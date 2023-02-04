ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wyso.org

Campaign launched supporting Dayton-area Black-owned businesses

Last year, when business coach Chataun Denis created a directory of Black owned-businesses, she realized there was a need to promote the businesses more widely. Born and raised in Dayton, Denis spent the last two decades in Cleveland and Atlanta, where she built a career as a grant writer, and started her company GrantSource. When she returned to Dayton last spring, she started looking for ways to support Black-owned Businesses in the region.
DAYTON, OH
wyso.org

Southwest Ohio is trying to take off in the flying car business

The state of Ohio and the Dayton Development Coalition are continuing talks to lure flying car manufacturers and suppliers to Southwest Ohio. They hope to make the state a leader in what's being called the third revolution of flight. The National Advanced Air Mobility Center of Excellence is nearly fully...
DAYTON, OH
wyso.org

Premier Health to sell downtown Dayton headquarters tower

One of Dayton's biggest employers, Premier Health, is selling its headquarters building in downtown Dayton. This move comes after a major shift since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic when employees started working remotely for health and safety measures. In a statement, Premier said: "The COVID-19 pandemic has rapidly transformed...
DAYTON, OH
wyso.org

NiteTrane - 2/6/23

WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of NiteTrane, hosted by Dave Barber:. For a detailed playlist, visit the show's program page or our playlist search page. Listen to Dave every Monday night from 8...
DAYTON, OH
wyso.org

The Blues Revival - 2/5/23

WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Blues Revival, hosted by Eric Henry:. For a detailed playlist, visit the show's program page or our playlist search page. Listen to Eric every Sunday afternoon...
XENIA, OH
wyso.org

Dayton-area business leaders, economists, and city officials remain cautiously optimistic about the economy

Lynn Hulsey: Well, overall, I would say the feeling is of cautious optimism about the economy. I interviewed a dozen people from a broad array of sectors, industrial sectors, real estate, construction, development folks, people in government, the finance world, businesses, and generally, I think there's a feeling that there's going to be a recession most likely in 2023. Obviously, people are hopeful that there won't be one. David Melin is the PNC regional president for Dayton, and their economists are predicting a mild recession in the latter half of 2023.
DAYTON, OH

