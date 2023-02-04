Read full article on original website
Golf.com
6 new blade and small cavity-back irons to shape shots with ease | ClubTest 2023
Nearly every major equipment manufacturer has released their 2023 club lineup. Now the work begins. If you’re in the market for new irons, consider this guide a roadmap to tracking some potential options to complement your game. To be clear, the goal of this guide is to highlight clubs...
Golf.com
Use this swing tweak to stop chunking your wedges for good
Chunking pitches? Like most rec players, you’re probably playing the ball back in your stance and forward-pressing your hands. Looks cool, but all this setup does is make it easy to dig the leading edge of your wedge into the turf, causing the clunk. You’re all but eliminating the...
Golf.com
Jordan Spieth, an iconic par-3 and 40 mph winds? It was must-watch
Jordan Spieth was marching up to one of the world’s most iconic golf holes, and into a wind so healthy that it was testing the viability of the flagstick some 110 yards away, when the devil-may-care star said what you would think he would say. With one caveat. “Well,...
Golf.com
Tour Confidential: Pebble Beach’s lack of stars, Phil Mickelson’s year, Swilcan Bridge addition
Check in every week for the unfiltered opinions of our writers and editors as they break down the hottest topics in the sport, and join the conversation by tweeting us @golf_com. This week, we discuss the lack of stars at this week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Phil Mickelson’s year, the addition to the Swilcan Bridge, and more.
Golf Digest
Why a handful of tour pros who made the cut at Pebble Beach might turn out to regret it
You always want to make the cut in a PGA Tour event. But playing all four rounds at this week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am—where weather delays are keeping the tournament from ending as scheduled on Sunday night—actually comes with a possible downside, at least for 15 pros who had another tee time already planned for Monday.
Golf Digest
The Pebble Beach Pro-Am continues to struggle with weak fields. So where does the tournament go from here?
PEBBLE BEACH — It was a nice day until it wasn’t, whipping winds off the Pacific arriving late and bending the flagsticks that once looked so inviting into yoga poses. If that sounds dramatic, talk to Will Gordon, who owned a share of the lead at eight under in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am when the gales arrived Thursday. Gordon did his best to get to the clubhouse with his card intact, but you can only do so much against forces beyond your control, and he finished bogey, bogey, triple. Even for a tournament infamous for its fickle weather, Gordon’s fate seemed cruel, a reminder that good things can get sticky, and in a hurry.
Golf Digest
Caddie for top PGA Tour Champions pro diagnosed with cancer
New Zealand’s Steven Alker, a long-time journeyman golfer, enjoyed a remarkable career renaissance on the PGA Tour Champions in 2022. The 52-year-old’s dream season included four wins and 18 top-10 finishes in 23 starts, which ultimately earned him the year-end Charles Schwab Cup. On the course, Alker shared...
golfmagic.com
Dustin Johnson on Masters LIV dinner tension? "It has nothing to do with us"
Dustin Johnson has become the latest pro to offer his thoughts on how the LIV Golf League players will approach this year's past champions' dinner at the Masters. Jon Rahm initially set this discussion off when news filtered through that Augusta National was not banning the LIV Golf League players from the first major of 2023.
Why WM Phoenix Open fan favorite Phil Mickelson won't return to TPC Scottsdale, PGA Tour
For 30 years Phil Mickelson was a staple of the WM Phoenix Open. In fact, he was the Phoenix Open. Lefty made his debut at the PGA Tour’s annual Arizona desert stop in 1989 as an 18-year-old freshman at nearby Arizona State. As Mickelson evolved from a three-time NCAA champion to a six-time major champion and 45-time winner on Tour, the event at TPC Scottsdale grew with him and took a bit of his personality along for the ride.
Jim Nantz Loves Pebble Beach so Much That He Built a Replica of the Seventh Hole in His Backyard
Jim Nantz has worked in the broadcast booth at countless golf courses across the country, and he’s played at even more. The longtime CBS announcer knows the ins and outs of every golf course on the PGA Tour circuit, but he’s never found one as beautiful as Pebble Beach Golf Links.
Golf Digest
Johnny Miller: This was Ben Hogan's golf swing 'secret'
The story of Ben Hogan is well known to golf fans by now. Hogan struggled with a wicked duck hook, the byproduct of being a junior golfer trying to hit the ball far at any cost. That hook stuck around, though, and plagued the early part of his career—until he figured out how to negate it. That ruthless hook turned into a baby fade—and transformed Hogan into one of the best ball-strikers in golf history.
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
To win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and it’s accompanying $1.62 million first-place prize money payout, you’re going to have to earn it. The fickle weather that often greets the Monterey Peninsula this time of year is, well, working its fickleness. Friday’s conditions weren’t bad enough to stop play but weren’t good enough to make you run out and book your next trip to the California coast. And there’s more of the same in the forecast for the weekend.
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour pro Billy Horschel makes LIV Golf League confession
LIV Golf League critic Billy Horschel has conceded it would be beneficial for the DP World Tour if they were to allow breakaway tour players to compete on the European-based circuit. Horschel has been consistently outspoken about LIV Golf for the better part of a year. The American, 36, previously...
Play suspended for remainder of Saturday at 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am due to wind conditions, tournament to conclude Monday
The windy conditions Saturday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am were just a bit too much. The PGA Tour blew the weather horn at 3:12 p.m. ET at Monterey Peninsula Country Club’s Shore Course and at 3:20 p.m. ET at Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Pebble Beach Golf Links because of wind conditions. That suspension was enough to prevent play for the remainder of the day, and it will restart at 8 a.m. PT (11 a.m. ET) on Sunday.
golfmagic.com
CONFIRMED: Rory McIlroy to headline PGA Tour's first full-field elevated event
Rory McIlroy will headline the PGA Tour's first full-field elevated event at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. World No.1 McIlroy, 33, will be joined by 22 of the top 25 players in the Official World Golf Ranking. The prize purse for the event is a whopping $20m, with $3.6m going...
These 15 golfers made the cut at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and will now miss WM Phoenix Open Monday qualifier, potential big payday
When Philip Knowles withdrew before the first round of the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, a spot opened up for Jonas Blixt. The 38-year-old Swede has only gotten into one PGA Tour event this season – he missed the cut at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship – so any chance to make a PGA Tour start is a good thing.
Golf.com
High handicappers focus way too much on this 1 thing, says Top 100 Teacher
It goes without saying that high handicappers have plenty of room for game improvement, but according to Top 100 Teacher Tina Tombs, there’s one thing that players spend way too much time focusing on: perfection. “High handicappers are way too focused on making every putt,” Tombs said at GOLF’s...
Max Homa And Billy Horschel Latest To Join Woods And McIlroy's TGL
The duo join seven other players confirmed for the tech-focused league, which starts next January
Golf.com
Netflix’s PGA Tour documentary delivers most on one thing: emotion
It’s fitting that the week we can officially start talking about Netflix’s PGA Tour documentary, titled “Full Swing,” is this week, when the Tour’s traveling circus arrives at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. No golf event has ever appealed to such a broad audience. They...
