Read full article on original website
Related
"The Winchesters Were Popping Like Popcorn"; Cousin "Shub" Resists Arrest in Antlers
In 1937, Wilson Locke of Hugo, Oklahoma, gave an interview in which he recounted family events surrounding his cousin, "Shub" and the time he murdered Jim Ashford in Antlers, a small town about 20 miles north of Hugo.
KTEN.com
Where do you set your thermostat?
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — We all like to feel warm inside our homes... but how warm is it for you?. Data from Today's Homeowner, a magazine keeping an eye on home trends, found that residents of the Sooner State and Lone Star State like to keep things nice and toasty.
KXII.com
Pontotoc Jailer in a coma after taking a fall
PONTOTOC, Okla. (KXII) -A Pontotoc jailer is in a medically induced coma. According to his sister, Kenny Fowler, 52 was found laying in the Pontotoc County Justice Center parking lot Monday morning. She says it appeared he slipped and fell on ice. It’s unclear how long Fowler was laying on...
Oklahoma soldier killed during World War II identified
An Oklahoma soldier who was killed during World War II has finally been accounted for.
Child found in Oklahoma church dumpster
Police in one Oklahoma community are searching for answers after a child was found in dumpster.
KXII.com
Ardmore mother charged after baby found in dumpster
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore mother has been charged with child abuse for allegedly throwing her one-month-old son into a dumpster. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 22-year-old Kieara Aliyah Lopez is also charged with abandonment of a child under 10. On January 28, officers responded...
Troopers investigate three-car crash in Hughes County
One person is behind bars in Hughes County after causing a three-car accident on Saturday.
KXII.com
Ada officer in ICU after a serious fall due to icy conditions
ADA, Okla. (KXII) -An Ada officer sustains life threatening injuries after a serious fall due to the icy conditions. Captain Casey Northcutt broke his neck and is recovering after spinal surgery. It happened Monday afternoon and his wife Tawanda Northcutt has been documenting his progress on Facebook. She says he...
Here's What's on the Menu at Reba McEntire's First Restaurant
Yes, there are "Fancy" drinks on the menu.
KTEN.com
Hotel room catches fire Saturday morning
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- Saturday morning, Sherman police and fire responded to a structure fire call at the Quality Suites. Room 112 on the first floor of the Quality Suites was engulfed in flames after a couch caught fire and quickly spread throughout the room. According to police, two people...
KXII.com
Ten arrested in alleged human trafficking scheme in Johnston Co.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Ten people were arrested after an alleged human trafficking case in Johnston County. In a social media post, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a group of illegal immigrants believed to have been trafficked by cartels to work on marijuana farms in Oklahoma.
Deputy loses control, crashes into Oklahoma creek bed
A sheriff's deputy in Hughes County is thankful to be OK after crashing into a creek.
KXII.com
Sulphur teacher arrested for alleged drug trafficking; placed on administrative leave
SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - A Sulphur public school teacher was placed on leave, following his arrest on drug trafficking charges. According to court documents, Andrew Swartz, 37, was pulled over for speeding, when a state trooper smelled alcohol on his breath, leading to a probable cause search of the vehicle.
Comments / 0