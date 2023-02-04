ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

netflixjunkie.com

ANOTHER ROYAL EXIT! Princess Eugenie and Husband To Follow Prince Harry and Meghan Markle For Another Move Abroad?

Speaking of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the one thing that remains constant with all their controversies is the infamous Megxit of 2020. At the dawn of the deadly pandemic, the estranged couple called it quits with the Royal Family and went their separate ways. As of now, the Sussex couple is well settled in the state of California USA with their adorable kids, Archie and Lilibet. However, just as we thought it was the last of such daring moves in history, here comes another by Princess Eugenie.
Marie Claire

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Would Have Been the “First to Hear” of Princess Eugenie’s Pregnancy, Expert Says

One of the happiest pieces of news out of the royal family as of late? Princess Eugenie is pregnant with her second child, an uplift after a tumultuous season for the family. According to The Mirror, even as relations are still very strained between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and the rest of the family, ties remain strong between the couple and Eugenie, Harry’s cousin—and, according to royal expert Ingrid Seward speaking to the outlet, the Sussexes would have been the first to hear of the good news.
CALIFORNIA STATE
netflixjunkie.com

“Will not forgive and forget ”- Prince William Has Taken The ‘utterly despicable’ Attack on Kate Middleton, Personally, Claims Royal Expert

The ongoing war between Prince Harry and William seems nowhere near a truce. Ever since the Duke of Sussex fixated on the bombshell Docuseries followed by his tell-all memoir, the Prince of Wales has had his head under the saw. There have been countless accusations o the senior members especially, William. However his wife, the Princess Of Wales, Kate Middleton also got a broadside in the memoir. This, as reports say, has turned unacceptable to William.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Lip Reader Reveals Blunt Comment Prince Harry’s Cousin Zara Made When She Compared His Wedding to Princess Eugenie’s

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot, their wedding was compared to his cousin Princess Eugenie‘s big day. That’s because both of the royal weddings occurred within months of one another and at the same venue with star-studded guest lists. It wasn’t just fans who were drawing comparisons though. Members of the royal family were as well.
RadarOnline

Prince of Wails: Psychologists Suggest Harry's 'Trauma & Paranoia' Are To Blame For Constant Crusades Against Royal Family

Prince Harry has lost his grip on reality — and his intense paranoia is fueling his relentless attacks on his family, according to top doctors, RadarOnline.com has learned. Now dubbed the Prince of Wails, head case Harry, 38, has been in therapy for years. But after admitting he initially believed the tragic 1997 death of his beloved mother, Princess Diana, was a hoax and revealing he suffers severe panic attacks, mental health experts fear he’s only getting worse – especially since he keeps changing his stories about alleged abuses inflicted on him and his wife, Meghan Markle, by his royal relatives.“Harry’s...
netflixjunkie.com

Did You know Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Were Denied of Their Dream Wedding by The Palace?

Prince Harry and his record-breaking memoir have been ripping certain members of the Royal Family into pieces. Starting from the brothers’ physical altercation to King Charles’s disgraceful comments concerning his alleged parents, he said it all. His memoir exposed plenty of revelations about various members of the family. However, the one thing present in equal abundance was his love for his wife, Meghan Markle.
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Admits He 'Felt Sick' When Prince William Tried To Cancel Traditional Pre-Wedding Dinner

While Prince Harry knew brother Prince William wasn't thrilled he would be walking down the aisle with Meghan Markle, the Duke of Sussex admitted he was in disbelief when his older sibling almost refused to see him the night before his 2018 wedding.Harry recalled the situation in his memoir, revealing he and William planned to have dinner, greet the public and then sleep at the same hotel, the same thing they did prior to William and Kate Middleton's 2013 nuptials. However, the distance that had grown between them prompted William to text Harry and cancel.Rightfully upset, the dad-of-two, 38, texted...
netflixjunkie.com

Body Language Expert Unimpressed by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle PDA, Calls Her a “Performer”

Meghan Markle is no newcomer to the glare of cameras. The fact that her engagement with Prince Harry made an impact as huge as it did goes hand in hand with the fact that she was a popular actress. Therefore, she did not appear in front of the cameras when she became a royal through Prince Harry. She was comfortable enough in front of the cameras to openly express her love to Prince Harry in public, which is a rare occurrence in the Royal family if not prompted.
netflixjunkie.com

“Kids are not my responsibility” – Prince William Shunned Prince Harry’s Concerns About Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte

The UK media and royal fans always referred to Prince Harry as Spare, and the title did not go well with King Charles’ second son. By keeping his memoir’s name Spare, the Duke clearly took a jibe at the succession in the royal household. In his book, he detailed how he was neglected and slaughtered to protect the heir to the throne, Prince William. The Sussex royal believes the future king and Kate Middleton’s two younger children can have the same fate.
Time Out Global

Now for sale: Princess Diana’s posh (and surprisingly cheap) historical family home

If Prince Harry’s raucous memoir is failing to fill the The Crown-shaped hole in your life – you’re looking for something a little less TMI and a little more polished, let’s say – then you might be in luck. If you also happen to be searching for a new home and have roughly £1 million to spare, that is.
netflixjunkie.com

Have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Put Off Their Hollywood Friends by Leaking Private Conversations?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have captured all the headlines in the past two months for their scathing attacks on the royal family. The couple initiated a double royal whammy with a six-episode Netflix docuseries in December. Following the success of Harry & Meghan, the Duke of Sussex dropped a lot of truth bombs via his memoir Spare. Through their two major projects, the Sussex couple also highlighted how they have gained the support of Hollywood elites, including Beyonce, Gayle King, Tyler Perry, and Oprah Winfrey.

