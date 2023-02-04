ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salon

“I will not support this charade”: Kevin McCarthy bleeding GOP support to kick Dems off committees

Some House Republicans on Tuesday pushed back on Speaker Kevin McCarthy's, R-Calif., decision to refuse to seat certain Democrats on committees. McCarthy formally blocked Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., from continuing to serve on the House Intelligence Committee, which he can do unilaterally, and is expected to hold a floor vote to boot Rep. Ilham Omar, D-Minn., off the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
AOL Corp

Senators eye Social Security reforms as some in House GOP consider cuts

Some senators are eyeing a divided Congress as an opportunity to tackle reforms to Social Security, as the program faces significant solvency issues in little more than a decade. Changes to Social Security are a perpetually heavy lift for Congress, but they’ve gained traction as some House Republicans float cuts...
WASHINGTON STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Democrats Trying To Add New State

D.C. statehood has been a topic of controversy for several years in American politics, as Democrats have continued to try and put forward the measure, arguing that the nearly 700,000 people that life there are entitled to a voice in Congress, whereas Republicans argue that the move to add the District of Columbia as a state is only to add another blue vote to the table.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

White House calls House GOP removal of Omar from committee a ‘political stunt’

The White House on Thursday bashed House Republicans for voting to kick Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) off the Foreign Affairs Committee over her past comments about Israel, calling it a “political stunt.” “What we believe is Congresswoman Omar is a highly respected member of Congress. She has apologized for her comments she made in the…
South Dakota Searchlight

Democrats in Congress condemn Biden administration expansion of Title 42

WASHINGTON — Nearly 80 Democratic members of Congress sent a letter to the White House expressing their “great concern” that the Biden administration is walking back on its promise to restore migrants’ access to asylum. In the letter, they also condemned the administration’s expansion of a controversial policy that immediately turns away migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, […] The post Democrats in Congress condemn Biden administration expansion of Title 42 appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Spanberger: Congress must separate issues of immigration, border security

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) on Thursday said Congress needs to decouple the issues of immigration and border security to make any progress legislatively. Speaking on “What America’s Thinking,” the moderate Democrat representing a swing district recognized the challenges of pursuing legislative solutions for polarizing issues. “My job is to try and pull something together and…

