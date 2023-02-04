ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Golf.com

6 new blade and small cavity-back irons to shape shots with ease | ClubTest 2023

Nearly every major equipment manufacturer has released their 2023 club lineup. Now the work begins. If you’re in the market for new irons, consider this guide a roadmap to tracking some potential options to complement your game. To be clear, the goal of this guide is to highlight clubs...
Golf.com

Use this swing tweak to stop chunking your wedges for good

Chunking pitches? Like most rec players, you’re probably playing the ball back in your stance and forward-pressing your hands. Looks cool, but all this setup does is make it easy to dig the leading edge of your wedge into the turf, causing the clunk. You’re all but eliminating the...
Golf.com

Jordan Spieth, an iconic par-3 and 40 mph winds? It was must-watch

Jordan Spieth was marching up to one of the world’s most iconic golf holes, and into a wind so healthy that it was testing the viability of the flagstick some 110 yards away, when the devil-may-care star said what you would think he would say. With one caveat. “Well,...
Golf Digest

The Pebble Beach Pro-Am continues to struggle with weak fields. So where does the tournament go from here?

PEBBLE BEACH — It was a nice day until it wasn’t, whipping winds off the Pacific arriving late and bending the flagsticks that once looked so inviting into yoga poses. If that sounds dramatic, talk to Will Gordon, who owned a share of the lead at eight under in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am when the gales arrived Thursday. Gordon did his best to get to the clubhouse with his card intact, but you can only do so much against forces beyond your control, and he finished bogey, bogey, triple. Even for a tournament infamous for its fickle weather, Gordon’s fate seemed cruel, a reminder that good things can get sticky, and in a hurry.
PEBBLE BEACH, CA
OnlyHomers

NASCAR Star Tragically Dies

NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
Golf Digest

Caddie for top PGA Tour Champions pro diagnosed with cancer

New Zealand’s Steven Alker, a long-time journeyman golfer, enjoyed a remarkable career renaissance on the PGA Tour Champions in 2022. The 52-year-old’s dream season included four wins and 18 top-10 finishes in 23 starts, which ultimately earned him the year-end Charles Schwab Cup. On the course, Alker shared...
TEXAS STATE
golfmagic.com

Dustin Johnson on Masters LIV dinner tension? "It has nothing to do with us"

Dustin Johnson has become the latest pro to offer his thoughts on how the LIV Golf League players will approach this year's past champions' dinner at the Masters. Jon Rahm initially set this discussion off when news filtered through that Augusta National was not banning the LIV Golf League players from the first major of 2023.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why WM Phoenix Open fan favorite Phil Mickelson won't return to TPC Scottsdale, PGA Tour

For 30 years Phil Mickelson was a staple of the WM Phoenix Open. In fact, he was the Phoenix Open. Lefty made his debut at the PGA Tour’s annual Arizona desert stop in 1989 as an 18-year-old freshman at nearby Arizona State. As Mickelson evolved from a three-time NCAA champion to a six-time major champion and 45-time winner on Tour, the event at TPC Scottsdale grew with him and took a bit of his personality along for the ride.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Golf Digest

Johnny Miller: This was Ben Hogan's golf swing 'secret'

The story of Ben Hogan is well known to golf fans by now. Hogan struggled with a wicked duck hook, the byproduct of being a junior golfer trying to hit the ball far at any cost. That hook stuck around, though, and plagued the early part of his career—until he figured out how to negate it. That ruthless hook turned into a baby fade—and transformed Hogan into one of the best ball-strikers in golf history.
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

To win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and it’s accompanying $1.62 million first-place prize money payout, you’re going to have to earn it. The fickle weather that often greets the Monterey Peninsula this time of year is, well, working its fickleness. Friday’s conditions weren’t bad enough to stop play but weren’t good enough to make you run out and book your next trip to the California coast. And there’s more of the same in the forecast for the weekend.
PEBBLE BEACH, CA
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour pro Billy Horschel makes LIV Golf League confession

LIV Golf League critic Billy Horschel has conceded it would be beneficial for the DP World Tour if they were to allow breakaway tour players to compete on the European-based circuit. Horschel has been consistently outspoken about LIV Golf for the better part of a year. The American, 36, previously...
VIRGINIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Play suspended for remainder of Saturday at 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am due to wind conditions, tournament to conclude Monday

The windy conditions Saturday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am were just a bit too much. The PGA Tour blew the weather horn at 3:12 p.m. ET at Monterey Peninsula Country Club’s Shore Course and at 3:20 p.m. ET at Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Pebble Beach Golf Links because of wind conditions. That suspension was enough to prevent play for the remainder of the day, and it will restart at 8 a.m. PT (11 a.m. ET) on Sunday.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

These 15 golfers made the cut at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and will now miss WM Phoenix Open Monday qualifier, potential big payday

When Philip Knowles withdrew before the first round of the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, a spot opened up for Jonas Blixt. The 38-year-old Swede has only gotten into one PGA Tour event this season – he missed the cut at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship – so any chance to make a PGA Tour start is a good thing.
Golf.com

Netflix’s PGA Tour documentary delivers most on one thing: emotion

It’s fitting that the week we can officially start talking about Netflix’s PGA Tour documentary, titled “Full Swing,” is this week, when the Tour’s traveling circus arrives at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. No golf event has ever appealed to such a broad audience. They...

Comments / 0

Community Policy