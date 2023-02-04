ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Arizona 3, Minnesota 2

Second Period_1, Minnesota, Kaprizov 28 (Addison, Zuccarello), 3:39. 2, Arizona, Chychrun 6 (Hayton, Keller), 9:26 (pp). Third Period_3, Minnesota, Brodin 2 (Hartman, Eriksson Ek), 1:40. 4, Arizona, Chychrun 7 (Valimaki, Maccelli), 9:35. 5, Arizona, McBain 7 (Nemeth, Fischer), 13:13. Shots on Goal_Minnesota 5-14-16_35. Arizona 14-7-15_36. Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 4;...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
BC-BKH-West Virginia girls Basketball poll

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:. Others receiving votes: Bridgeport 3, John Marshall 3. Class AAA. 1. North Marion (6)19-1942. 2. Wayne (3)18-1891. 3. Ripley (1)18-1863. 4. East Fairmont18-2714. 5. Robert C. Byrd12-4527. (tie) Philip...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Green Bay 80, Milwaukee 79, OT

GREEN BAY (3-22) Cummings 2-8 0-1 5, Meyer 1-4 5-6 7, Tucker 7-15 2-2 20, Wade 3-6 1-2 10, Zeigler 6-15 2-2 18, Heffner 6-13 2-3 17, Jenkins 1-5 0-0 3, Rose 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-66 12-16 80. MILWAUKEE (16-8) Rand 1-2 1-2 3, Browning 7-15 1-3 15, Jamison...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Cleveland 114, Washington 91

CLEVELAND (114) E.Mobley 7-13 2-3 16, Okoro 4-6 2-3 12, Allen 10-13 3-4 23, Garland 9-15 0-2 23, Mitchell 8-16 2-2 21, Diakite 0-1 0-0 0, I.Mobley 0-0 0-0 0, Osman 1-5 0-0 3, Stevens 1-2 0-0 2, Wade 0-0 0-0 0, Lopez 0-0 2-2 2, LeVert 3-5 3-4 10, Neto 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 44-78 14-20 114.
CLEVELAND, OH
Miami 81, Duke 59

DUKE (17-7) Mitchell 2-8 1-1 5, Filipowski 4-12 0-0 9, Lively 5-6 1-2 11, Proctor 1-5 0-0 3, Roach 3-8 3-3 10, Grandison 0-3 2-2 2, Young 5-6 1-2 11, Blakes 1-4 2-3 5, Schutt 1-2 0-0 3, Reeves 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 10-13 59. MIAMI (19-5) Omier 6-11...
MIAMI, FL
NHL

Minnesota Wild Announces Hockey Talks Program on February 15

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The National Hockey League's (NHL) Minnesota Wild today announced the team will host its second annual Hockey Talks program on Wednesday, February 15 when it hosts the Colorado Avalanche at 8:30 p.m. Hockey Talks is a program that was inspired by Rick Rypien, former Vancouver Canucks...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Chicago 128, San Antonio 104

SAN ANTONIO (104) Bates-Diop 3-5 2-2 9, K.Johnson 8-12 5-5 21, Poeltl 6-11 2-3 14, Branham 6-18 0-0 15, Richardson 5-14 0-0 11, Barlow 1-2 2-2 4, McDermott 2-7 0-0 6, Roby 3-6 2-2 8, Collins 3-8 2-2 8, S.Johnson 1-1 1-1 3, Wesley 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 40-90 16-17 104.
CHICAGO, IL
No. 2 Hermantown shuts out Totino-Grace 7-0

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday afternoon, the No. 2 Hawks hosted Totino-Grace. The 7-0 win for the Hawks extends their win streak to six. Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.
HERMANTOWN, MN
Monday's Transactions

TEXAS RANGERS — Named Ian Kinsler special assistant to the general manager. NEW YORK METS — Claimed RHP Sam Coonrod off waivers from Philadelphia. Designated OF Khalil Lee for assignment. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with OF Victor Robles on a one-year contract. Minor League Baseball.
Sacramento 140, Houston 120

SACRAMENTO (140) Barnes 3-9 3-3 9, Murray 11-17 0-0 30, Sabonis 7-10 2-2 17, Fox 5-12 6-9 16, Huerter 7-12 0-0 16, Lyles 6-7 0-0 14, Metu 2-3 0-0 4, Burton 0-1 0-0 0, Len 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 1-2 0-0 3, Dellavedova 0-0 0-0 0, Ellis 2-2 0-0 6, Mitchell 2-2 0-0 5, Monk 6-12 4-4 20. Totals 52-89 15-18 140.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KELOLAND

Saturday Scoreboard – Feburary 4

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on this Saturday here: MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SDSU 90, NDSU 85UND 86, USD 72 WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLSDSU 82, NDSU 54UND 83, USD 66 SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALLBeresford 63, Alcester-Hudson 46 Brandon Valley 51, Rapid City Stevens 43 Brookings 59, Douglas 27 Burke 62, […]
KANSAS STATE

