Earthquake Hits NY Following Seismic ActivityBridget MulroyBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Area Shaken by Early Morning EarthquakeHamza HayatBuffalo, NY
East Buffalo Small Business Working Capital Grant Program Offers $3 Million in GrantsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
travel from Buffalo to Toronto by busmaltaBuffalo, NY
Breaking: Cowboys Name New Offensive Coordinator For 2023 Season
The Cowboys have officially named their offensive coordinator for the 2023 season. It turns out Brian Schottenheimer will be in charge of the offense. Following the Cowboys' loss to the 49ers in the Divisional Round, they decided to part ways with Kellen Moore. He then became the offensive ...
Jets Reportedly Make Decision On Zach Wilson For 2023 Season
Zach Wilson's second season with the Jets was an utter nightmare. Not only did he lose his confidence, he lost his teammates' trust. Wilson completed just 54.5 percent of his passes for 1,688 yards with six touchdowns and seven interceptions. Mike White was undoubtedly the better quarterback ...
Look: Cowboys Getting Crushed For Saturday's Announcement
On Saturday afternoon, the Cowboys announced that Brian Schottenheimer will be their offensive coordinator next season. Schottenheimer was a consultant for the Cowboys this season. He'll replace Kellen Moore as the team's offensive coordinator. When it comes to having experience, ...
Cowboys 3 WR Targets in Free Agency: Would Chiefs Hardman Help Dak?
Wide receiver is one of the biggest needs for the Dallas Cowboys this offseason. Here are a trio of possible free agent helpers for Dak Prescott.
chatsports.com
Cowboys news: Dallas names Brian Schottenheimer their new offensive coordinator
After parting ways with Kellen Moore, the decided to promote from within and hired Brian Schottenheimer as their next offensive coordinator. The team announced Schottenheimer’s hire on Saturday. He will serve as the team’s OC though he will not be calling plays. Team owner Jerry Jones said earlier this week that head coach Mike McCarthy would be the play-caller in the wake of Kellen Moore’s departure. The Cowboys and Moore parted ways a week ago and the Los Angeles Chargers quickly hired Moore to replace Joe Lombardi as their offensive coordinator.
atozsports.com
Cowboys: 3 potential first-rounders that would take offense to next level
The Dallas Cowboys are turning their attention to the NFL Draft and free agency. With multiple players set to hit the open market, the Cowboys will need to be smart about how they fill holes on the roster. Dallas is undergoing some change on the offensive side of the ball....
NBC Sports
Bobby Engram has interviewed twice for Ravens offensive coordinator
Bobby Engram left the Ravens coaching staff to become Wisconsin’s offensive coordinator last year, but he could return to Baltimore this offseason. Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com reports that Engram has interviewed with Ravens head coach John Harbaugh twice for the team’s offensive coordinator opening. The Ravens parted ways with Greg Roman after their playoff loss to the Bengals.
Look: 3 Prominent Quarterbacks Jets Could Target In Offseason
The New York Jets are a team to watch in the quarterback market for this offseason. They can't rely on Mike White or Zach Wilson to start again next season and that has them going over their options, both in free agency and in the trade market. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, ...
Report: Patriots tight-ends coach Nick Caley leaves for Los Angeles Rams
It's reportedly the same position for Caley, just with a new team. Patriots tight-ends coach Nick Caley will join the Los Angeles Rams in the same role, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated’s MMQB. Caley, 40, has been with the Patriots since 2015 and is considered a “rising...
chatsports.com
The expected happened as the Cowboys added their new offensive coordinator.
When the Cowboys decided to mutually part ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, word quickly broke that head coach Mike McCarthy would be calling the plays moving forward. Still, the Cowboys would need to hire a new coordinator, someone to assist McCarthy in managing the offense on a daily basis.
