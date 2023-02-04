Read full article on original website
Arizona 3, Minnesota 2
Second Period_1, Minnesota, Kaprizov 28 (Addison, Zuccarello), 3:39. 2, Arizona, Chychrun 6 (Hayton, Keller), 9:26 (pp). Third Period_3, Minnesota, Brodin 2 (Hartman, Eriksson Ek), 1:40. 4, Arizona, Chychrun 7 (Valimaki, Maccelli), 9:35. 5, Arizona, McBain 7 (Nemeth, Fischer), 13:13. Shots on Goal_Minnesota 5-14-16_35. Arizona 14-7-15_36. Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 4;...
BC-BKH-West Virginia girls Basketball poll
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:. Others receiving votes: Bridgeport 3, John Marshall 3. Class AAA. 1. North Marion (6)19-1942. 2. Wayne (3)18-1891. 3. Ripley (1)18-1863. 4. East Fairmont18-2714. 5. Robert C. Byrd12-4527. (tie) Philip...
Green Bay 80, Milwaukee 79, OT
GREEN BAY (3-22) Cummings 2-8 0-1 5, Meyer 1-4 5-6 7, Tucker 7-15 2-2 20, Wade 3-6 1-2 10, Zeigler 6-15 2-2 18, Heffner 6-13 2-3 17, Jenkins 1-5 0-0 3, Rose 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-66 12-16 80. MILWAUKEE (16-8) Rand 1-2 1-2 3, Browning 7-15 1-3 15, Jamison...
Cleveland 114, Washington 91
CLEVELAND (114) E.Mobley 7-13 2-3 16, Okoro 4-6 2-3 12, Allen 10-13 3-4 23, Garland 9-15 0-2 23, Mitchell 8-16 2-2 21, Diakite 0-1 0-0 0, I.Mobley 0-0 0-0 0, Osman 1-5 0-0 3, Stevens 1-2 0-0 2, Wade 0-0 0-0 0, Lopez 0-0 2-2 2, LeVert 3-5 3-4 10, Neto 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 44-78 14-20 114.
Miami 81, Duke 59
DUKE (17-7) Mitchell 2-8 1-1 5, Filipowski 4-12 0-0 9, Lively 5-6 1-2 11, Proctor 1-5 0-0 3, Roach 3-8 3-3 10, Grandison 0-3 2-2 2, Young 5-6 1-2 11, Blakes 1-4 2-3 5, Schutt 1-2 0-0 3, Reeves 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 10-13 59. MIAMI (19-5) Omier 6-11...
NHL
Minnesota Wild Announces Hockey Talks Program on February 15
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The National Hockey League's (NHL) Minnesota Wild today announced the team will host its second annual Hockey Talks program on Wednesday, February 15 when it hosts the Colorado Avalanche at 8:30 p.m. Hockey Talks is a program that was inspired by Rick Rypien, former Vancouver Canucks...
Chicago 128, San Antonio 104
SAN ANTONIO (104) Bates-Diop 3-5 2-2 9, K.Johnson 8-12 5-5 21, Poeltl 6-11 2-3 14, Branham 6-18 0-0 15, Richardson 5-14 0-0 11, Barlow 1-2 2-2 4, McDermott 2-7 0-0 6, Roby 3-6 2-2 8, Collins 3-8 2-2 8, S.Johnson 1-1 1-1 3, Wesley 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 40-90 16-17 104.
northernnewsnow.com
No. 2 Hermantown shuts out Totino-Grace 7-0
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday afternoon, the No. 2 Hawks hosted Totino-Grace. The 7-0 win for the Hawks extends their win streak to six. Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.
Monday's Transactions
TEXAS RANGERS — Named Ian Kinsler special assistant to the general manager. NEW YORK METS — Claimed RHP Sam Coonrod off waivers from Philadelphia. Designated OF Khalil Lee for assignment. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with OF Victor Robles on a one-year contract. Minor League Baseball.
Sacramento 140, Houston 120
SACRAMENTO (140) Barnes 3-9 3-3 9, Murray 11-17 0-0 30, Sabonis 7-10 2-2 17, Fox 5-12 6-9 16, Huerter 7-12 0-0 16, Lyles 6-7 0-0 14, Metu 2-3 0-0 4, Burton 0-1 0-0 0, Len 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 1-2 0-0 3, Dellavedova 0-0 0-0 0, Ellis 2-2 0-0 6, Mitchell 2-2 0-0 5, Monk 6-12 4-4 20. Totals 52-89 15-18 140.
Timberwolves sign 15 Twin Cities youth for "Jr. Timberwolves Dream Team"
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves partnered with UnitedHealthCare and Twin Cities Big Brothers Big Sisters to sign 15 honorary kids to the "Jr. Wolves Dream Team." The event held at Mayo Clinic Square allowed 15 kids from around the Twin Cities the opportunity to spend time with the Wolves players and coaching staff.
Saturday Scoreboard – Feburary 4
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on this Saturday here: MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SDSU 90, NDSU 85UND 86, USD 72 WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLSDSU 82, NDSU 54UND 83, USD 66 SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALLBeresford 63, Alcester-Hudson 46 Brandon Valley 51, Rapid City Stevens 43 Brookings 59, Douglas 27 Burke 62, […]
