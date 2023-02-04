Read full article on original website
House Speaker McCarthy Shoots Down Republican Bill To Abolish IRS, Eliminate US Income Tax
House Republicans will reportedly not get the chance to vote on the Fair Tax Act, a bill introduced by Rep. Earl L. “Buddy” Carter (R-GA) and intended to eliminate the Internal Revenue Service along with all personal and corporate income taxes, the death tax, gift taxes and payroll taxes.
Senate Republican leaders introduce bills restricting Biden's SPR authority as WH threatens veto
The top Republican on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee introduced bills Tuesday that would curb President Biden's authority over the nation's oil stockpiles.
86 House Democrats voted against a GOP-proposed resolution 'denouncing the horrors of socialism'
The resolution, sponsored by Cuban-American Republican Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, was met with eye-rolls from many in the Democratic Party.
AOC among Democrats rumored to be preparing primary challenge to Sen. Gillibrand: Report
As Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) prepares for her second reelection bid, the New York Democrat could face a number of primary challengers from other members of her party, according to reports.
“I will not support this charade”: Kevin McCarthy bleeding GOP support to kick Dems off committees
Some House Republicans on Tuesday pushed back on Speaker Kevin McCarthy's, R-Calif., decision to refuse to seat certain Democrats on committees. McCarthy formally blocked Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., from continuing to serve on the House Intelligence Committee, which he can do unilaterally, and is expected to hold a floor vote to boot Rep. Ilham Omar, D-Minn., off the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
Don't tell anyone, but Democrats and Republicans agree on fixing Congress and have even been working on it
House Republicans who blocked Kevin McCarthy’s ascension to the speakership repeated a mantra during the four-day leadership fight that ended after several rounds of dealmaking: Congress is “broken,” they said. It can sound like a talking point, one that’s been recycled year after year to bash the...
Republicans quash Democratic ban on carrying guns in a congressional committee room
The House Natural Resources Committee's first meeting of the year turned heated Wednesday when a Democratic member offered an amendment that would prohibit lawmakers from carrying guns in its hearing room. Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif., said he was proposing the "sadly necessary" amendment because it's a "major issue of safety...
House Republican sounds the alarm on Kevin McCarthy’s MAGA giveaway: “What backroom deals were cut?”
Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., on Sunday raised concerns about potential "backroom deals" cut by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to secure enough party support to win his election. McCarthy secured the support of most of the 20 Republicans that had opposed his speaker bid on Friday, finally winning his long-coveted...
Senators eye Social Security reforms as some in House GOP consider cuts
Some senators are eyeing a divided Congress as an opportunity to tackle reforms to Social Security, as the program faces significant solvency issues in little more than a decade. Changes to Social Security are a perpetually heavy lift for Congress, but they’ve gained traction as some House Republicans float cuts...
Democrats Trying To Add New State
D.C. statehood has been a topic of controversy for several years in American politics, as Democrats have continued to try and put forward the measure, arguing that the nearly 700,000 people that life there are entitled to a voice in Congress, whereas Republicans argue that the move to add the District of Columbia as a state is only to add another blue vote to the table.
Democrats And Republicans Agree: Minting A $1 Trillion Coin Isn’t A Serious Idea
“I haven’t heard any plausible case for that,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said of a proposed scheme to stave off a calamitous debt default.
House Democrats have already found something to love about Kevin McCarthy's Republican-led House
Last week, lawmakers offered amendments to legislation on the House floor for the first time since May 2016. Democrats say they're into it.
Trillion-dollar coin, 14th Amendment: Dems, academics float radical options for Biden in debt ceiling standoff
Democrats in Congress and liberal academics are pushing ideas to address the debt ceiling without needing to hear Republicans' concerns.
NY Republicans blast Democrat governor's housing plan as 'radical' power grab: 'Dangerous precedent'
Republicans in New York are pushing back against a plan from Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul that would require towns to build more affordable housing over the next few years.
White House calls House GOP removal of Omar from committee a ‘political stunt’
The White House on Thursday bashed House Republicans for voting to kick Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) off the Foreign Affairs Committee over her past comments about Israel, calling it a “political stunt.” “What we believe is Congresswoman Omar is a highly respected member of Congress. She has apologized for her comments she made in the…
Democrats in Congress condemn Biden administration expansion of Title 42
WASHINGTON — Nearly 80 Democratic members of Congress sent a letter to the White House expressing their “great concern” that the Biden administration is walking back on its promise to restore migrants’ access to asylum. In the letter, they also condemned the administration’s expansion of a controversial policy that immediately turns away migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, […] The post Democrats in Congress condemn Biden administration expansion of Title 42 appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
House GOP's Committee Purge Continues as Another Democrat Member Pushed Out
Representative Ilhan Omar became the third Democrat to be stripped of her committee assignment since Republicans took back the House.
Spanberger: Congress must separate issues of immigration, border security
Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) on Thursday said Congress needs to decouple the issues of immigration and border security to make any progress legislatively. Speaking on “What America’s Thinking,” the moderate Democrat representing a swing district recognized the challenges of pursuing legislative solutions for polarizing issues. “My job is to try and pull something together and…
Congressman Hudson: House Republicans like me are ready to deliver on our promises | Opinion
A GOP Congressman from NC says he his House colleagues are working to hold the Biden administration accountable.
Over half of the House GOP and nearly all Senate Republicans signed briefs urging the Supreme Court to block Biden's student-loan forgiveness
On Friday, 128 of the 222 House Republicans, and 43 GOP senators, signed amicus briefs urging the Supreme Court to block student-debt cancellation.
