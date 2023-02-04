The line between broth and stock has become so blurred, it might seem the two terms are synonyms. Just head to the grocery store and you'll find shelves upon shelves of boxes and cans of products marked as one or the other displayed side-by-side, with the average consumer none the wiser as to what sets them apart. Even in recipes from culinary professionals - ourselves included - the terms are often used interchangeably.

10 DAYS AGO