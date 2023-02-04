ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17 more pro days confirmed by the NFL

By Jon Heath
 2 days ago
Earlier this week, we published the dates and times for dozens of college pro days that the NFL has confirmed. Since then, 17 more college football programs have announced their pro days. Here are the additions.

Bowling Green will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Monday, March 20 at 8:00 a.m

Brigham Young will conduct a Pro Timing Day for rising seniors on Tuesday, February 14 at 1:00 p.m. Brigham Young will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Friday, March 24 at 9:00 a.m.

Columbia will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Wednesday, March 8 at 9:00 a.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Wednesday, March 15 at 2:00

Miami will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Monday, March 27 at 12:00 p.m.

Miami, O. will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Wednesday, March 8 at 9:00 a.m.

Michigan will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Friday, March 17 at 9:00 a.m.

Ouachita Baptist will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Thursday, March 30 at 10:00 a.m.

Sam Houston State will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Monday, March 27 at 1:00 p.m.

Texas Christian has changed its Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players to Thursday, March 30 at 1:00 p.m.

Texas Tech will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Wednesday, March 29 at 9:00 a.m.

Delaware will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Wednesday, March 22 at 7:45 a.m.

Eastern Michigan will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Thursday, March 16 at 8:00 a.m.

Grand Valley State will conduct a Pro Timing Day for rising seniors on Tuesday, February 14 at 11:00 a.m.

Illinois State will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Thursday, March 9 at 12:00 p.m.

Morgan State will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Wednesday, March 29 at 10:00 a.m.

will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Thursday, March 30 at 12:10 p.m.

The 2023 NFL combine will be held in Cleveland from Feb. 27-March 6 ahead of the NFL draft in April.

