WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Robert Duvall Served in the US Army Before Becoming An Oscar-Winning Actor
Academy Award-winning actor Robert Duvall has starred in everything from Western movies to The Godfather franchise. He was even the voice behind Apocalypse Now‘s (1979) most iconic quote: “I love the smell of napalm in the morning.”. Duvall is no stranger to military roles, even playing Gen. Dwight...
Relics from Hollywood legend Gregory Peck’s estate up for auction
Old Hollywood relics from the estate of legendary actor Gregory Peck, including his copy of the script for “To Kill a Mockingbird,” are up for auction this month. On Feb. 23, Heritage Auctions is hosting Property from The Estate of Veronique and Gregory Peck, an event to sell off artifacts that once belonged to the late actor and his wife, a journalist and philanthropist whom he married in 1955. Among the close to 250 offerings are Peck’s 1962 leather-bound “Mockingbird” script, for which he won the Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of lawyer Atticus Finch. It is expected to sell for between...
Melinda Dillon Dies: ‘Close Encounters’, ‘A Christmas Story’ & ‘Absence Of Malice’ Actress Was 83
Melinda Dillon, a two-time Oscar nominee for Close Encounters of the Third Kind and Absence of Malice who also played Ralphie’s mom in A Christmas Story, has died. She was 83. Her family said she died January 9 in Los Angeles but did not give other details. Dillon probably is best known for playing a mother whose young son is abducted by the aliens in Steven Spielberg’s 1977 epic Close Encounters of the Third Kind. She and Roy (Richard Dreyfuss) inexplicably are drawn to Devils Tower in Wyoming as they struggle to make sense of what has happened to them. She...
George Robertson, Star of ‘Police Academy’ Films, Dies at 89
George Robertson, the Canadian actor best known for his role as the police chief (and later commissioner) in the slapstick Police Academy film series, died at the age of 89 earlier this week.According to a family announcement, Robertson died on Sunday at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto.“He leaves a legacy of many accomplishments—a splendid career in stage, films, and TV with over 80 roles on both the big and small screen, most notably the original and six sequels of Police Academy,” the family’s online obituary reads. “He began his career on the stage and worked successfully in the industry...
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King shoots down a Netflix film as a must not watch
When Blonde was released in September last year, it was met with mixed feelings with a 2.4 Star rating amongst Google reviews and a 42% on Rotten Tomatoes. While fans are iffy on whether or not viewers should check it out, Stephen King is quite sure that they should not.
The Heartbreaking Death Of Laverne & Shirley Actor Cindy Williams
Actor Cindy Williams has died at the age of 75 after battling with an illness. This was confirmed by her family members in a statement obtained by ABC News. Williams was perhaps most well-known for her role in "Laverne & Shirley," a spinoff of the popular sitcom "Happy Days." She starred as the lovable Shirley Feeney alongside her costar Penny Marshall, who played her best friend and roommate Laverne. Williams is also known for her roles in "American Graffiti" and "The Creature Wasn't Nice" (via IMDb).
‘Yellowstone’ to End as Kevin Costner Seeks Less Shooting Time, Matthew McConaughey Tapped for Spinoff — Report
Very rarely does a show end prematurely when it’s one of the highest-rated series on television. But that fate may soon befall “Yellowstone,” the Paramount Network hit from Taylor Sheridan. Deadline is reporting that the series, which is expected to premiere the second part of its fifth season later this year, will soon end in its current form. However, Sheridan and Paramount Global will continue the franchise — which has already launched prequel series “1883” and “1923” — via a new show about the central Dutton family, with Matthew McConaughey in talks to star. “We have no news to report. Kevin Costner...
‘The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz Admits He and John Lennon Raised ‘Holy Hell’ With The Hollywood Vampires
After The Monkees ended as both a band and a television series, Micky Dolenz spent several years exploring other aspects of the entertainment business. However, he remained a staple of the Hollywood nighttime scene due to a longtime friendship with Alice Cooper. Their recreational softball team turned drinking club became the legendary Hollywood Vampires. This eclectic band of musicians held court at Hollywood Rainbow Bar and Grill, raising what Dolenz called “holy hell” with a group that included John Lennon and Keith Moon.
Tom Hanks Nominated for Worst Supporting Actor for His Role in 'Elvis'
It is film awards season, and while some actors (like Elvis lead Austin Butler) are gearing up for the Academy Awards with nominations in hand, Tom Hanks is nominated for a much different kind of awards show. The legendary actor and two-time Oscars winner is up for three Golden Raspberry Awards, or "Razzies," this year.
Director Of Leaving Neverland Blasts New Michael Jackson Biopic, Asks Where The Outrage Is
Leaving Neverland director Dan Reed didn't mince words when discussing the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic.
Collider
The 10 Best Harrison Ford Movies, Ranked According to IMDb
Harrison Ford is largely known for playing iconic franchise characters, Han Solo and Indiana Jones as well as starring in hit films such as Witness, The Fugitive and Blade Runner. Ford continues to captivate audiences with his most recent role as Jacob Dutton in the newest Yellowstone spin-off series,1923 alongside Oscar-winner, Helen Mirren.
NME
Michelle Yeoh says Jackie Chan did her a “huge favour” by rejecting ‘Everything Everywhere…’ lead role
Michelle Yeoh has revealed that Jackie Chan texted her after she was nominated for an Oscar for her performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once. The madcap comedy sees Yeoh play Evelyn Quan, a laundromat owner who discovers that she’s able to access the memory and skills of alternate versions of herself throughout the multiverse.
tvinsider.com
Matthew McConaughey as Elvis? Star to Voice Icon in Netflix Animated Comedy (VIDEO)
Netflix has released the first trailer of its upcoming adult animated action-comedy series Agent Elvis, which debuts Matthew McConaughey as the voice of Elvis Presley. “Elvis Presley trades in his jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program to battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves – all while holding down his day job as the King Of Rock And Roll,” according to the official synopsis.
Cindy Williams Dead: ‘Happy Days’ & ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Star Dies At 75
Cindy Williams, who portrayed the iconic role of Shirley Feeney on Happy Days and Laverne & Shirley has died at the age of 75. The legendary actress’ death was caused by a brief illness and announced by her children, Zak Hudson and Emily Hudson, on Monday. Her passing took place in Los Angeles, CA on Jan. 25.
America's movie mom Melinda Dillon of 'A Christmas Story,' dies at 83
Melinda Dillon, a two-time Oscar nominee best known for the movies A Christmas Story and Close Encounters of the Third Kind, has died at 83.
‘Gladiator’ Sequel Lands 2024 Release Date
Ridley Scott’s Gladiator sequel has landed a 2024 release date. The action movie will hit theaters Nov. 22, 2024 via Paramount. The project is a follow-up to Scott’s best picture-winning 2000 feature, which followed Maximus Decimus Meridius (Russell Crowe), a former general who is forced into being a common gladiator under the rule of Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix), a patricidal self-appointed Emperor of Rome. According to previous reports, the sequel’s story will center on Lucius, the son of Lucilla, played by Connie Nielsen, and the nephew of Phoenix’s Commodus. The project is currently untitled. More from The Hollywood ReporterIreland Smashes Oscar...
Collider
Peter Jackson's 'King Kong' Shows How to Do a Remake Right
There’s always an inherent danger in remaking a much-beloved classic film like King Kong. Even if a remake succeeds on its own, it will naturally be compared to its predecessor and face unreasonably high expectations. It's harder to have sympathy for the creators of a remake, as their task may have been a mistake from the beginning. All remakes are challenges, but revamping a classic like 1933’s King Kong was a particularly ambitious endeavor. Not only was the original film a game changer within the industry that revolutionized visual effects, but the titular character had become one of the most powerful symbols of cinematic imagination and wonder. However, Peter Jackson’s 2005 reimagining showed how to do a remake right by intertwining nostalgia with new additions.
‘Elvis’ special about Baz Luhrmann’s Oscar nominee now available to watch for free [Watch]
On the heels of landing eight Oscar nominations including Best Picture and Best Actor for Austin Butler, “Elvis” is back in the conversation thanks to the news that Warner Bros. has made available for free a new 30-minute documentary about the making of Baz Luhrmann’s biographical drama. The special, called “Just a Boy from Tupelo: Bringing ‘Elvis’ to the Big Screen,” originally debuted on HBO Max on January 8 to coincide with Elvis Presley’s birthday. But on Thursday, Warner Bros. announced the entire special is streaming for free on YouTube. Interested parties can watch the special below. According to a press release,...
‘Gladiator’ Sequel From Director Ridley Scott Gets 2024 Release Date
Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator” sequel has been slated to be released on on Nov. 22, 2024, Paramount Pictures announced on Friday. “Aftersun” star and Oscar Nominee Paul Mescal is in talks to star in the “Gladiator” sequel. Casting for the other roles are currently underway.
Dan Aykroyd, Other ‘SNL’ Alums & George Wendt Belly Up For Fox Nation’s ‘A History of the World in Six Glasses’
Cheers to this one. Dan Aykroyd will tend bar for — or, rather, host — A History of the World in Six Glasses, a six-part comedic docuseries coming to Fox Nation early next year. The show also features fellow Saturday Night Live alums Jim Belushi, Jon Lovitz, and Kevin Nealon along with Cheers stalwart George Wendt. Set to premiere in January 2024 on the streamer, the series will chronicle the history of beer, wine, spirits, coffee, tea, soda and their respective impact on the world. Its brewmaster is writer-director Rob Long, a former executive producer of NBC’s Cheers. “I laughed out loud watching every episode...
