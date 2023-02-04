Lynn Hulsey: Well, overall, I would say the feeling is of cautious optimism about the economy. I interviewed a dozen people from a broad array of sectors, industrial sectors, real estate, construction, development folks, people in government, the finance world, businesses, and generally, I think there's a feeling that there's going to be a recession most likely in 2023. Obviously, people are hopeful that there won't be one. David Melin is the PNC regional president for Dayton, and their economists are predicting a mild recession in the latter half of 2023.

DAYTON, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO