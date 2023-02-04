ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 2

Related
spectrumnews1.com

LA County reports 30 more COVID-19 deaths

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County health officials reported 30 new COVID-19-related deaths from a three-day period that ended Monday, along with 2,201 new cases. The new fatalities — 12 from Saturday, 10 from Sunday and eight from Monday — gave the county an overall COVID death toll of 35,355.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Several homes evacuated after landslide in Santa Clarita Valley

At least five homes in a housing development in Santa Clarita’s Canyon Country neighborhood were evacuated and have been yellow-tagged after a hillside came crumbling down over the weekend. Large boulders came crashing down onto the sidewalk, breaking the concrete in the Skyline community. Some backyards collapsed and fences have fallen down the hill in […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Gusty winds topple trees in Los Angeles

Strong winds blew threw Southern California Sunday and into Monday morning, bringing down trees in some neighborhoods. In Palms, wind toppled a large tree that landed on the roadway and on top of several cars early Monday. Trees also came down in the Hollywood and Santa Monica areas. A wind advisory is in effect in […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Developer to break ground on housing for the 'missing middle'

LOS ANGELES — When it comes to building new apartments and housing in and around Los Angeles, it usually falls into two categories: luxury and affordable. Developers often build luxury housing because the cost of land, permitting, construction, supplies and labor make it the most financially feasible way to earn some profit.
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian killed while crossing street in Orange County

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – A woman was fatally injured Sunday evening as she tried to cross a busy road in Laguna Beach. The crash happened around 6 p.m. near the 30600 block of South Coast Highway, according to Laguna Beach police. The woman was treated at the scene, then...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Lansing Daily

California Police Discover Underground Gang Hideout With Shooting Range, Several Thousand Rounds of Ammo

Police in Southern California have released images of a covert underground “hiding area” they say was discovered beneath a house linked to a gang member. According to the Fontana Police Department in San Bernardino County, the secretive area also contained a section that was being used as a shooting range. It was uncovered by experts from … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
FONTANA, CA
Key News Network

Woman Found Fatally Shot in Vehicle

Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA: Los Angeles Police Department Central units responded to a call of a deceased female with gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a vehicle on 6th Street just east of Wall Street around 4:10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, in Downtown Los Angeles. When...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Landslide damages homes, nearby street in Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (CNS) — At least five homes in the Skyline housing development in Santa Clarita were under evacuation orders Monday following a landslide that sent some backyard retaining walls tumbling down a hillside. The landslide also damaged a road and sidewalk below the homes on Plume Way...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
The Malibu Times

LA County Department of Beaches and Harbors and CA State Parks clear Surfrider encampment

In January 2023, the LA County Department of Beaches and Harbors and California State Parks cleared homeless encampments in the Surfrider Beach and Malibu Creek areas of the City. The teams addressed the issue in a service-oriented approach, offering homeless outreach services to the people in the encampments prior to clearing the area. Six full […] The post LA County Department of Beaches and Harbors and CA State Parks clear Surfrider encampment appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2UrbanGirls

Opinion: Optics looks bad in Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna's interview with Tavis Smiley

Please let me in on this terrible joke. I was watching a recent interview that our newly "selected" Sheriff Luna conducted with KBLA'S own Tavis Smiley and as objectionable as I could be I was left with more questions than answers about Sheriff's Luna's ability to fully comprehend and embody what it takes to be Los Angeles County Sheriff because if everything is going " well " as the Sheriff put it after Tavis Smiley conveyed to him that his deputies has murdered 5 people within the last 8 weeks of his tenure not to mention his widely criticized response to the Monterey Park shootings then I wonder what bad looks like because what's emanating from LASD under Luna's tenure doesn't even fit the realm of the ideal term of the meaning well in fact the Sheriff would have been served better to invoke his 5th amendment as to his " right to remain silent" to deter from self-incriminating himself because he raised more questions about his competency than allaying the concerns of the black community and their relationship with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Making the homelessness crisis a 'top priority' in Los Angeles

​In 2022, more than 170,000 Californians experienced homelessness, according to recent federal data. The state accounted for 30% of the country’s unhoused population. The issue is a top priority for many state and local leaders, including Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, whose first action was to declare a state of emergency on homelessness.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Power Outage Affecting Parts Of Santa Clarita Until Tonight

A power outage affecting Santa Clarita is expected to continue until late tonight. At around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, a power outage began affecting parts Valencia. “There’s a widespread outage due to an equipment problem,” said Southern California Edison. “Initial repairs have been completed.” The utility said service should be back to most customers by 11:30 ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
cruisefever.net

Best Cruises from Los Angeles, California in 2023

Looking to take a cruise out of Los Angeles but you’re not sure where you want to go yet?. Los Angeles World Cruise Center in San Pedro offers cruises to destinations all over the world. We looked at all the cruises sailing out of LA and Long Beach in 2023 and broke down what we thought were the best cruises from Los Angeles in 6 categories.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Silicon Valley

A 385% gas-bill jump stuns Californians in cold, wet winter

Andra Bard knew her gas bill was going to rise significantly. But nothing prepared her for a 385% increase. This week, the 52-year-old who lives in Santa Monica opened her statement to find she owes $330 for the month of January. Bard looked back at old bills and crunched the numbers. She paid an average of $68 a month the past year.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy