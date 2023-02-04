ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Extra Frames: The photos we didn’t publish in January

By Brandon Richardson
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 2 days ago

Extra Frames is a monthly compilation of images captured by Long Beach Post photographers that are, well, extra. The photos were not used in a story for one reason or another but are too good to simply fade into obscurity and languish in the archives, forever unpublished.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JigET_0kcWcCnz00

Trash and debris fill an entire corner of the lagoon that is home to the Queen Mary and the derelict Scorpion submarine Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Chn0k_0kcWcCnz00

As the morning sun shines on Downtown Long Beach, city buses make their way down the transit lanes in Long Beach Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TYE3f_0kcWcCnz00

People walk the beach as crews work to repair the Seal Beach pier after it was damaged in a winter storm Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JXM1q_0kcWcCnz00

A bike cruises through Rainbow Harbor during a morning ride in Long Beach Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UCHcM_0kcWcCnz00

Bad Axe Throwing coach casually throws a bullseye at the company’s new Long Beach location in Downtown Thursday, Jan. 27, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6lR8_0kcWcCnz00

Dozens of surfers and spectators gather at Seal Beach to enjoy the swell brought in the a winter storm off the California coast Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bwmwj_0kcWcCnz00

Port of Long Beach Executive Director Mario Cordero waits to continue his State of the Port address while a pre-recorded message plays for the crowd of over 700 people at the Long Beach Convention Center Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13oQ4j_0kcWcCnz00

A surfer walks out of the ocean at Seal Beach where dozens of other surfers and spectators gathered to enjoy the swell brought in the a winter storm off the California coast Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tfd6v_0kcWcCnz00

Long Beach police officer and his K9 stand in the shade during a standoff in Long Beach Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42sIvr_0kcWcCnz00

An aerial view of the intersection of Second Street and Glendora Avenue in Long Beach’s Belmont Shore neighborhood Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Photo by Cheantay Jensen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ollt8_0kcWcCnz00

A semi-truck drives to its stall to pick up cargo at the Long Beach Container Terminal at the Port of Long Beach Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w7uQm_0kcWcCnz00

Dozens of surfers and spectators gathers at Seal Beach to enjoy the swell brought in the a winter storm off the California coast Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29RpcF_0kcWcCnz00

A car blocks the Third Street bike path in Downtown as a cyclist approaches Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qc9Rp_0kcWcCnz00

A surfer wipes out at Seal Beach where dozens of surfers and spectators gathered at Seal Beach to enjoy the swell brought in the a winter storm off the California coast Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

The post Extra Frames: The photos we didn’t publish in January appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theregistrysocal.com

DPI Retail Sells 74,500 SQFT Shopping Center in Long Beach for $21.25MM

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm recently completed the sale of El Dorado Shopping Center, a 74,500-square-foot shopping center anchored by Grocery Outlet and Dollar Tree in Long Beach, California. The sale price was $21,250,000.
LONG BEACH, CA
theregistrysocal.com

90-Unit Residential Tower Sold for $39.67MM in Santa Monica’s North of Montana Neighborhood

As the multifamily market across Southern California continues to show signs of relative year-over-year strength, investors keep looking for opportunities to own a piece of the sizable opportunity. A 90-unit multifamily residential building in Santa Monica called the San Vicente Tower recently sold for $39,669,500 or $440,772 per unit, according to a Kidder Mathews 4Q22 Market Trends Los Angeles Multifamily report. The property, located at 220 San Vicente Boulevard, is in the heart of the city’s sought-after North of Montana neighborhood. The property was purchased by 220 San Vicente Holdings LLC, a Beverly Hills, Calif.-based entity located at 345 N Maple Dr., according to public documents. The seller was an entity associated with Deutsche Asset Management, which owned the asset since June of 2015, when it purchased the property for $45.8 million.
SANTA MONICA, CA
LATACO

Headlines: After Burglary, Taqueria El Sabrosito in Bellflower Bounces Back with a Viral ‘Super Wet Burrito’

Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Bellflower: Following a string of burglaries on small businesses in Long Beach and surrounding communities, a food influencer @GrubWithGreg,...
BELLFLOWER, CA
Voice of OC

Santa Ana to Consider Weekly Food Drives as OC Approaches a Hunger Cliff

With a fresh produce void in some neighborhoods and a french fry overabundance in others, some Santa Ana residents have a tough time finding healthy food. An effort to meet these daily needs has the town’s nutrition moving more fluidly, and beyond the brick-and-mortar – even before COVID-19 brought more people to the brink of food insecurity – through community gardens and neighborhood produce trucks.
SANTA ANA, CA
iheart.com

15,000 Entered for Surf City USA Marathon Races

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CNS) - The 27th Surf City USA Marathon will be held Sunday in Huntington Beach with 15,000 runners entered in its three races, including 83-year-old Dorothy Strand, who is seeking to maintain her streak of finishing a race in every edition, the only runner to have accomplished the feat.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
cruisefever.net

Best Cruises from Los Angeles, California in 2023

Looking to take a cruise out of Los Angeles but you’re not sure where you want to go yet?. Los Angeles World Cruise Center in San Pedro offers cruises to destinations all over the world. We looked at all the cruises sailing out of LA and Long Beach in 2023 and broke down what we thought were the best cruises from Los Angeles in 6 categories.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Golf Digest

The best courses you can play in Los Angeles

You might think a city filled with Hollywood elites and luxurious excess would have a similarly exclusive golf scene. In many ways Los Angeles does, with private clubs like Los Angeles Country Club and Riviera Country Club catering to the city’s high society and ranking among our nation’s best.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian killed while crossing street in Orange County

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – A woman was fatally injured Sunday evening as she tried to cross a busy road in Laguna Beach. The crash happened around 6 p.m. near the 30600 block of South Coast Highway, according to Laguna Beach police. The woman was treated at the scene, then...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
KTLA

Gusty winds topple trees in Los Angeles

Strong winds blew threw Southern California Sunday and into Monday morning, bringing down trees in some neighborhoods. In Palms, wind toppled a large tree that landed on the roadway and on top of several cars early Monday. Trees also came down in the Hollywood and Santa Monica areas. A wind advisory is in effect in […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Long Beach Post

Shutting off heat, delaying repairs: How Long Beach residents are coping with high gas bills

Tens of thousands of customers in the Long Beach utility service area, which includes Signal Hill, saw large increases in their monthly bills over the past few months, as the price of natural gas increased by nearly fivefold since November 2022. The post Shutting off heat, delaying repairs: How Long Beach residents are coping with high gas bills appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach Post

Why have some avoided COVID vaccines? Long Beach hopes to find out, and possibly change their minds

With the help of a $100,000 grant, city health officials are preparing to take a closer look at the reasons holding people back from getting inoculated against COVID-19 and possibly skipping or delaying other vaccines. The post Why have some avoided COVID vaccines? Long Beach hopes to find out, and possibly change their minds appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach Post

Firefighters extinguish 2-alarm fire at Dollar Tree in Central Long Beach

A central Long Beach Dollar Tree sustained moderate internal damage Sunday afternoon following a second-alarm fire, authorities said. Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.
LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy