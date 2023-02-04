ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atoka, OK

KTEN.com

Where do you set your thermostat?

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — We all like to feel warm inside our homes... but how warm is it for you?. Data from Today's Homeowner, a magazine keeping an eye on home trends, found that residents of the Sooner State and Lone Star State like to keep things nice and toasty.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KXII.com

Pontotoc Jailer in a coma after taking a fall

PONTOTOC, Okla. (KXII) -A Pontotoc jailer is in a medically induced coma. According to his sister, Kenny Fowler, 52 was found laying in the Pontotoc County Justice Center parking lot Monday morning. She says it appeared he slipped and fell on ice. It’s unclear how long Fowler was laying on...
PONTOTOC COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Ardmore mother charged after baby found in dumpster

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore mother has been charged with child abuse for allegedly throwing her one-month-old son into a dumpster. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 22-year-old Kieara Aliyah Lopez is also charged with abandonment of a child under 10. On January 28, officers responded...
ARDMORE, OK
KXII.com

Ada officer in ICU after a serious fall due to icy conditions

ADA, Okla. (KXII) -An Ada officer sustains life threatening injuries after a serious fall due to the icy conditions. Captain Casey Northcutt broke his neck and is recovering after spinal surgery. It happened Monday afternoon and his wife Tawanda Northcutt has been documenting his progress on Facebook. She says he...
ADA, OK
KTEN.com

Hotel room catches fire Saturday morning

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- Saturday morning, Sherman police and fire responded to a structure fire call at the Quality Suites. Room 112 on the first floor of the Quality Suites was engulfed in flames after a couch caught fire and quickly spread throughout the room. According to police, two people...
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

Ten arrested in alleged human trafficking scheme in Johnston Co.

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Ten people were arrested after an alleged human trafficking case in Johnston County. In a social media post, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a group of illegal immigrants believed to have been trafficked by cartels to work on marijuana farms in Oklahoma.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, OK

