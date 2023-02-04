Read full article on original website
LA County reports 30 more COVID-19 deaths
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County health officials reported 30 new COVID-19-related deaths from a three-day period that ended Monday, along with 2,201 new cases. The new fatalities — 12 from Saturday, 10 from Sunday and eight from Monday — gave the county an overall COVID death toll of 35,355.
Several homes evacuated after landslide in Santa Clarita Valley
At least five homes in a housing development in Santa Clarita’s Canyon Country neighborhood were evacuated and have been yellow-tagged after a hillside came crumbling down over the weekend. Large boulders came crashing down onto the sidewalk, breaking the concrete in the Skyline community. Some backyards collapsed and fences have fallen down the hill in […]
Gusty winds topple trees in Los Angeles
Strong winds blew threw Southern California Sunday and into Monday morning, bringing down trees in some neighborhoods. In Palms, wind toppled a large tree that landed on the roadway and on top of several cars early Monday. Trees also came down in the Hollywood and Santa Monica areas. A wind advisory is in effect in […]
LA County FD search-and-rescue teams heading for Turkey following deadly quake
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A Los Angeles County Fire Department search-and-rescue team was being deployed to Turkey Monday in the aftermath of a powerful earthquake that is believed to have killed more than 3,400 people. The Monday morning quake had a magnitude of 7.8, causing extensive damage in Turkey...
Developer to break ground on housing for the 'missing middle'
LOS ANGELES — When it comes to building new apartments and housing in and around Los Angeles, it usually falls into two categories: luxury and affordable. Developers often build luxury housing because the cost of land, permitting, construction, supplies and labor make it the most financially feasible way to earn some profit.
Pedestrian killed while crossing street in Orange County
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – A woman was fatally injured Sunday evening as she tried to cross a busy road in Laguna Beach. The crash happened around 6 p.m. near the 30600 block of South Coast Highway, according to Laguna Beach police. The woman was treated at the scene, then...
California Police Discover Underground Gang Hideout With Shooting Range, Several Thousand Rounds of Ammo
Police in Southern California have released images of a covert underground “hiding area” they say was discovered beneath a house linked to a gang member. According to the Fontana Police Department in San Bernardino County, the secretive area also contained a section that was being used as a shooting range. It was uncovered by experts from … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
California witness watched pill-shaped object fly 100 feet below aircraft
A California witness flying over San Bernardino reported watching a pill-shaped object flying 100 feet below the aircraft at 1:30 p.m. on February 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Woman Found Fatally Shot in Vehicle
Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA: Los Angeles Police Department Central units responded to a call of a deceased female with gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a vehicle on 6th Street just east of Wall Street around 4:10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, in Downtown Los Angeles. When...
Officials taking preemptive steps to prevent 'Super Bloom' chaos in Elsinore
LAKE ELSINORE (CNS) — Officials in Lake Elsinore will join law enforcement personnel Tuesday to detail plans for mitigating traffic nightmares and other challenges stemming from attention to the rich poppy bloom that has begun in the hills of Walker Canyon — a sight unseen for four years.
Loss of Power on Metro Red Line Plunges Passengers into Darkness
Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: An eastbound Metro Red Line subway train had just departed from the Hollywood/Highland station when it lost power with several dozen passengers aboard early Saturday morning, Feb. 4, just after midnight. The train was due next at the Hollywood/Western station, but stopped due to power loss...
Forecast calls for scattered rain showers across Southern California Sunday
Many parts of Southern California will see scattered, light rain showers Sunday as a weak front moves through the region. Los Angeles County and Ventura County will receive very little rainfall, perhaps just .10 of an inch, according to the National Weather Service. Snow levels will drop to 3,500 feet but the mountains can only […]
LA County Department of Beaches and Harbors and CA State Parks clear Surfrider encampment
In January 2023, the LA County Department of Beaches and Harbors and California State Parks cleared homeless encampments in the Surfrider Beach and Malibu Creek areas of the City. The teams addressed the issue in a service-oriented approach, offering homeless outreach services to the people in the encampments prior to clearing the area. Six full […] The post LA County Department of Beaches and Harbors and CA State Parks clear Surfrider encampment appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Opinion: Optics looks bad in Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna's interview with Tavis Smiley
Please let me in on this terrible joke. I was watching a recent interview that our newly "selected" Sheriff Luna conducted with KBLA'S own Tavis Smiley and as objectionable as I could be I was left with more questions than answers about Sheriff's Luna's ability to fully comprehend and embody what it takes to be Los Angeles County Sheriff because if everything is going " well " as the Sheriff put it after Tavis Smiley conveyed to him that his deputies has murdered 5 people within the last 8 weeks of his tenure not to mention his widely criticized response to the Monterey Park shootings then I wonder what bad looks like because what's emanating from LASD under Luna's tenure doesn't even fit the realm of the ideal term of the meaning well in fact the Sheriff would have been served better to invoke his 5th amendment as to his " right to remain silent" to deter from self-incriminating himself because he raised more questions about his competency than allaying the concerns of the black community and their relationship with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Making the homelessness crisis a 'top priority' in Los Angeles
In 2022, more than 170,000 Californians experienced homelessness, according to recent federal data. The state accounted for 30% of the country’s unhoused population. The issue is a top priority for many state and local leaders, including Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, whose first action was to declare a state of emergency on homelessness.
Power Outage Affecting Parts Of Santa Clarita Until Tonight
A power outage affecting Santa Clarita is expected to continue until late tonight. At around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, a power outage began affecting parts Valencia. “There’s a widespread outage due to an equipment problem,” said Southern California Edison. “Initial repairs have been completed.” The utility said service should be back to most customers by 11:30 ...
Silicon Valley
A 385% gas-bill jump stuns Californians in cold, wet winter
Andra Bard knew her gas bill was going to rise significantly. But nothing prepared her for a 385% increase. This week, the 52-year-old who lives in Santa Monica opened her statement to find she owes $330 for the month of January. Bard looked back at old bills and crunched the numbers. She paid an average of $68 a month the past year.
Monterey Park hero, ex-mayor, shooting victim's kin to attend State of Union
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (CNS) — The hero who wrestled a gun away from the Monterey Park mass shooter last month and likely prevented a second tragedy from occurring in nearby Alhambra is expected to be among the local residents attending President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday night as invited guests.
