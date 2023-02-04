Read full article on original website
Golf Digest
The Pebble Beach Pro-Am continues to struggle with weak fields. So where does the tournament go from here?
PEBBLE BEACH — It was a nice day until it wasn’t, whipping winds off the Pacific arriving late and bending the flagsticks that once looked so inviting into yoga poses. If that sounds dramatic, talk to Will Gordon, who owned a share of the lead at eight under in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am when the gales arrived Thursday. Gordon did his best to get to the clubhouse with his card intact, but you can only do so much against forces beyond your control, and he finished bogey, bogey, triple. Even for a tournament infamous for its fickle weather, Gordon’s fate seemed cruel, a reminder that good things can get sticky, and in a hurry.
Golf.com
Use this swing tweak to stop chunking your wedges for good
Chunking pitches? Like most rec players, you’re probably playing the ball back in your stance and forward-pressing your hands. Looks cool, but all this setup does is make it easy to dig the leading edge of your wedge into the turf, causing the clunk. You’re all but eliminating the...
Golf.com
7 new game-improvement irons to stripe every shot | ClubTest 2023
Nearly every major equipment manufacturer has released their 2023 club lineup. Now the work begins. If you’re in the market for new irons, consider this guide a roadmap to tracking some potential options to complement your game. To be clear, the goal of this guide is to highlight clubs...
Golf.com
Jordan Spieth, an iconic par-3 and 40 mph winds? It was must-watch
Jordan Spieth was marching up to one of the world’s most iconic golf holes, and into a wind so healthy that it was testing the viability of the flagstick some 110 yards away, when the devil-may-care star said what you would think he would say. With one caveat. “Well,...
Golf.com
High handicappers focus way too much on this 1 thing, says Top 100 Teacher
It goes without saying that high handicappers have plenty of room for game improvement, but according to Top 100 Teacher Tina Tombs, there’s one thing that players spend way too much time focusing on: perfection. “High handicappers are way too focused on making every putt,” Tombs said at GOLF’s...
golfmagic.com
Dustin Johnson on Masters LIV dinner tension? "It has nothing to do with us"
Dustin Johnson has become the latest pro to offer his thoughts on how the LIV Golf League players will approach this year's past champions' dinner at the Masters. Jon Rahm initially set this discussion off when news filtered through that Augusta National was not banning the LIV Golf League players from the first major of 2023.
LIV Golf Takes Superstar From PGA Tour
One of the most insane stories in the world of sports over the last year has been the creation of the LIV Golf League, its poaching of players from the PGA Tour, as well as its first season in the summer and fall of 2022.
golfmagic.com
Report: "Signs of life" Tiger will make first PGA Tour start since car crash
Tiger Woods could potentially participate in his first official PGA Tour event since his 2021 car crash. According to @TWLegion, there are "signs of life" that 47-year-old Woods is ramping up his preparation for the Genesis Invitational at Riviera. That tournament takes place next week. Woods is actually the tournament...
Golf Digest
Johnny Miller: This was Ben Hogan's golf swing 'secret'
The story of Ben Hogan is well known to golf fans by now. Hogan struggled with a wicked duck hook, the byproduct of being a junior golfer trying to hit the ball far at any cost. That hook stuck around, though, and plagued the early part of his career—until he figured out how to negate it. That ruthless hook turned into a baby fade—and transformed Hogan into one of the best ball-strikers in golf history.
Golf Digest
Caddie for top PGA Tour Champions pro diagnosed with cancer
New Zealand’s Steven Alker, a long-time journeyman golfer, enjoyed a remarkable career renaissance on the PGA Tour Champions in 2022. The 52-year-old’s dream season included four wins and 18 top-10 finishes in 23 starts, which ultimately earned him the year-end Charles Schwab Cup. On the course, Alker shared...
Jim Nantz Loves Pebble Beach so Much That He Built a Replica of the Seventh Hole in His Backyard
Jim Nantz has worked in the broadcast booth at countless golf courses across the country, and he’s played at even more. The longtime CBS announcer knows the ins and outs of every golf course on the PGA Tour circuit, but he’s never found one as beautiful as Pebble Beach Golf Links.
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
To win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and it’s accompanying $1.62 million first-place prize money payout, you’re going to have to earn it. The fickle weather that often greets the Monterey Peninsula this time of year is, well, working its fickleness. Friday’s conditions weren’t bad enough to stop play but weren’t good enough to make you run out and book your next trip to the California coast. And there’s more of the same in the forecast for the weekend.
Golf Digest
The clubs Aaron Rodgers used at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
We’ll leave the handicap questioning (which always accompanies the amateur winner of the AT&T Pro-Am) to others, but a tip of the cap to Aaron Rodgers, who teamed with his pro partner Ben Silverman to win the pro-am portion of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at 26 under par for the 54 holes played. The pro-am team event was shortened to 54 after weather caused play to be postponed for the day on Saturday.
golfmagic.com
CONFIRMED: Rory McIlroy to headline PGA Tour's first full-field elevated event
Rory McIlroy will headline the PGA Tour's first full-field elevated event at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. World No.1 McIlroy, 33, will be joined by 22 of the top 25 players in the Official World Golf Ranking. The prize purse for the event is a whopping $20m, with $3.6m going...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour pro Billy Horschel makes LIV Golf League confession
LIV Golf League critic Billy Horschel has conceded it would be beneficial for the DP World Tour if they were to allow breakaway tour players to compete on the European-based circuit. Horschel has been consistently outspoken about LIV Golf for the better part of a year. The American, 36, previously...
GolfWRX
St. Andrews issue statement following uproar over drastic change to famous Swilcan Bridge
Golf fans love nothing more than tradition. Leaving aside the obvious change in tournament format by you-know-who, the internet constantly buzzes when changes are planned, particularly to the most famous of course layouts. In November, we reported on the finishing touches to ‘Azalea’ – Augusta’s famous 13th – a year...
Golf.com
What exactly are progressive grooves? | Fully Equipped mailbag
Welcome to another edition of the Fully Equipped mailbag, sponsored by Cleveland/Srixon Golf, an interactive GOLF.com series in which we field your hard-hitting gear questions. What’s the deal with progressive grooves, and how come my driver doesn’t have any grooves at all? – Artie B., Florida. Those...
Max Homa And Billy Horschel Latest To Join Woods And McIlroy's TGL
The duo join seven other players confirmed for the tech-focused league, which starts next January
Max Homa, Billy Horschel become latest signees to new 'Monday Night' golf league TGL
The holiday season is over but TMRW Sports, the tech-focused golf league headed by Tiger Woods and Rory Mcilroy, keeps sprinkling announcements of its signed players as if it’s still the 12 days of Christmas. The latest to join the fray: Max Homa and Billy Horschel. This marks nine...
golfmagic.com
St Andrews releases statement after golf fans RAGE at new-look Swilcan Bridge
Images emerged of the Swilcan Bridge at St Andrews over the weekend that raised the eyebrows of golf fans as the famous landmark looks to have had a makeover. As you can see in the image below posted by legendary golf commentator Ken Brown, the front and back of the bridge have been extended and part of the fairway has been replaced with stone.
