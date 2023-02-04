ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Allrecipes.com

What Are Bay Leaves — And Do They Really Do Anything?

Bay leaves are mysterious little buggers. Everyone knows they belong in any seasoned cook's spice cabinet — but why? Here's what you need to know about the divisive ingredient:. What Are Bay Leaves and What Do They Taste Like?. A bay leaf is, well, a leaf. It comes from...
Allrecipes.com

Paprika vs. Smoked Paprika: What's the Difference?

Put simply, paprika is a powder made from ground peppers. It's bright red in color and can vary in heat/flavor, ranging from mild and sweet to hot and fiery. Here's what you need to know about this dynamic spice. What Is Paprika?. The confusing thing about paprika is that there's...
SFGate

Broth vs. stock: What's the difference and does it matter?

The line between broth and stock has become so blurred, it might seem the two terms are synonyms. Just head to the grocery store and you'll find shelves upon shelves of boxes and cans of products marked as one or the other displayed side-by-side, with the average consumer none the wiser as to what sets them apart. Even in recipes from culinary professionals - ourselves included - the terms are often used interchangeably.
KOEL 950 AM

McDonald’s May Get Rid Of An Item It Has Carried Since 1955

There is no doubt that McDonald's changed the fast food industry forever. Few, if any, restaurants have more locations, and let's not even get into the number of burgers they've sold since 1955. But they also ushered in an era of consumers producing more waste than ever. In an effort to combat this fact, McDonald's is considering getting rid of an item they've had since the days of Ray Kroc.
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

McCormick Warns Customers To Check Their Spices

Regardless of if you are a gourmet chef or if you just microwave frozen meals, chances are you have spices in your house. In fact, based on Census data and a Simmons National Consumer Survey, 300.62 million Americans used seasonings and spices in 2020, and McCormick, the largest spice manufacturer in the world, has a warning for all of them.
Allrecipes.com

Do Eggs Actually Need to be Refrigerated?

I was lucky enough to score some fresh eggs recently by way of friends who were on vacation, and their chickens needed to be fed. The reward for tending to the chickens was super fresh eggs from just a few blocks away. When my son and his friend returned with eggs one evening, they asked if they should put them in the refrigerator.
Healthline

How Long Do Eggs Last Before Going Bad?

In the United States and certain other countries, including Australia, Japan, Sweden, and the Netherlands, eggs require refrigeration (1,. This is because eggs in these countries are washed and sanitized soon after they are laid in an attempt to prevent contamination with Salmonella, the bacteria often responsible for food poisoning from poultry products (
iheart.com

Chicken Of The Sea Offering $1M To Anyone Who Can Find A Mermaid

If you know where to find a real mermaid, Chicken of the Sea has a check for you. The tuna company is offering $1 million to the person that can provide “scientific evidence” that mermaids exist and set up an interview between the mermaid and the company’s mermaid expert.
Popculture

Hot Chocolate Recall Issued

Those hoping to warm up following fun-filled winter activities or just wishing to escape the winter chill may be out of luck. After enjoying time in the snow and chilly temperatures, consumers are being advised against reaching for a piping hot mug of certain peanut butter hot chocolate products. The delicious product, which was sold under various brand names, has been recalled by Corim Industries, USA due to the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction due to the presence of undeclared peanuts in the product.
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Michigan

When it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others. So where can you get the very best pizza? The editors over at Reader's Digest have scoured the country for the best pizza parlor in every state and the winner for Michigan is Grand Rapids' Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen.
Scary Mommy

Wait, We’re Supposed To Be Washing Our Rice Before We Cook It? Oops.

Uh oh. Remember when you found out your dishwasher has a filter you're supposed to be changing? Or that your Keurig needs to be cleaned way more than you've been doing it? Today will be another one of those days because, according to TikTok, you're supposed to rinse your rice — more than once, no less — anytime you cook it. But should you wash your rice, really? Welp, as it turns out, the Tok knows what's up.

