Hitters Are Happy About Shift Limits (But), the First Base Mix of Playing Time, Early 20th Century Cubs Uniforms Are Great, and Other Cubs Bullets

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy familiesMark StarChicago, IL
Chicago to provide financial assistance to workers and undocumented immigrantsUSA DiarioChicago, IL
Free Agents and Top Draft Picks Line Up Nicely with Bears' NeedsLarry E LambertChicago, IL
Related
Chicago Cubs' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup, Pitching Rotation, Bullpen
Here's a look at our projected starting lineup, pitching rotation and bullpen for the Cubs in 2023.
MLB Insider Pegs Cubs For Biggest Jump in 2023
An MLB Network insider has pegged the Chicago Cubs as the team that could make the biggest jump in the National League Central during the 2023 MLB season.
chatsports.com
Ex-Cub Jason Heyward grows his Chicago legacy through baseball academy at new North Austin Center
Former Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward was one of a handful of people left on North Austin Center’s expansive indoor turf field an hour after the ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, taking pictures with a group of patient fans and giving one last interview about his baseball academy, which is an integral part of the center’s sports programming.
Cubs GM Hoyer Sheds Light on the Franchise Ahead of 2023 Season
In a recent podcast interview, Chicago Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer opens up on the offseason and what comes next for the franchise.
Yardbarker
Report: Chicago Bulls working for major trade deal with important player before the deadline
The Chicago Bulls are shopping one of their best players before the trade deadline, according to a new report. The Bulls have struggled during the first part of the season. They’re currently 9th in the Eastern Conference standings. That’s good enough to make the Play-In round, but not where the Bulls should be.
Cubs Top Prospect Invited to MLB Spring Training
Chicago Cubs top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong has just been invited to MLB Spring Training.
Cubs Hitters Happy With New Rules Implemented by MLB
Many of the Chicago Cubs left-handed hitters are happy about the new shift rules that are being implemented by MLB.
MLB
What to know about Brewers Spring Training
MILWAUKEE -- After housing a handful of Phoenix-area locals and rehabbing players all winter, American Family Fields of Phoenix is about to get much more crowded. The Brewers open Spring Training next week, marking the start of their bid to begin a new streak of postseason appearances after missing the cut in 2022 for the first time in five years. Among the topics we’ll cover are GM Matt Arnold’s first camp at the helm, manager Craig Counsell heading into a contract year, how organizational newcomers like Jesse Winker will fit and what impact will come from a crop of high-ceiling rookies led by Garrett Mitchell.
Cubs Sign Taylor to Minor League Deal
The Chicago Cubs have added a right-handed pitcher to their farm system with Curtis Taylor.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs historical sleuthing: 1947 edition
The info that came with this photo is titled “Cubs in first place 1947” and says:. Cubs legend Phil Cavarretta slides hard on a stolen base attempt at Wrigley Field during the 1947 season. At the bottom of the link is the original newspaper photo this came from,...
NBC Sports
Report: Giants add Piscotty to camp competition in outfield
In search of more outfield depth, the Giants reportedly have turned to a veteran with long-running Bay Area ties. The Giants and free agent Stephen Piscotty agreed to a minor league contract with an invite to big league camp, Robert Murray of FanSided reported Monday morning. Piscotty will earn $1 million if he's on the big league roster this season.
Watch the St. Louis Cardinals Trucks Leaving for Spring Training
It's not Spring...yet. But, one of the signs that it isn't far off just happened today. Video shows the St. Louis Cardinals trucks leaving St. Louis and heading to Florida for spring training. The St. Louis Cardinals shared this happy moment on their Facebook page this afternoon. It's Fredbird directing...
When Cubs pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training
That means it's about that time for pitchers and catchers to start packing their bags. They'll soon be the first to report to their team's spring training facilities in Arizona. Here are the dates for when Cubs pitchers and catchers arrive, followed by the date for position players. When do...
Bears could have interesting strategy with No. 1 overall pick
The Chicago Bears and GM Ryan Poles may employ an interesting strategy with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The post Bears could have interesting strategy with No. 1 overall pick appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Morel Key Utility Piece For Cubs
The Chicago Cubs will see major benefit from utility player Christopher Morel.
atozsports.com
National media outlet names the top free agent the Bears need to target this offseason
CBS Sports recently named the top free agent that each NFL team should target this offseason and they went with a solid option for the Chicago Bears. Jordan Dajani, an NFL writer for CBS Sports, thinks the Bears should target San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey. From CBS Sports:
Comments / 0