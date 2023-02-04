ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Not Just Brushing: 10 Ways to Start Caring for Baby Teeth

By Cara Murez
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dulFO_0kcWf1MI00

SATURDAY, Feb. 4, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Even the tiniest teeth can decay, which is why it’s important to take care of them.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Experts learn how brushing your teeth affects your brain

Looking after your teeth also takes care of the brain, experts have found. Researchers learnt that adults genetically prone to poor oral health may be more likely to show signs of declining brain well-being than those with healthy teeth and gums. And early treatment of dental issues may lead to significant brain health benefits, according to the findings.Previous studies have shown that gum disease, missing teeth and other signs of poor oral health, as well as poor brushing habits and lack of plaque removal, increase the risk of a stroke.Research has also found that gum disease and other oral...
Lefty Graves

School bully meets his match when another student puts hair remover cream in his shampoo

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. High school can be challenging for any teen. My friends and I were no exception. One afternoon the school bully, who also happened to be one of the jocks, showed up in class with bits of his hair falling out. Naturally, he was concerned as most of his self-image relied upon his hair; he was always combing to show off for the girls.
verywellhealth.com

What Is the Golo Diet?

The Golo diet is a weight loss diet. People on the Golo diet are encouraged to restrict calories to 1,300 to 1,500 per day and eat nutritionally-dense whole foods while avoiding processed foods and adding 15 minutes of daily exercise to their lifestyle. Part of the diet also includes taking a nutritional supplement called Release made by the diet maker.
Anna S.

Wrinkles around mouth and lips- Dermatologist approved facial care.

Vertical lip lines, nasolabial folds, and mesolabial folds are the three most prevalent forms of lines that develop around the mouth area. Due to the loss of soft tissue and fat, the volume of the face decreases, resulting in these folds. As we become older, our skin's quality tends to decline generally.
Cheryl E Preston

Saltine Crackers might be good for what is ailing you

Sometimes in life, it can be something simple that makes all the difference like drinking more water to prevent urinary tract infections or eating more veggies and fruits to increase fiber intake. These simple choices may save money from being spent on prescription meds and a doctor or hospital visit. There is one inexpensive food product that is found in most homes that may be the answer for some things that cause you discomfort and it's saltine crackers AKA soda crackers.
TODAY.com

At 900 pounds, she would die without weight-loss surgery. Only 1 doctor agreed to do it

By the time Katie Peterson’s weight reached 900 pounds, she knew her very life depended on getting bariatric surgery. She was barely able to breathe, let alone walk. As her weight kept rising, she spent two years confined to her home, needing help to get out of bed or walk to the bathroom. Going to a doctor’s appointment required an ambulance crew and volunteer firefighters to lift her out of the house.
LUSK, WY
Comfy, Safe Couch

"I would choke my kids and bite them when angry to discipline them." An elderly man grieves lost family relationships

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. "I live with my sister because I don't have much strength to take care of myself. My children no longer come to see me and don't want anything to do with me. When they expressed how I treated them poorly as kids, I dismissed them and told them never to talk to me. I was a no-nonsense father who would choke her kids or even bite them when angry to discipline them."
The Weather Channel

Eye Drops Recalled After Being Linked To Infections, Vision Loss, 1 Death

The eye drops were linked to drug-resistant infections in 12 states. At least 55 people were infected. Five people lost their eyesight, and one person died. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. Eye drops linked to an...
UTAH STATE
Well+Good

Drinking Lemon Water with Baking Soda for Digestive Health Is Way Overhyped, Says a Dietitian

Baking soda, a.k.a. sodium bicarbonate, is a common baking ingredient because it reacts quickly by producing bubbles when exposed to a liquid and an acid—this is how baking soda leavens foods. “Baking soda is also a key ingredient in many over-the-counter antacids because it’s alkaline; it reduces stomach acid by neutralizing the acid in your gut with its higher—more basic—pH,” says Bianca Tamburello, RDN, a nutrition marketing specialist at FRESH Communications. “This is how antacids, and even baking soda alone, can lessen indigestion and heartburn.”
Health

Timing of Meals for Diabetes

When it comes to diabetes, it’s not just what you eat that’s important in controlling your blood sugar, but also when you eat.
CNBC

An 81-year-old brain doctor's 7 'hard rules' for keeping your memory 'sharp as a whip'

Like any other part of your body, your brain needs daily exercise. Neglecting your brain health can make you vulnerable to degenerative brain diseases like Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia. As a neuroscientist, I've spent decades guiding patients with memory problems through brain-enhancing habits and exercises — many of...
CNET

If You're Flossing Your Teeth After Brushing, You're Doing It Wrong

We get it. It's hard to switch up our habits. Especially if we've been doing something a certain way for years. For instance, there's advice that you shouldn't rinse your teeth with water after brushing. And now another new dental hygiene tip that's circulating across TikTok says you should floss your teeth before you brush them.
Prevention

How to Avoid Age-Related Weight Gain, According to Doctors

Slow, subtle weight gain is common as we age, influenced by a number of factors including genetics, poor sleep, stress, and the loss of muscle mass that typically occurs with every decade. “Most of us do tend to gain weight as we get older,” says Lawrence Cheskin, M.D., professor and chair of the department of nutrition and food studies at George Mason University and coauthor of Weight Loss for Life: The Proven Plan for Success. “But forget about how much you weighed years ago. The question is, what’s a reasonable weight for you now?”
Medical News Today

Could sleep medications increase dementia risk?

Sleep disturbances, which are common as people get older, have been associated with an increased risk of all types of dementia. According to the CDC, more than 10% of older adults in the United States take medications most days to help them sleep. A new study has found that, particularly...
Surprise Independent

Supplement Your Dental Care Routine

(NAPSI)—Brushing and flossing are the main tricks of the trade for maintaining a healthy smile, but if you want to expand your dental health from the inside out, you may want to consider nutritional supplements. “Most people can obtain all the necessary vitamins and minerals from a balanced diet,...
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy