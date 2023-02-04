Extra Frames: The photos we didn’t publish in January

Extra Frames is a monthly compilation of images captured by Long Beach Post photographers that are, well, extra. The photos were not used in a story for one reason or another but are too good to simply fade into obscurity and languish in the archives, forever unpublished.
Trash and debris fill an entire corner of the lagoon that is home to the Queen Mary and the derelict Scorpion submarine Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
As the morning sun shines on Downtown Long Beach, city buses make their way down the transit lanes in Long Beach Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.
People walk the beach as crews work to repair the Seal Beach pier after it was damaged in a winter storm Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
A bike cruises through Rainbow Harbor during a morning ride in Long Beach Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.
Bad Axe Throwing coach casually throws a bullseye at the company’s new Long Beach location in Downtown Thursday, Jan. 27, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
Dozens of surfers and spectators gather at Seal Beach to enjoy the swell brought in the a winter storm off the California coast Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
Port of Long Beach Executive Director Mario Cordero waits to continue his State of the Port address while a pre-recorded message plays for the crowd of over 700 people at the Long Beach Convention Center Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
A surfer walks out of the ocean at Seal Beach where dozens of other surfers and spectators gathered to enjoy the swell brought in the a winter storm off the California coast Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
Long Beach police officer and his K9 stand in the shade during a standoff in Long Beach Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.
An aerial view of the intersection of Second Street and Glendora Avenue in Long Beach’s Belmont Shore neighborhood Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Photo by Cheantay Jensen.
A semi-truck drives to its stall to pick up cargo at the Long Beach Container Terminal at the Port of Long Beach Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
Dozens of surfers and spectators gathers at Seal Beach to enjoy the swell brought in the a winter storm off the California coast Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
A car blocks the Third Street bike path in Downtown as a cyclist approaches Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
A surfer wipes out at Seal Beach where dozens of surfers and spectators gathered at Seal Beach to enjoy the swell brought in the a winter storm off the California coast Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
